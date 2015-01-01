पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रगति रिपोर्ट:वित्त मंत्रालय ने 27 राज्यों के 9,879 करोड़ रुपए के कैपिटल एक्सपेंडीचर प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
पहली किस्त के तौर पर राज्यों को 4,939.81 करोड़ रुपए जारी किए जा चुके हैं
  • तमिलनाडु को छोड़कर बाकी सभी राज्यों ने 'स्पेशल असिस्टेंस टू स्टेट्स फॉर कैपिटल एक्सपेंडीचर' योजना का लाभ उठाया
  • राज्यों के कैपेक्स को बढ़ावा देने के लिए सरकार ने 12 अक्टूबर को आत्मनिर्भर भारत पैकेज के तहत इस योजना की घोषणा की थी

वित्त मंत्रालय ने शनिवार को कहा कि उसने 27 राज्यों के 9,879.61 करोड़ रुपए के कैपिटल एक्सपेंडीचर प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी है। इसमें से पहली किस्त के तौर पर राज्यों को 4,939.81 करोड़ रुपए जारी किए जा चुके हैं। मंत्रालय ने एक बयान में कहा कि तमिलनाडु को छोड़कर बाकी सभी राज्यों ने 'स्पेशल असिस्टेंस टू स्टेट्स फॉर कैपिटल एक्सपेंडीचर' योजना का लाभ उठाया है।

इस योजना की घोषणा 12 अक्टूबर को आत्मनिर्भर भारत पैकेज के तहत की गई थी। इस योजना का मकसद राज्यों के कैपेक्स खर्च को बढ़ावा देना है। कोरोनावायरस महामारी की वजह से टैक्स रेवेन्यू घट गई है, जिसके कारण इस साल राज्यों को कठिन वित्तीय परिस्थिति का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

स्वास्थ्य, ग्रामीण विकास, जलापूर्ति, सिंचाई, बिजली, परिवहन, शिक्षा, शहरी विकास जैसे सेक्टर्स में प्रोजेक्ट हुए मंजूर

मंत्रालय ने कई सेक्टरों में कैपिटल एक्सपेंडीचर प्रोजेक्ट्स को मंजूरी दी है। इनमें स्वास्थ्य, ग्रामीण विकास, जल आपूर्ति, सिंचाई, बिजली, परिवहन, शिक्षा, शहरी विकास जैसे सेक्टर्स शामिल हैं। आत्मनिर्भर भारत पैकेज के तहत सरकार ने कहा था कि केंद्र सरकार राज्यों को 50 साल के लिए 12,000 करोड़ रुपए का स्पेशल इंटरेस्ट-फ्री लोन ऑफर करेगी। खास तौर से यह लोन कैपिटल एक्सपेंडीचर के लिए होगा।

