इस महीने में 13 हजार करोड़ का निवेश:शेयर बाजार में FII के शुद्ध निवेश का 13 सालों का टूट सकता है रिकॉर्ड

मुंबई3 मिनट पहले
  • इस महीने सबसे ज्यादा निवेश गुरुवार को किया गया है जो 5,368 करोड़ रुपए रहा है
  • सबसे ज्यादा निवेश मार्च 2017 में था। इस दौरान कुल 1.53 लाख करोड़ का निवेश हुआ

विदेशी संस्थागत निवेशक (FII) इस महीने में देश के शेयर बाजार में पिछले 13 सालों में किसी एक महीने में सबसे ज्यादा निवेश का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ सकते हैं। इस महीने के महज 5 कारोबारी दिन में ही FII ने 13,399 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश किया है। शुद्ध निवेश वह होता है जो शेयर में निवेश करने और फिर शेयर बेचने के बाद बना रहता है।

हर दिन निवेश किया

नवंबर में हर दिन FII ने शुद्ध निवेश किया है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा निवेश गुरुवार को किया गया है जो 5,368 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। शुक्रवार को 4,869 करोड़ रुपए, बुधवार को 146 करोड़, मंगलवार को 2,274 करोड़ और सोमवार को 740 करोड़ का निवेश किया गया है। वैसे 2007 अप्रैल से अब तक किसी एक महीने में सबसे अधिक शुद्ध निवेश का रिकॉर्ड FII के नाम मार्च 2019 में रहा है जिसमें 32,371 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश किया गया था।

5 दिन में 13,300 करोड़ का निवेश

चालू महीने में महज 5 दिन में ही आंकड़ा 13,300 करोड़ से ऊपर है। ऐसे में अभी अगले 15 कारोबारी दिन में मार्च 2019 का आंकड़ा पीछे छूट सकता है। नवंबर महीने में बाजार में जबरदस्त तेजी है। बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (बीएसई) का सेंसेक्स जहां 2,279 अंक बढ़कर बंद हुआ, वहीं लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन 163 लाख करोड़ रुपए को पार कर गया है। साथ ही अमेरिका में जो बाइडेन की जीत की उम्मीद भी बढी है।

अनलॉक गतिविधियां तेजी से बढ़ रही हैं

कोरोना में अब अनलॉक के दौरान आर्थिक गतिविधियां तेजी से बढ़ रही हैं। ऐसे में विदेशी निवेशक भारतीय इक्विटी बाजार में लगातार खरीदी कर रहे हैं। एक्सचेंज के आंकड़ों से पता चलता है कि एफआईआई ने सबसे ज्यादा खरीदी जिन महीनों में की है उसमें मई 2020 में 13,914 करोड़ रुपए के शेयरों की खरीदी की है। नवंबर 2019 में 12,924 करोड़, अक्टूबर 2018 में 29,201 करोड़, मार्च 2017 में 26,473 करोड़, मार्च 2016 में 24,201 करोड़ रुपए के शेयरों की खरीदी की है।

मार्च 2014 में 25 हजार करोड़ के शेयरों की खरीदी

इसी तरह मार्च 2014 में 25,376 करोड़ रुपए के शेयरों की खरीदी की तो अक्टूबर 2013 में 17,355 करोड़ रुपए के शेयरों की खरीदी एफआईआई ने की है। जनवरी 2013 में 19,197 करोड़ रुपए मूल्य के शेयरों की खरीदी की गई है। सितंबर 2012 में 20,807 करोड़ रुपए, सितंबर 2010 में 22,475 करोड़ रुपए के शेयरों की खरीदी की गई है।

मार्च 2017 में 1.53 लाख करोड़ का निवेश

सबसे ज्यादा निवेश की बात करें तो मार्च 2017 में कुल 1.53 लाख करोड़ का निवेश एफआईआई ने किया था लेकिन इसके एवज में 1.26 लाख करोड़ रुपए का शेयर बेचा भी था। मई 2017 में 1.23 लाख करोड़ का शेयर खरीदा और इतने का ही शेयर बेचा था। नवंबर 2017 में कुल 1.33 लाख करोड़ का शेयर खरीदा और 1.45 लाख करोड़ के शेयरों को बेच दिया। जनवरी 2018 में 1.34 लाख करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया तो 1.24 लाख करोड़ रुपए का शेयर बेच भी दिया।

मार्च 2019 में 1.43 लाख करोड़ का निवेश

मार्च 2019 में 1.43 लाख करोड़ का शेयर खरीदा और 1.11 लाख करोड़ का शेयर बेच दिया जबकि नवंर 2019 में 1.49 लाख करोड़ का शेयर खरीद कर 1.36 लाख करोड़ रुपए मूल्य के शेयर को बेच दिया। सबसे ज्यादा किसी एक महीने में निकासी इसी साल मार्च में की गई जब देश में लॉकडाउन हुआ। इस महीने में शुद्ध रूप से एफआईआई ने 65,816 करोड़ रुपए के शेयर बेचे थे। हालांकि इस साल जनवरी से ही एफआईआई ने शेयर बेचना शुरू कर दिया था।

बाजार के जानकारों के मुताबिक एफआईआई का निवेश का रुझान भारतीय बाजार में आगे भी जारी रह सकता है।

