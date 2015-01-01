पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फॉरेक्स रिजर्व का नया रिकॉर्ड:572 अरब डॉलर के ऊपर पहुंचा देश का विदेशी पूंजी भंडार, एक सप्ताह में करीब 4.3 अरब डॉलर का हुआ इजाफा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एक साल में 124.522 अरब डॉलर बढ़ गया है देश का फॉरेक्स रिजर्व
  • फॉरेन करेंसी असेट्स 5.526 अरब डॉलर बढ़कर 530.268 अरब डॉलर पर पहुंच गया
  • पहली बार 5 जून 2020 को समाप्त हुए सप्ताह में फॉरेक्स रिजर्व 500 अरब डॉलर के पार पहुंचा था

देश का फॉरेक्स रिजर्व फिर एक नए रिकॉर्ड उच्च स्तर पर पहुंच गया है। भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) की ओर से शुक्रवार को जारी हुए आंकड़े के मुताबिक 13 नवंबर को समाप्त सप्ताह में यह 4.277 अरब डॉलर उछलकर 572.771 अरब डॉलर पर पहुंच गया। इससे पहले 6 नवंबर को समाप्त सप्ताह में भी यह 7.779 अरब डॉलर उछलकर 568.494 अरब डॉलर के रिकॉर्ड स्तर पर पहुंच गया था। आरबीआई के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक पहली बार 5 जून 2020 को समाप्त हुए सप्ताह में फॉरेक्स रिजर्व 500 अरब डॉलर के पार पहुंचा था।

विदेशी मुद्रा संपत्ति (फॉरेन करेंसी असेट्स) में भी भारी उछाल दर्ज किया गया है। फॉरेन करेंसी असेट्स (FCA) 5.526 अरब डॉलर बढ़कर 530.268 अरब डॉलर पर पहुंच गया। FCA को डॉलर में लिखा जाता है, लेकिन विदेशी मुद्रा संपत्तियों में मौजूद यूरो, पाउंड और येन जैसी गैर-डॉलर मुद्रा संपत्ति के वैल्यू में उतार-चढ़ाव का भी इस पर असर होता है।

गोल्ड रिजर्व का वैल्यू 1.233 अरब डॉलर घटा

गोल्ड रिजर्व का वैल्यू इस दौरान 1.233 अरब डॉलर घटकर 36.354 अरब डॉलर रह गया। इंटरनेशनल मॉनेटरी फंड (आईएमएफ) में देश का स्पेशल ड्रॉइंग राइट्स (SDR) बिना किसी बदलाव के 1.488 अरब डॉलर पर स्थिर रहा। आईएमएफ में देश का रिजर्व पोजिशन 1.5 करोड़ डॉलर घटकर 4.661 अरब डॉलर पर आ गया।

31 मार्च से अब तक फॉरेक्स रिजर्व में 94.964 अरब डॉलर की बढ़ोतरी हुई है

आरबीआई के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक गत एक साल में देश का फॉरेक्स रिजर्व 124.522 अरब डॉलर बढ़ा है। इसी तरह 31 मार्च 2020 के मुकाबले फॉरेक्स रिजर्व में 94.964 अरब डॉलर की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। फॉरेन करेंसी असेट्स भी गत एक साल में 113.796 अरब डॉलर और 31 मार्च 2020 के बाद से 88.055 अरब डॉलर बढ़ा है।

