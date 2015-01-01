पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आधार अपडेट:मार्च तक सभी बैंक अकाउंट्स को आधार से जोड़ना होगा, वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने बैंकों को दिया आदेश

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहले
इंडियन बैंक्स एसोसिएशन की 73वीं सालाना आम बैठक को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि वित्तीय समावेशीकरण का काम पूरा नहीं हुआ है और समावेशीकरण के काम को अभी और आगे बढ़ाना है
  • मंत्री ने कहा, खामियों को दूर करने के लिए बैंकों को टेक्नोलॉजी का उपयोग सुनिश्चित करना चाहिए
  • उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि बैंकों को निश्चित तौर पर किसी भी अन्य कार्ड की अपेक्षा रूपे कार्ड को ज्यादा प्रमोट करना होगा

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने मंगलवार को बैंकों को निर्देश दिया कि वे मार्च 2021 तक सभी खातों को उनके खाताधारकों के आधार नंबर से जोड़ दें। उन्होंने इंडियन बैंक्स एसोसिएशन (IBA) की 73वीं सालाना आम बैठक को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से संबोधित करते हुए यह निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि वित्तीय समावेशीकरण का काम पूरा नहीं हुआ है और समावेशीकरण के काम को अभी और आगे बढ़ाना है।

उन्होंने कहा कि अब भी कई लोग हैं, जिनके पास बैंक खाता नहीं है। और जब मैं बैंक खाता की बात करती हूं, तो उसका मतलब होता है आधार से जुड़ा हुआ खाता। खामियों को दूर करने के लिए बैंकों को टेक्नोलॉजी का उपयोग भी सुनिश्चित करना चाहिए।

नॉन-डिजिटल पेमेंट्स को बढ़ावा नहीं देने का निर्देश

उन्होंने कहा कि बैंकों को निश्चित तौर पर किसी भी प्रकार के नॉन-डिजिटल पेमेंट्स को बढ़ावा नहीं देना चाहिए। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि सभी बैंकों को निश्चित तौर पर किसी भी अन्य कार्ड की अपेक्षा रूपे कार्ड को ज्यादा प्रमोट करना चाहिए।

