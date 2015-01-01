पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रतन टाटा का नया निवेश:टाटा संस के पूर्व चेयरमैन ने हेल्थकेयर स्टार्टअप आईक्योर में निवेश किया, कंपनी ने निवेश की रकम नहीं बताई

नई दिल्ली16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आईक्योर क्लिनिक्स, डिजिटल टेक्नोलॉजीज और प्रशिक्षित फ्रंटलाइन स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के जरिये प्राइमरी हेल्थकेयर सर्विसेज प्रदान करती है
  • नए फंड से कंपनी देशभर में और ग्लोबल लेवल पर तेजी से अपना कारोबार बढ़ाएगी
  • टाटा के निवेश को आईक्योर के फाउंडर और CEO सुजय सांत्रा ने सम्मान की बात कहा

हेल्थकेयर सर्विसेज स्टार्टअप आईक्योर (iKure) ने मंगलवार को कहा कि दिग्गज उद्योगपति और टाटा संस के पूर्व चेयरमैन रतन टाटा ने कंपनी में निवेश किया है। कंपनी ने निवेश की रकम के बारे में जानकारी नहीं दी। आईक्योर क्लिनिक्स, डिजिटल टेक्नोलॉजीज और प्रशिक्षित फ्रंटलाइन स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के जरिये प्राइमरी हेल्थकेयर सर्विसेज प्रदान करती है।

कंपनी ने कहा कि नए फंड से वह देशभर में और ग्लोबल लेवल पर तेजी से अपना कारोबार बढ़ाना चाहती है। टाटा के निवेश के बारे में आईक्योर के फाउंडर और CEO सुजय सांत्रा ने कहा कि हमें खुशी है कि रतन टाटा ने निवेश के बारे में सोचा है। हम अत्यधिक सम्मान और प्रोत्साहन महसूस करते हैं।

अगले 5 साल में 1 करोड़ ग्राहकों तक पहुंचने का लक्ष्य

अभी तक आईक्योर ने देश के 7 राज्यों में 11 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों को प्राइमरी हेल्थकेयर सर्विसेज दी है। कंपनी अगले 5 साल में 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा ग्राहकों तक अपनी सेवा पहुंचाना चाहती है। कंपनी ने बताया कि प्राइमरी हेल्थकेयर सर्विसेज देने में उसे एक्सेसेबिलिटी, अफॉर्डेबिलिटी, अवेलेबिलिटी और अवेयरनेस जैसी चुनौतियों का सामना करना पड़ता है।

अफ्रीका के कई देशों में आईक्योर के टेक्नोलॉजी प्लेटफॉर्म का हो रहा उपयोग

अफ्रीका के कई देशों में आईक्योर के टेक्नोलॉजी प्लेटफॉर्म का उपयोग किया जा रहा है। गौरतलब है कि दिसंबर 2012 में टाटा संस से रिटायर होने के बाद रतन टाटा ने व्यक्तिगत स्तर पर कई टेक आधारित स्टार्टअप में निवेश किया है।

