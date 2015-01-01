पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

FII ने 13 सालों का तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड:एक महीने में सबसे ज्यादा निवेश नवम्बर में, 38 हजार करोड़ का निवेश किया

मुंबई26 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अजीत सिंह
  • कॉपी लिंक
नवंबर महीने में बाजार में जबरदस्त तेजी है। बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (बीएसई) का सेंसेक्स जहां मंगलवार को पहली बार 44 हजार के पार पहुंच गया, वहीं लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन 170 लाख करोड़ रुपए को पार कर गया था
  • FII ने कुल 113,145 करोड़ का शेयर खरीदा है और 75,007 करोड़ रुपए का शेयर बेचा है
  • शुद्ध निवेश का रिकॉर्ड मार्च 2019 में रहा है। 32,371 करोड़ का शुद्ध निवेश किया गया था

विदेशी संस्थागत निवेशक (FII) इस महीने में देश के शेयर बाजार में पिछले 13 सालों में किसी एक महीने में सबसे ज्यादा निवेश का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए हैं। इस महीने में अब तक के कारोबारी दिनों में FII ने 38 हजार 137 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश किया है। FII ने कुल 113,145 करोड़ का शेयर खरीदा है और 75,007 करोड़ रुपए का शेयर बेचा है।

शुद्ध निवेश वह होता है जो शेयर में निवेश करने और फिर शेयर बेचने के बाद बना रहता है।

हर दिन निवेश किया

नवंबर में हर दिन FII ने शुद्ध निवेश किया है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा निवेश 11 नवम्बर को किया गया है जो 6,207 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। 10 नवम्बर 5,627 करोड़, 9 नवम्बर को 4,869 करोड़ रुपए, 6 नवम्बर को 4,869 करोड़, 5 नवम्बर को 3,588 करोड़ और 3 नवम्बर को 2,274 करोड़ का निवेश किया गया है। इसी तरह 12 नवम्बर को 1,514 करोड़, 13 को 1,9335 और 17 नवम्बर को 4,905 करोड़ का शुद्ध निवेश इक्विटी बाजार में किया गया।

वैसे 2007 अप्रैल से अब तक किसी एक महीने में सबसे अधिक शुद्ध निवेश का रिकॉर्ड FII के नाम मार्च 2019 में रहा है जिसमें 32,371 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश किया गया था।

5 दिन में 13,300 करोड़ का निवेश

चालू महीने में पहले 5 दिन में ही निवेश का आंकड़ा 13,300 करोड़ से ऊपर पहुंच गया था। इस महीने में अभी भी 8 कारोबारी दिन बचे हैं। ऐसे में विश्लेषकों को उम्मीद है कि यह निवेश 50 हजार करोड़ रुपए को पार कर सकता है। नवंबर महीने में बाजार में जबरदस्त तेजी है। बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (बीएसई) का सेंसेक्स जहां मंगलवार को पहली बार 44 हजार के पार पहुंच गया, वहीं लिस्टेड कंपनियों का मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन 170 लाख करोड़ रुपए को पार कर गया था।

अनलॉक गतिविधियां तेजी से बढ़ रही हैं

कोरोना में अब अनलॉक के दौरान आर्थिक गतिविधियां तेजी से बढ़ रही हैं। ऐसे में विदेशी निवेशक भारतीय इक्विटी बाजार में लगातार खरीदी कर रहे हैं। एक्सचेंज के आंकड़ों से पता चलता है कि एफआईआई ने सबसे ज्यादा खरीदी जिन महीनों में की है उसमें मई 2020 में 13,914 करोड़ रुपए के शेयरों की खरीदी की है। नवंबर 2019 में 12,924 करोड़, अक्टूबर 2018 में 29,201 करोड़, मार्च 2017 में 26,473 करोड़, मार्च 2016 में 24,201 करोड़ रुपए के शेयरों की खरीदी की है।

मार्च 2014 में 25 हजार करोड़ के शेयरों की खरीदी

इसी तरह मार्च 2014 में 25,376 करोड़ रुपए के शेयरों की खरीदी की तो अक्टूबर 2013 में 17,355 करोड़ रुपए के शेयरों की खरीदी एफआईआई ने की है। जनवरी 2013 में 19,197 करोड़ रुपए मूल्य के शेयरों की खरीदी की गई है। सितंबर 2012 में 20,807 करोड़ रुपए, सितंबर 2010 में 22,475 करोड़ रुपए के शेयरों की खरीदी की गई है।

मार्च 2017 में 1.53 लाख करोड़ का निवेश

सबसे ज्यादा निवेश की बात करें तो मार्च 2017 में कुल 1.53 लाख करोड़ का निवेश एफआईआई ने किया था लेकिन इसके एवज में 1.26 लाख करोड़ रुपए का शेयर बेचा भी था। मई 2017 में 1.23 लाख करोड़ का शेयर खरीदा और इतने का ही शेयर बेचा था। नवंबर 2017 में कुल 1.33 लाख करोड़ का शेयर खरीदा और 1.45 लाख करोड़ के शेयरों को बेच दिया। जनवरी 2018 में 1.34 लाख करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया तो 1.24 लाख करोड़ रुपए का शेयर बेच भी दिया।

मार्च 2019 में 1.43 लाख करोड़ का निवेश

मार्च 2019 में 1.43 लाख करोड़ का शेयर खरीदा और 1.11 लाख करोड़ का शेयर बेच दिया जबकि नवंर 2019 में 1.49 लाख करोड़ का शेयर खरीद कर 1.36 लाख करोड़ रुपए मूल्य के शेयर को बेच दिया। सबसे ज्यादा किसी एक महीने में निकासी इसी साल मार्च में की गई जब देश में लॉकडाउन हुआ। इस महीने में शुद्ध रूप से एफआईआई ने 65,816 करोड़ रुपए के शेयर बेचे थे। हालांकि इस साल जनवरी से ही एफआईआई ने शेयर बेचना शुरू कर दिया था।

प्रधानमंत्री की मीटिंग के बाद निवेश तेज

बाजार के जानकारों के मुताबिक एफआईआई का निवेश का रुझान भारतीय बाजार में आगे भी जारी रह सकता है। एफआईआई के इस भारी-भरकम निवेश के पीछे की कहानी भी अलग है। खबर है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने नवंबर की शुरुआत में विश्व के टॉप एफआईआई के साथ एक वर्चुअल मीटिंग की थी। इस मीटिंग में विदेशी निवेशकों ने सरकार की हाल में की गई पहल और सुधारों को लेकर मोदी पर विश्वास जताया है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि हाल की पहल और सुधारों का लंबे समय में अर्थव्यवस्था और बाजार पर सकारात्मक असर हो सकता है।

प्रधानमंत्री की इस मीटिंग में जो एफआईआई शामिल हुए थे उसमें सभी ग्लोबल फंड मैनेजर्स थे। उन्होंने भारत में निवेश को लेकर मजबूत इच्छा जताई है। मोदी ने मीटिंग में कहा कि वे भारत के बारे में निवेशकों का फीडबैक भी चाहते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस 4.5 लाख से भी कम रह गए, लेकिन दिल्ली और केरल में संक्रमण की तेज रफ्तार ने चिंता बढ़ाई - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें