  • Nirmala Sitharaman News: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman On GDP Growth In Current Fiscal

नोमुरा ने कहा GDP ग्रोथ में 10.4% की गिरावट:वित्त मंत्री ने कहा- देश की GDP ग्रोथ निगेटिव जोन में या जीरो के करीब रह सकती है

मुंबई30 मिनट पहले
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा कि अगले वित्तवर्ष में ग्रोथ में सुधार की उम्मीद है। सरकार का फोकस पब्लिक खर्च के जरिए अर्थव्यवस्था की गतिविधियों को तेजी देना है
  • देश की GDP में अप्रैल-जून की पहली तिमाही में 23.9 पर्सेंट की गिरावट रही है
  • 25 मार्च से लागू लॉकडाउन से कोरोना को डील करने के लिए काफी समय मिला

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने मंगलवार को कहा कि अर्थव्यवस्था में सुधार की उम्मीद दिख रही है। बावजूद इसके देश के सकल घरेलू उत्पाद (GDP) की विकास दर इस वित्त वर्ष में निगेटिव जोन में रह सकती है। या फिर यह जीरो के करीब रह सकती है।

पहली तिमाही में थी 23.9 पर्सेंट की गिरावट

इंडिया एनर्जी फोरम में वित्त मंत्री ने कहा कि देश की GDP में अप्रैल-जून की पहली तिमाही में 23.9 पर्सेंट की गिरावट रही है। इसलिए आगे भी GDP में गिरावट रह सकती है। देश में 25 मार्च से लॉकडाउन लागू किया गया था। इस लॉकडाउन से कोरोना को डील करने के लिए काफी समय मिला। लेकिन अनलॉक, मैक्रो इकोनॉमिक संकेत से पता चल रहा है कि अर्थव्यवस्था में रिकवरी दिख रही है।

त्यौहारी सीजन से रफ्तार मिलेगी

उन्होंने कहा कि त्यौहारी सीजन आगे अर्थव्यवस्था को और रफ्तार देगा। इससे तीसरी और चौथी तिमाही में पॉजिटिव ग्रोथ दिखेगी। चालू वित्त वर्ष (अप्रैल 2020 से मार्च 2021) तक जीडीपी निगेटिव जोन में रहेगी या जीरो रहेगी। हालांकि अगले वित्तवर्ष में ग्रोथ में सुधार की उम्मीद है। सरकार का फोकस पब्लिक खर्च के जरिए अर्थव्यवस्था की गतिविधियों को तेजी देना है।

नोमुरा ने कहा 10.4 पर्सेंट गिरेगी GDP

उधर दूसरी ओर वैश्विक ब्रोकरेज फर्म नोमुरा ने कहा है कि देश की GDP चालू वित्त वर्ष में 10.4 प्रतिशत तक गिर सकती है। नोमुरा ने कहा कि जो मासिक संकेत हैं उससे पता चलता है कि सालाना आधार पर अगस्त और सितंबर में सुधार तो है, लेकिन जीडीपी की ग्रोथ रेट में गिरावट रहेगी। नोमुरा का मानना है कि त्यौहारी सीजन में मांग बढ़ने से सितंबर में 77 प्रतिशत आर्थिक गतिविधियां सामान्य रही हैं। जबकि अगस्त में यह 71 प्रतिशत पर थी।

इसी तरह सितंबर में सप्लाई में 92 प्रतिशत गतिविधियां सामान्य रही हैं जबकि अगस्त में यह 86 प्रतिशत पर थी।

अगस्त की तुलना में सितंबर में सुधार

नोमुरा ने कहा है कि अगस्त की तुलना में सितंबर में सभी सेक्टर्स में सुधार दिख रहा है। फिर भी पूरे वित्त वर्ष के लिए अर्थव्यवस्था में गिरावट रहेगी। इस ब्रोकरेज फर्म का अनुमान है कि रिजर्व बैंक आगे आधा प्रतिशत की और कटौती दरों में कर सकता है। हालांकि यह वित्त वर्ष 2021 की पहली छमाही में होगा।

