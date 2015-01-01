पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मासिक, कैलेंडर और वित्त वर्ष का टूटा रिकॉर्ड:भारतीय इक्विटी बाजार में पहली बार FII का 55,552 करोड़ का निवेश

मुंबई18 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अजीत सिंह
  • एफआईआई के निवेश की बदौलत भारतीय शेयर बाजार भी इस समय ऐतिहासिक उंचाई पर है
  • सोमवार को 4,738 और मंगलवार को एफआईआई ने 4,563 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया

विदेशी संस्थागत निवेशकों (FII) ने इतिहास रच दिया है। भारतीय इक्विटी बाजार में पहली बार उन्होंने 55,552 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश किया है। इसी के साथ किसी एक महीने में, किसी एक कैलेंडर साल में और किसी एक फाइनेंशियल ईयर का भी रिकॉर्ड इन निवेशकों ने तोड़ दिया है। इन्हीं की बदौलत भारतीय शेयर बाजार भी इस समय अपने ऐतिहासिक उंचाई पर है।

सेंसेक्स 44,500 पर पहुंच गया है। निफ्टी 13 हजार के पार है तो मार्केट कैप 174.81 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार है। यह सभी अपने आप में पहली बार रिकॉर्ड हैं।

बेहतर पोजीशन है इस साल

इस साल एफआईआई भारतीय इक्विटी बाजार में बेहतर पोजीशन बनाए हुए हैं। चालू वित्त वर्ष के महज 8 महीनों में ही इन्होंने भारतीय इक्विटी बाजार में कुल 1.48 लाख करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश किया है। इसमें से अकेले 55,552 करोड़ का निवेश इस महीने में अभी तक हुआ है। मंगलवार को एफआईआई ने 4,563 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश किया है।

सोमवार को 4,738 करोड़ का निवेश

सोमवार को 4,738 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया था। जबकि आगे यह महीना भी बाकी है और वित्त वर्ष भी चार महीना बाकी है। ऐसे में यह साल जहां कोरोना के लिए याद किया जाएगा, वहीं विदेशी निवेशकों के निवेश के लिए भी रिकॉर्ड वाला होगा।

1992-93 से हुई थी एफआईआई निवेश की शुरुआत

डिपॉजिटरी कंपनियों NSDL और CDSL के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक विदेशी निवेशकों ने 1992-93 में 13 करोड़ रुपए से निवेश की शुरुआत की थी।1993-94 में यह निवेश बढ़कर 5,127 करोड़ रुपए हो गया। 2003-04 में यह निवेश 39 हजार करोड़ रुपए हुआ तो 2007-8 में यह पहली बार 50 हजार करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच गया। 2009-10 में यह आंकड़ा 1.10 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया। 2012-13 में सबसे ज्यादा निवेश किया गया जो 1.40 लाख करोड़ रुपए था। पर उस रिकॉर्ड को अब इस वित्त वर्ष में तोड़ दिया गया है।

इस वित्त वर्ष में बन रहा है रिकॉर्ड

इस वित्त वर्ष में 1.48 लाख करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश अब एक नया रिकॉर्ड है। भारतीय शेयर बाजार में एफआईआई का कुल निवेश 10.40 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच गया है। कैलेंडर साल की बात करें यानी जनवरी से दिसंबर के बीच तो एफआईआई ने सबसे ज्यादा 2010 में निवेश किया है। इस साल में 133,266 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया गया था। 2019 में 101,120 करोड़ रुपए तो 2014 में 97 हजार करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया गया।

2013 में 1.13 लाख करोड़ का निवेश किया गया तो 2012 में 1.28 लाख करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया गया।

देखिए भारतीय बाजार में क्या खरीद रहे हैं एफआईआई

सेक्टर्स की बात करें तो FII ने सॉफ्टवेयर सर्विसेस को पसंदीदा माना है। इस सेक्टर में अक्टूबर के दूसरे पखवाड़े (16-31 अक्टूबर) में 3,858 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया था। हालांकि ऑयल एवं गैस सेक्टर से इन्होंने 1,912 करोड़ रुपए निकाला है। इसी दौरान कंज्यूमर ड्यूरेबल में 723 करोड़, फूड बेवरेजेस और टोबैको सेक्टर में 734 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया है। कैपिटल गुड्स में 760 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया गया है।

बैंक सेक्टर में 2,601 करोड़ और टोटल फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेस में 4,166 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश हुआ है। ऑटो मोबाइल और ऑटो कंपनियों में 337 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश है।

इस महीने बन रहा है रिकॉर्ड

वैसे अब तक किसी एक महीने में सबसे ज्यादा निवेश का रिकॉर्ड एफआईआई ने इसी महीने में बनाया है। इस महीने में अब तक के कारोबारी दिनों में FII ने शुद्ध रूप से 50,989 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया है। इस दौरान कुल 157,588 करोड़ रुपए के शेयर खरीदे गए, जबकि 106,598 करोड़ रुपए के शेयर बेचे गए। हालांकि इसी महीने में डेट में इन निवेशकों ने जमकर पैसे निकाले हैं।

डेट में से 35,587 करोड़ निकाला

आंकड़े बताते हैं कि FII ने डेट में 56,207 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया जबकि 91,795 करोड़ रुपए निकाल भी लिए। यानी शुद्ध रूप से इन्होंने डेट से 35,587 करोड़ रुपए निकाल लिए। इक्विटी में केवल एक दिन छोड़कर जहां हर दिन एफआईआई ने निवेश किया, वहीं डेट में इन्होंने हर दिन पैसे निकाले हैं। 23 नवंबर को एफआईआई ने शुद्ध रूप से 4,738 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया और इसी के साथ शुद्ध निवेश का आंकड़ा 50 हजार करोड़ को पार कर गया।

