FD पर बढ़ेगी ब्याज दर:लोन लेने वालों को ज्यादा देना पड़ सकता है ब्याज, सीनियर सिटीजन को राहत

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • बैंकों की एफडी में ज्यादातर निवेश सीनियर सिटीजन और सुरक्षित रिटर्न पाने वाले लोग करते हैं
  • कोरोना के दौरान बैंकों की कुल जमा राशि बढ़ कर 145 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच गई है

रिजर्व बैंक के फैसले से भले ही लोन लेने वालों को निराशा हाथ लगी हो, पर बैंक में पैसा जमा करने वाले जरूर खुश होंगे। आने वाले समय में फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट (FD) पर आपको ज्यादा ब्याज मिल सकता है। कारण कि रिजर्व बैंक ने नकद आरक्षित अनुपात (CRR) को बढ़ाने की घोषणा कर चुका है।

पहले समझते हैं CRR क्या है

CRR मतलब बैंकों को अपनी बैलेंसशीट का एक तय हिस्सा रिजर्व बैंक के पास जमा कराना होता है। इस जमा पर रिजर्व बैंक बैंकों को ब्याज देता है। फिलहाल यह 3% है। रिजर्व बैंक ने कहा है कि अगले 4 महीनों यानी मई तक इसे बढ़ा कर 4% कर देगा। यानी जब बैंकों को 1% ज्यादा ब्याज मिलेगा तो आपको बैंक भी ज्यादा ब्याज देगा।

दो बार में बढ़ेगा सीआरआर

रिजर्व बैंक सीआरआर को दो बार में बढ़ाएगा। पहली बार में इसे 27 मार्च 2021 तक 3.5% करेगा। फिर दूसरी बार में 22 मई 2021 तक इसे बढ़ा कर 4% करेगा। इससे भविष्य में ब्याज दरें ऊपर जाने की संभावना बढ़ गई है।

कम ब्याज दर से परेशान हैं सीनियर सिटीजन

बता दें कि इस समय FD पर काफी कम ब्याज दर मिल रही है। सरकारी और बड़े बैंकों में यह 5-6% के बीच है। जबकि महंगाई दर इससे ज्यादा है। इसलिए सीनियर सिटीजन और उन लोगों के लिए यह चिंता की बात रही है जो एकदम रूढ़िवादी तरीके से और सुरक्षित निवेश करना चाहते हैं।

बैंकों की जमा बढ़ी

कोरोना के समय में लोगों ने बैंकों की FD पर भरोसा जताया। कम ब्याज के बावजूद बैंकों की डिपॉजिट बढ़ती गई। इस समय बैंकों के पास करीबन 145 लाख करोड़ रुपए की डिपॉजिट है। इसमें ज्यादा पैसा ऐसे ही लोगों के हैं जो सीनियर सिटीजन या फिर पेंशन वाले हैं।

रिजर्व बैंक के फैसले से किसको नुकसान होगा

इस फैसले से उनको नुकसान होगा जो होम लोन, ऑटो लोन, पर्सनल लोन, शिक्षा का लोन या किसी भी तरह का लोन लेते हैं। अभी भले ब्याज दरें इस पर न बढ़े, पर आगे जाकर जब CRR बढ़ेगा तो ब्याज दरें लोन पर बढ़नी शुरू हो जाएंगी।

बैंकों ने भी राहत नहीं दी

बता दें कि रिजर्व बैंक ने हाल के समय में 115 बेसिस प्वाइंट (bps) की कटौती रेट में की थी। पर बैंकों ने लोन लेने वालों को इसका पूरा फायदा नहीं दिया। बैंकों ने 50-60 bps के बीच में ग्राहकों को फायदा दिया। अब जब ब्याज दरें ऊपर जाएंगी तो बैंक तुरंत इसे बढ़ा देंगे। ऐसे में बैंकों के लिए यह एक फायदे की बात है। 100 बीपीएस मतलब एक पर्सेंट होता है।

डिमांड बढ़ेगी तो ब्याज बढ़ेगी

हाल के समय में मुंबई, बंगलुरू, अहमदाबाद जैसे बड़े शहरों में घरों की बिक्री में अच्छी खासी तेजी आई है। मुंबई में तो घरों की बिक्री कोरोना से पहले के स्तर से भी ज्यादा पर है। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि यहां स्टैंप ड्यूटी में 3% की राहत दी गई है। साथ ही ब्याज दरें कम हैं। ऐसा अनुमान है कि घरों की बिक्री बढ़ने से ब्याज दरों में आगे और तेजी आएगी। एनरॉक के चेयरमैन अनुज पुरी कहते हैं कि वर्क फ्रॉम होम ने घरों की मांग बढ़ा दी है। इससे आने वाले समय में लोग और घर खरीदना पसंद करेंगे।

आज आरबीआई ने क्या किया

रिजर्व बैंक ने सीआरआर, रेपो रेट और अन्य दरों को पहले जैसा ही रखा है। कोई बदलाव नहीं किया है। रिजर्व बैंक का सीधा संकेत यही है कि अब आगे ब्याज दरों में कटौती की संभावना खत्म हो चुकी है। क्योंकि सीआरआर बढ़ने वाला है। सीआरआर फरवरी 2013 से जनवरी 2020 के दौरान 4% पर ही रहा है।

एफडी पर 5.4% ब्याज

देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (एसबीआई) की एफडी पर ब्याज दरें फरवरी 2020 में 6% पर थीं। मई में यह 5.40% पर आ गई। इसी के आस-पास सभी बड़े बैंकों की एफडी की ब्याज दरें हैं।

