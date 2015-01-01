पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वित्तमंत्री ने एसोचैम से कहा:विनिवेश को मिलेगी रफ्तार, जिन्हें पहले कैबिनेट की मंजूरी मिली है उस पर होगा फोकस

मुंबई26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वित्त मंत्री ने कहा कि यह एक असामान्य वर्ष रहा है और उधारी (borrowing) को ऐसे स्तरों पर रखा गया है ताकि सरकारी परियोजनाओं में जल्दी से पैसा वापस लगाया जा सके
  • विनिवेश के लिए पहले ही कैबिनेट की जिसे मंजूरी मिल चुकी है, उन्हें पूरी ईमानदारी के साथ आगे बढ़ाया जाएगा
  • निश्चित रूप से हम इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर सार्वजनिक खर्च पर गति को बनाए रखेंगे। क्योंकि यह एक तरीका है

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा कि विनिवेश को अब तेज गति मिलेगी। विनिवेश के लिए पहले ही कैबिनेट की जिसे मंजूरी मिल चुकी है, उन्हें पूरी ईमानदारी के साथ आगे बढ़ाया जाएगा। एसोचैम फाउंडेशन वीक के पहले दिन वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से सीतारमण बोल रही थीं।

प्रमुख गतिविधियों में तेजी

उन्होंने कहा कि आपने पिछले दो महीनों में देखा होगा कि विनिवेश से संबंधित दो प्रमुख गतिविधियों में तेजी आई है। अन्य सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के कुछ बड़े उपक्रमों में सरकारी हिस्सेदारी को कम करने वाली चीजें एक साथ काम कर आगे बढ़ रही हैं। विनिवेश की गति अब और तेज रफ़्तार से आगे बढ़ेगी। इसके लिए जो मंजूरी पहले दी गई है उस पर फोकस किया जाएगा।

रक्षा सेक्टर में भी होगा विनिवेश

वित्त मंत्री ने कहा कि विनिवेश रक्षा, डीआरडीओ से संबंधित प्रयोगशालाओं का भी होगा। बैंकों या जहां मैं चाहती हूं कि वे कंपनियां बहुत अधिक पेशेवर तरीके से चलाए जाएं, उन सभी को भी बाजार से धन जुटाने में भी सक्षम होना चाहिए। सीतारमण ने कहा कि 2021-22 के केंद्रीय बजट में अर्थव्यवस्था को फिर से जीवित करने के लिए बुनियादी ढांचे पर उच्च सार्वजनिक खर्च (high public expenditure) को बनाए रखने पर जोर दिया जाएगा।

इंफ्रा पर खर्च होता रहेगा

वित्त मंत्री ने कहा कि हम निश्चित रूप से इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर में सार्वजनिक खर्च पर गति को बनाए रखेंगे। बजट से संबंधित जानकारी जो आपने मुझे दी थी है, उससे मैं काफी खुश हूं और बोर्ड पर लेने के लिए उत्सुक हूं। उन्होंने कहा कि निश्चित रूप से हम इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर सार्वजनिक खर्च पर गति को बनाए रखेंगे। क्योंकि यह एक तरीका है। हमें यकीन है कि हम इस पर तेजी से काम करेंगे और इससे होने वाली आर्थिक रिकवरी टिकाऊ होगी।

यह वर्ष असाधारण रहा है

वित्त मंत्री ने कहा कि यह एक असामान्य वर्ष रहा है और उधारी (borrowing) को ऐसे स्तरों पर रखा गया है ताकि सरकारी परियोजनाओं में जल्दी से पैसा वापस लगाया जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि सार्वजनिक बुनियादी ढांचे के खर्च को बनाए रखने के लिए इस कदम को पूरी तरह से मान्यता दी गई है। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि राष्ट्रीय निवेश और बुनियादी ढांचा कोष (एनआईआईएफ) विदेशी धन को आकर्षित करने की पूरी कोशिश कर रहा है।

