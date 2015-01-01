पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

28 साल में FII निवेश:1992 में 13 करोड़, 2020 में 1.44 लाख करोड़ रुपए हुआ, 11 हजार गुना से ज्यादा बढ़ा निवेश

मुंबई16 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अजीत सिंह
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कैलेंडर साल यानी जनवरी से दिसंबर के बीच एफआईआई ने सबसे ज्यादा 2010 में 1.33 लाख करोड़ निवेश किया
  • 2019 में 1.01 लाख करोड़ रुपए तो 2014 में 97 हजार करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया गया। 2013 में 1.13 लाख करोड़ का निवेश

विदेशी संस्थागत निवेशक (FII) इस साल भारतीय इक्विटी बाजार में बेहतर पोजीशन बनाए हुए हैं। चालू वित्त वर्ष के महज 8 महीनों में ही इन्होंने भारतीय इक्विटी बाजार में कुल 1.44 लाख करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश किया है। 1992 में एफआईआई ने 13 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया था। उसकी तुलना में 28 सालों में इनका निवेश 11 हजार गुना से ज्यादा बढ़ा है।

अकेले 51 हजार करोड़ का निवेश इस महीने में अभी तक हुआ है। जबकि आगे यह महीना भी बाकी है और वित्त वर्ष भी चार महीना बाकी है। ऐसे में यह साल जहां कोरोना के लिए याद किया जाएगा, वहीं विदेशी निवेशकों के निवेश के लिए भी रिकॉर्ड वाला होगा।

1992-93 में 13 करोड़ का निवेश

डिपॉजिटरी कंपनियों NSDL और CDSL के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक विदेशी निवेशकों ने 1992-93 में 13 करोड़ रुपए से निवेश की शुरुआत की थी।1993-94 में यह निवेश बढ़कर 5,127 करोड़ रुपए हो गया। 2003-04 में यह निवेश 39 हजार करोड़ रुपए हुआ तो 2007-8 में यह पहली बार 50 हजार करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच गया। 2009-10 में यह आंकड़ा 1.10 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया। 2012-13 में सबसे ज्यादा निवेश किया गया जो 1.40 लाख करोड़ रुपए था। पर उस रिकॉर्ड को अब इस वित्त वर्ष में तोड़ दिया गया है।

1.44 लाख करोड़ का निवेश

इस वित्त वर्ष में 1.44 लाख करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश अब एक नया रिकॉर्ड है। भारतीय शेयर बाजार में एफआईआई का कुल निवेश 10.36 लाख करोड़ रुपए के पार पहुंच गया है। कैलेंडर साल की बात करें यानी जनवरी से दिसंबर के बीच तो एफआईआई ने सबसे ज्यादा 2010 में निवेश किया है। इस साल में 1.33 लाख करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया गया था। 2019 में 1.01 लाख करोड़ रुपए तो 2014 में 97 हजार करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया गया।

2013 में 1.13 लाख करोड़ का निवेश किया गया तो 2012 में 1.28 लाख करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया गया।

सॉफ्टवेयर सर्विसेस पसंदीदा सेक्टर

सेक्टर्स की बात करें तो FII ने सॉफ्टवेयर सर्विसेस को पसंदीदा माना है। इस सेक्टर में अक्टूबर के दूसरे पखवाड़े (16-31 अक्टूबर) में 3,858 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया था। हालांकि ऑयल एवं गैस सेक्टर से इन्होंने 1,912 करोड़ रुपए निकाला है। इसी दौरान कंज्यूमर ड्यूरेबल में 723 करोड़, फूड बेवरेजेस और टोबैको सेक्टर में 734 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया है। कैपिटल गुड्स में 760 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया गया है।

बैंक सेक्टर में 2,601 करोड़ और टोटल फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेस में 4,166 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश हुआ है। ऑटो मोबाइल और ऑटो कंपनियों में 337 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश है।

इस महीने रिकॉर्ड बना

वैसे अब तक किसी एक महीने में सबसे ज्यादा निवेश का रिकॉर्ड एफआईआई ने इसी महीने में बनाया है। इस महीने में अब तक के कारोबारी दिनों में FII ने शुद्ध रूप से 50,989 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया है। इस दौरान कुल 1.57 लाख करोड़ रुपए के शेयर खरीदे गए, जबकि 1.06 लाख करोड़ रुपए के शेयर बेचे गए। हालांकि इसी महीने में डेट में इन निवेशकों ने जमकर पैसे निकाले हैं।

डेट में से 35,587 करोड़ निकाला

आंकड़े बताते हैं कि FII ने डेट में 56 हजार 207 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया जबकि 91 हजार 795 करोड़ रुपए निकाल भी लिए। यानी शुद्ध रूप से इन्होंने डेट से 35 हजार 587 करोड़ रुपए निकाल लिए। इक्विटी में केवल एक दिन छोड़कर जहां हर दिन एफआईआई ने निवेश किया, वहीं डेट में इन्होंने हर दिन पैसे निकाले हैं। 23 नवंबर को एफआईआई ने शुद्ध रूप से 4,738 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया और इसी के साथ शुद्ध निवेश का आंकड़ा 50 हजार करोड़ को पार कर गया।

प्रधानमंत्री की मीटिंग के बाद निवेश तेज

बाजार के जानकारों के मुताबिक एफआईआई का निवेश का रुझान भारतीय बाजार में आगे भी जारी रह सकता है। एफआईआई के इस भारी-भरकम निवेश के पीछे की कहानी भी अलग है। खबर है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने नवंबर की शुरुआत में विश्व के टॉप एफआईआई के साथ एक वर्चुअल मीटिंग की थी। इस मीटिंग में विदेशी निवेशकों ने सरकार की हाल में की गई पहल और सुधारों को लेकर मोदी पर विश्वास जताया है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि हाल की पहल और सुधारों का लंबे समय में अर्थव्यवस्था और बाजार पर सकारात्मक असर हो सकता है।

प्रधानमंत्री की इस मीटिंग में जो एफआईआई शामिल हुए थे उसमें सभी ग्लोबल फंड मैनेजर्स थे। उन्होंने भारत में निवेश को लेकर मजबूत इच्छा जताई है। मोदी ने मीटिंग में कहा कि वे भारत के बारे में निवेशकों का फीडबैक भी चाहते हैं।

