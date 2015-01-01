पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

BSE बीता सप्ताह:टॉप-10 में से 5 कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप 1.07 लाख करोड़ रु. घटा, ब्लू चिप कंपनियों को सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान

नई दिल्ली29 मिनट पहले
मार्केट कैप के लिहाज से रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज अभी भी BSE में टॉप पर बरकरार है।
  • रिलायंस का मार्केट कैप 69 हजार करोड़ रुपए घटकर 12.84 लाख करोड़ रु. हुआ
  • TCS, HUL और इंफोसिस जैसी दिग्गज कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप भी घटा

बीते सप्ताह शेयर बाजारों में उतार-चढ़ाव के दौरान BSE की टॉप-10 में से पांच कंपनियों के मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन (मार्केट कैप) में 1,07,160 लाख करोड़ रुपए की कमी आई है। इस दौरान रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के मार्केट कैप में सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान हुआ है। बीते सप्ताह मार्केट कैप के लिहाज से टाटा कंसल्टेंसी सर्विसेज (TCS), हिन्दुस्तान यूनिलिवर लिमिटेड (HUL), इंफोसिस लिमिटेड और ICICI बैंक जैसी ब्लू चिप कंपनियों को सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान हुआ है।

रिलायंस का मार्केट कैप 69 हजार करोड़ रु. घटा

बीते सप्ताह रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (RIL) के मार्केट कैप में 69,378.51 करोड़ रुपए की कमी आई है। अब RIL का मार्केट कैप 12,84,246.18 करोड़ रुपए रह गया है। TCS का मार्केट कैप 4,165.14 करोड़ रुपए घटकर 9,97,984.24 करोड़ रुपए रह गया है। HUL का मार्केट कैप 16,211.94 करोड़ रुपए घटकर 4,98,011.94 करोड़ रुपए रह गया है। इंफोसिस की मार्केट वैल्यूएशन 12,948.61 करोड़ रुपए घटकर 4,69,834.44 करोड़ रुपए रह गई है। ICICI बैंक का मार्केट कैप 4,455.8 घटकर 3,31,315.58 करोड़ रुपए रह गया है।

HDFC ग्रुप की कंपनियों को फायदा

बीते सप्ताह HDFC ग्रुप की कंपनियों को मार्केट कैप के लिहाज से फायदा हुआ है। HDFC बैंक का मार्केट कैप 18,827.94 करोड़ रुपए बढ़कर 7,72,853.69 करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया है। HDFC की वैल्यूएशन 3,938.48 करोड़ रुपए बढ़कर 4,19,699.86 करोड़ रुपए हो गई है। कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक का मार्केट कैप 23,445.93 करोड़ रुपए बढ़कर 3,73,947.2 करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया है। बजाज फाइनेंस का मार्केट कैप 20,747.08 करोड़ रुपए बढ़कर 2,84,285.64 करोड़ रुपए हो गया है। भारती एयरटेल का मार्केट कैप 1,145.67 करोड़ रुपए बढ़कर 2,63,776.2 करोड़ रुपए हो गया है।

रिलायंस टॉप पर बरकरार

मार्केट कैप के लिहाज से रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज अभी भी BSE में टॉप पर बरकरार है। इसके बाद TCS, HDFC बैंक, HUL, इंफोसिस, HDFC, कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक, ICICI बैंक, बजाज फाइनेंस और भारती एयरटेल लिमिटेड का नंबर आता है।

BSE में नवंबर में अब तक 4200 से ज्यादा अंकों की बढ़त

बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज यानी BSE में नवंबर में बढ़त का दौर जारी है। 30 अक्टूबर को BSE 39,614 पर बंद हुआ था। शुक्रवार 20 नवंबर को यह 43,882 पॉइंट पर बंद हुआ है। इस प्रकार नवंबर में अब तक BSE में 4200 से ज्यादा अंकों की बढ़त दर्ज की गई है। इस दौरान BSE में लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैप भी 13.81 लाख करोड़ रुपए बढ़कर 171.71 लाख करोड़ हो गया है। हालांकि, 18 नवंबर को सेंसेक्स 44,180 पर और निफ्टी 12,938 पर बंद हुए थे, जो दोनों इंडेक्स का सर्वोच्च स्तर है।

