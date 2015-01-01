पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles To Setup Global Digital Hub In Hyderabad To Invest Rs 11 Billion

नया निवेश:फिएट क्रिसलर ऑटोमोबाइल्स हैदराबाद में बनाएगी अपना नया ग्लोबल डिजिटल हब, 11 अरब रुपए का निवेश करेगी

नई दिल्ली3 मिनट पहले
भारत में FCA का मुख्यालय मुंबई में है और 3,000 से ज्यादा कर्मचारियों के साथ वह महाराष्ट्र व तमिलनाडु में बड़े पैमाने पर उपस्थित है, ग्लोबल डिजिटल हब के साथ उसकी मौजूदगी तेलंगाना में भी हो जाएगी
  • कंपनी ने प्रस्तावित हब से 2021 के अंत तक 1,000 नए रोजगार पैदा होने का दावा किया
  • यह हब नॉर्थ अमेरिका के बाहर FCA का सबसे बड़ा इंफॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजी सेंटर होगा

ग्लोबल ऑटोमेकर फिएट क्रिसलर ऑटोमोबाइल्स (FCA) ने बुधवार को भारत में अपना नया ग्लोबल डिजिटल हब बनाने की घोषणा की। तेलंगाना के हैदराबाद में लगने वाले इस हब पर कंपनी 15 करोड़ डॉलर (करीब 11 अरब रुपए) निवेश करेगी। इस हब के लगने से 2021 के आखिर तक 1,000 नए रोजगार पैदा होंगे।

FCA नॉर्थ अमेरिका एंड एशिया पैसेफिक की चीफ इंफॉर्मेशन ऑफीसर ममता कमारथी ने एक वर्चुअल प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में कहा कि यह ग्लोबल डिजिटल हब नॉर्थ अमेरिका के बाहर FCA का सबसे बड़ा इंफॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजी सेंटर होगा। भारत में FCA का मुख्यालय मुंबई में है और 3,000 से ज्यादा कर्मचारियों के साथ वह महाराष्ट्र व तमिलनाडु में बड़े पैमाने पर उपस्थित है। ग्लोबल डिजिटल हब के साथ FCA की मौजूदगी तेलंगाना में भी हो जाएगी।

नए हब से हैदराबाद व चेन्नई दोनों जगह बढ़ेगी FCA की उपस्थिति

FCA ICT इंडिया फिएट क्रिसलर की ग्लोबल टीम की फल्ली इंटिग्रेटेड हिस्से के तौर पर काम करेगी। कमारथी ने कहा कि आने वाले वर्षों में हमारी मौजूदगी नए सेंटर के साथ हैदराबाद और चेन्नई दोनों जगहों पर बढ़ जाएगी। चेन्नई में हमने हाल में ही अपने इंजीनियरिंग ऑपरेशन का विस्तार किया है।

तेलंगाना सरकार ने सभी सहयोग मिलने का भरोसा दिलाया

तेलंगाना के IT एवं उद्योग मंत्री केटी रामा राव ने नए हब के लिए राज्य सरकार की ओर से सभी प्रकार का सहयोग मिलने का भरोसा दिलाया है। महाराष्ट्र के रंजनगांव में FCA संयुक्त उपक्रम के तहत एक वाहन और पावरट्रेन मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग इकाई का परिचालन करती है। उसका इंजीनियरिंग और प्रॉडक्ट डेवलपमेंट ऑपरेशंस पुणे और चेन्नई में स्थित है।

