पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Budget 2021 ; Budget ; MSME ; Focus On MSME To Increase Employment, Rules Can Be Made Easier For Small Businessmen

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बजट में MSME:रोजगार बढ़ाने के लिए MSME पर फोकस, छोटे कारोबारियों के लिए आसान किए जा सकते हैं नियम

नई दिल्ली4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना के चलते लॉकडाउन का छोटे और मझोले कारोबारियों (MSME) पर सबसे ज्यादा असर हुआ। वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण 1 फरवरी को बजट में MSME को कई सहूलियतें दे सकती हैं। यह इसलिए भी जरूरी है क्योंकि देश की सभी MSME करीब 12 करोड़ लोग काम करते हैं। GDP में इस सेक्टर की हिस्सेदारी करीब 30% और निर्यात में 40% है। इंडियन इंडस्ट्रीज एसोसिएशन (IIA) के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पंकज गुप्ता के अनुसार सरकार को MSME सेक्टर में जान फूंकने लिए रेगुलेशन संबंधित सहूलियतें देनी होंगी।

GST फाइलिंग और कंप्लायंस आसान हो सकता है
इंडस्ट्री की मांग जीएसटी, लीगल और टैक्स कंप्लायंस के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन और एनरॉलमेंट जैसी सुविधाएं एक प्लेटफॉर्म पर उपलब्ध कराने की है। इसके अलवा सरकार 'फैक्टर रेगुलेशन एक्ट 2011' में संशोधन कर सकती है। इससे NBFC को इस सेक्टर के लिए कर्ज मुहैया कराने में आसानी होगी।

नगदी की किल्लत से जूझ रहा MSME सेक्टर
गुप्ता ने कहा कि यह सेक्टर कोरोना महामारी के पहले से ही नगदी की किल्लत से जूझ रहा था। लॉकडाउन में यह और बढ़ गया, क्योंकि इससे सरकार को सामान बेचने वाले छोटे कारोबारियों पैसा फंस गया। केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी के मुताबिक यह आंकड़ा लगभग 5 लाख करोड़ रु. है। छोटे कारोबारियों के पैसे ज्यादा फंसे हैं।

MSME सेक्टर में 70% प्रोडक्शन कंपोनेंट का
सरकार का उद्देश्य भारत को बड़े ग्लोबल सप्लाई चेन के रूप में स्थापित करना है। इसके लिए MSME को बूस्टअप देना जरूरी है। MSME सेक्टर में मुख्य रुप से कंपोनेंट और फिनिश्ड प्रोडक्ट्स तैयार किए जाते हैं। सबसे ज्यादा 70% कंपोनेंट तैयार किए जाते हैं। लेकिन दोनों पर अलग-अलग टैक्स का प्रावधान है।

ऑडिट से छूट की सीमा बढ़ी, पर समस्या बरकरार
सरकार ने पिछले साल ऑडिट से छूट के लिए टर्नओवर की सीमा 1 करोड़ से बढ़ाकर 5 करोड़ रुपए कर दी थी। लेकिन कारोबार में 5% से कम नकद लेनदेन की शर्त से कारोबारियों को मुश्किल हो रही है। सेक्टर से जुड़े लोगों ने बताया कि यहां ज्यादातर काम बकाए पर ही होता है। ऐसे में इस छूट का फायदा नहीं मिल पा रहा है। पिछले साल बजट में इस सेक्टर के लिए 7,572 करोड़ रुपए दिए गए थे।

MSME को बढ़ावा देने से रोजगार के नए मौके पैदा होंगे
दिल्ली स्थित थिंक टैंक CMIE के मुताबिक पिछले साल दिसंबर में देश में बेरोजगारी दर 9.06% रही। ऐसे में MSME सेक्टर की भूमिका अहम है। एक मीडिया इंटरव्यू में इंडियन चेंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स (ICC) के प्रेसिडेंट विकास अग्रवाल ने कहा कि सेक्टर में करीब 12 करोड़ लोग काम करते हैं। MSME को बढ़ावा देने से नौकरियां भी बढ़ेंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser