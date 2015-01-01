पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

6 डेट स्कीम को बंद करने का मामला:फ्रैंकलिन टेंपलटन ने कर्नाटक हाईकोर्ट के फैसले को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दी

नई दिल्ली27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फ्रैंकलिन टेंपलटन का कहना है कि निवेशकों के हित में कानून का उचित क्रियान्वयन के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट से न्यायिक हस्तक्षेप की मांग करना आवश्यक है।
  • हाईकोर्ट ने निवेशकों की सहमति के बिना स्कीम बंद करने पर रोक लगा दी थी
  • फ्रैंकलिन टेंपलटन ने 23 अप्रैल को 6 डेट स्कीम को बंद करने की घोषणा की थी

फ्रैंकलिन टेंपलटन म्यूचुअल फंड हाउस ने कर्नाटक हाईकोर्ट के फैसले को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दी है। कर्नाटक हाईकोर्ट ने अक्टूबर में फ्रैंकलिन टेंपलटन इंडिया के 6 डेट स्कीमों को बंद करने के फैसले पर रोक लगाते हुए कहा था कि इन स्कीम्स को यूनिटहोल्डर्स या निवेशकों की सहमति के बिना बंद नहीं किया जा सकता है।

कंपनी ने सभी संभावित विकल्पों पर विचार किया

कर्नाटक हाईकोर्ट के फैसले के बाद निवेशकों को भेजे पत्र में फ्रैंकलिन टेंपलटन असेट मैनेजमेंट इंडिया प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के प्रेसीडेंट संजय सप्रे ने कहा कि कंपनी पिछले कुछ सप्ताह से सभी संभावित विकल्पों पर विचार कर रही है। इसमें निवेशकों को समय पर पैसा लौटाना शामिल है। साथ ही हाईकोर्ट के फैसले के मुताबिक, निवेशकों की सहमति लेने का विकल्प भी शामिल है।

निवेशकों के हित के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट गए

सप्रे ने कहा कि विस्तृत विचार विमर्श के बाद हमने तय किया है कि निवेशकों के हित में कानून का उचित क्रियान्वयन के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट से न्यायिक हस्तक्षेप की मांग करना आवश्यक है। उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें थोड़ा समय लगा है क्योंकि इन कदमों को काफी सतर्कता के साथ उठाने की आवश्यकता थी। साथ ही यह सुनिश्चित किया गया कि निवेशकों को उनका पैसा जल्द से जल्द मिल जाए।

23 अप्रैल को बंद की गई थीं यह 6 डेट स्कीम

फ्रैंकलिन टेंपलटन ने 23 अप्रैल को अपनी 6 डेट स्कीम्स को बंद कर दिया था। जिन स्कीम्स को बंद किया गया था, उनमें फ्रैंकलिन इंडिया लो ड्यूरेशन फंड, फ्रैंकलिन इंडिया डायनामिक एक्रुअल फंड, फ्रैंकलिन इंडिया क्रेडिट रिस्क फंड, फ्रैंकलिन इंडिया शॉर्ट टर्म इनकम प्लान, फ्रैंकलिन इंडिया अल्ट्रा शॉर्ट बॉन्ड फंड और फ्रैंकलिन इंडिया इनकम ऑपर्चुनिटीज फंड शामिल हैं।

अब तक 9,682 करोड़ रुपए मिले

फ्रैंकलिन टेंपलटन को अब तक बंद स्कीम्स से 9682 करोड़ रुपए मिल चुके हैं। 22 अप्रैल तक इनका कुल असेट अंडर मैनेजमेंट यानी एयूएम 22 अप्रैल तक 25,856 करोड़ रुपए रहा था। फ्रैंकलिन टेंपलटन ने 23 अप्रैल 2020 को निकासी दबाव तथा बांड बाजार में कैश की कमी का हवाला देते हुए छह डेट म्यूचुअल फंड स्कीम्स को बंद कर दिया था।

