FII का रिकॉर्ड:इक्विटी में किसी एक महीने में 50 हजार करोड़ से ज्यादा का शुद्ध निवेश, डेट से जमकर पैसा निकाला

मुंबई3 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अजीत सिंह
  • नवंबर में कुल 157,588 करोड़ रुपए के शेयर खरीदे गए। 106,598 करोड़ रुपए के शेयर बेचे गए
  • FII ने डेट में 56,207 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया जबकि 91,795 करोड़ रुपए निकाल भी लिया

विदेशी संस्थागत निवेशक (FII) ने भारतीय बाजार में इक्विटी में किसी एक महीने में सबसे ज्यादा निवेश का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा है। इस महीने में अब तक के कारोबारी दिनों में FII ने शुद्ध रूप से 50,989 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया है। इस दौरान कुल 157,588 करोड़ रुपए के शेयर खरीदे गए, जबकि 106,598 करोड़ रुपए के शेयर बेचे गए। हालांकि इसी महीने में डेट में इन निवेशकों ने जमकर पैसे निकाले हैं।

डेट में से 35,587 करोड़ निकाला

आंकड़े बताते हैं कि FII ने डेट में 56,207 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया जबकि 91,795 करोड़ रुपए निकाल भी लिए। यानी शुद्ध रूप से इन्होंने डेट से 35,587 करोड़ रुपए निकाल लिए। इक्विटी में केवल एक दिन छोड़कर जहां हर दिन एफआईआई ने निवेश किया, वहीं डेट में इन्होंने हर दिन पैसे निकाले हैं। 23 नवंबर को एफआईआई ने शुद्ध रूप से 4,738 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया और इसी के साथ शुद्ध निवेश का आंकड़ा 50 हजार करोड़ को पार कर गया।

डॉलर टर्म में देखना चाहिए

हालांकि विश्लेषक कहते हैं कि यह रिकॉर्ड तो जरूर है, पर हमें एक बार डॉलर टर्म में भी इसे देखना चाहिए। क्योंकि डॉलर और रुपए की जो एक्सचेंज दर है, वह अलग-अलग होती है। पर विश्लेषक मानते हैं कि अभी का जो रुझान है, वह बहुत ही पॉजिटिव है और यह रिकॉर्ड के करीब हो सकता है। शुद्ध निवेश वह होता है जो शेयर में निवेश करने और फिर शेयर बेचने के बाद बना रहता है।

हर दिन निवेश किया

नवंबर में हर दिन FII ने शुद्ध निवेश किया है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा निवेश 11 नवम्बर को किया गया है जो 6,207 करोड़ रुपए रहा है। 10 नवम्बर 5,627 करोड़, 9 नवम्बर को 4,869 करोड़ रुपए, 6 नवम्बर को 4,869 करोड़, 5 नवम्बर को 3,588 करोड़ और 3 नवम्बर को 2,274 करोड़ का निवेश किया गया है। इसी तरह 12 नवम्बर को 1,514 करोड़, 13 को 1,9335 और 17 नवम्बर को 4,905 करोड़ का शुद्ध निवेश इक्विटी बाजार में किया गया।

वैसे 2007 अप्रैल से अब तक किसी एक महीने में सबसे अधिक शुद्ध निवेश का रिकॉर्ड FII के नाम मार्च 2019 में रहा है जिसमें 32,371 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश किया गया था।

प्रधानमंत्री की मीटिंग के बाद निवेश तेज

बाजार के जानकारों के मुताबिक एफआईआई का निवेश का रुझान भारतीय बाजार में आगे भी जारी रह सकता है। एफआईआई के इस भारी-भरकम निवेश के पीछे की कहानी भी अलग है। खबर है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने नवंबर की शुरुआत में विश्व के टॉप एफआईआई के साथ एक वर्चुअल मीटिंग की थी। इस मीटिंग में विदेशी निवेशकों ने सरकार की हाल में की गई पहल और सुधारों को लेकर मोदी पर विश्वास जताया है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि हाल की पहल और सुधारों का लंबे समय में अर्थव्यवस्था और बाजार पर सकारात्मक असर हो सकता है।

प्रधानमंत्री की इस मीटिंग में जो एफआईआई शामिल हुए थे उसमें सभी ग्लोबल फंड मैनेजर्स थे। उन्होंने भारत में निवेश को लेकर मजबूत इच्छा जताई है। मोदी ने मीटिंग में कहा कि वे भारत के बारे में निवेशकों का फीडबैक भी चाहते हैं।

सभी आंकड़े करोड़ रुपए में हैं।
अनलॉक गतिविधियां तेजी से बढ़ रही हैं

कोरोना में अब अनलॉक के दौरान आर्थिक गतिविधियां तेजी से बढ़ रही हैं। ऐसे में विदेशी निवेशक भारतीय इक्विटी बाजार में लगातार खरीदी कर रहे हैं। एक्सचेंज के आंकड़ों से पता चलता है कि एफआईआई ने सबसे ज्यादा खरीदी जिन महीनों में की है उसमें मई 2020 में 13,914 करोड़ रुपए के शेयरों की खरीदी की है। नवंबर 2019 में 12,924 करोड़, अक्टूबर 2018 में 29,201 करोड़, मार्च 2017 में 26,473 करोड़, मार्च 2016 में 24,201 करोड़ रुपए के शेयरों की खरीदी की है।

मार्च 2014 में 25 हजार करोड़ के शेयरों की खरीदी

इसी तरह मार्च 2014 में 25,376 करोड़ रुपए के शेयरों की खरीदी की तो अक्टूबर 2013 में 17,355 करोड़ रुपए के शेयरों की खरीदी एफआईआई ने की है। जनवरी 2013 में 19,197 करोड़ रुपए मूल्य के शेयरों की खरीदी की गई है। सितंबर 2012 में 20,807 करोड़ रुपए, सितंबर 2010 में 22,475 करोड़ रुपए के शेयरों की खरीदी की गई है।

मार्च 2017 में 1.53 लाख करोड़ का निवेश

सबसे ज्यादा निवेश की बात करें तो मार्च 2017 में कुल 1.53 लाख करोड़ का निवेश एफआईआई ने किया था लेकिन इसके एवज में 1.26 लाख करोड़ रुपए का शेयर बेचा भी था। मई 2017 में 1.23 लाख करोड़ का शेयर खरीदा और इतने का ही शेयर बेचा था। नवंबर 2017 में कुल 1.33 लाख करोड़ का शेयर खरीदा और 1.45 लाख करोड़ के शेयरों को बेच दिया। जनवरी 2018 में 1.34 लाख करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया तो 1.24 लाख करोड़ रुपए का शेयर बेच भी दिया।

मार्च 2019 में 1.43 लाख करोड़ का निवेश

मार्च 2019 में 1.43 लाख करोड़ का शेयर खरीदा और 1.11 लाख करोड़ का शेयर बेच दिया जबकि नवंर 2019 में 1.49 लाख करोड़ का शेयर खरीद कर 1.36 लाख करोड़ रुपए मूल्य के शेयर को बेच दिया। सबसे ज्यादा किसी एक महीने में निकासी इसी साल मार्च में की गई जब देश में लॉकडाउन हुआ। इस महीने में शुद्ध रूप से एफआईआई ने 65,816 करोड़ रुपए के शेयर बेचे थे। हालांकि इस साल जनवरी से ही एफआईआई ने शेयर बेचना शुरू कर दिया था।

