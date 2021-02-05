पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुश हो जाएं फ्रेशर्स:अप्रैल तक बनेंगे नौकरियों के खूब मौके, 15% कंपनियां कर रहीं हायरिंग का प्लान

  • टेक्निकल स्किल में स्प्रेडशीट स्किल, प्रॉडक्ट/सर्विस मार्केटिंग, डेटा एनालिटिक्स, वेब डेवलपमेंट और मोबाइल ऐप डेवलपमेंट की मांग सबसे ज्यादा रह सकती है
  • कंपनियों की तरफ से जिन सॉफ्ट स्किल की डिमांड ज्यादा रह सकती है, उनमें रीजनिंग, एनालिटिकल थिंकिंग, कॉम्प्लेक्स प्रॉब्लम सॉल्विंग, और एक्टिव लर्निंग शामिल हैं

आप पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद जॉब मार्केट में आ रहे हैं तो कोविड-19 के चलते भर्तियों में आई सुस्ती से फिक्रमंद होने की जरूरत नहीं। आपके लिए अच्छी खबर यह है कि देश की लगभग 15% कंपनियों ने अप्रैल तक फ्रेशर्स की हायरिंग करने का प्लान बनाई हुई है। लॉकडाउन के दौरान सिर्फ 6% कंपनियों की ही फ्रेशर्स को हायर करने की योजना थी। हायरिंग से जुड़ी यह पॉजिटिव जानकारी लर्निंग सॉल्यूशंस फर्म टीमलीज के एक सर्वे से मिली है।

हायरिंग करने वाली कंपनियों की संख्या लॉकडाउन के बाद से ढाई गुना बढ़ी

टीमलीज एडटेक के चीफ एग्जिक्यूटिव शांतनु रूज बताते हैं, ‘कोविड-19 के बावजूद फ्रेशर्स की भर्ती जोरों से चल रही है। इस साल फरवरी से अप्रैल के बीच उनकी हायरिंग का प्लान करने वाली कंपनियों की संख्या लॉकडाउन के मुकाबले ढाई गुना बढ़ी है। जिस तरह से इकोनॉमिक एक्टिविटीज बढ़ रही हैं, उससे इनकी संख्या में बढ़ोतरी जारी रहने की संभावना बनी हुई है।’

लॉकडाउन से पहले 38% कंपनियों का था हायरिंग प्लान

फ्रेशर्स की हायरिंग में दिलचस्पी लेने वाली कंपनियों का प्रतिशत अब भी कोविड से पहले वाले लेवल के आधे से भी कम है। टीमलीज की करियर आउटलुक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक कोविड-19 के चलते शुरू हुए लॉकडाउन से पहले 38% कंपनियों का फ्रेशर्स हायर करने का प्लान था। सर्वे में 18 इकोनॉमिक सेक्टर और 14 शहरों की 800 से ज्यादा कंपनियों को शामिल किया गया है। उनसे पूछा गया था कि फ्रेश इंजीनियरिंग और नॉन इंजीनियरिंग ग्रेजुएट को हायर करने का उनका क्या प्लान है।

इन रोल के लिए सबसे ज्यादा रह सकती है डिमांड

फ्रेशर्स को जो रोल ऑफर किए जा सकते हैं उनकी लिस्ट में सबसे ऊपर बिजनेस डेवलपमेंट यानी सेल्स प्रोफेशनल, ग्राफिक डिजाइनर, डिजिटल मार्केटिंग एसोसिएट, कंटेंट राइटर और वेब डेवलपर्स हैं। इनको हायर करने में दिलचस्पी दिखाने वाले एंप्लॉयर्स की लिस्ट में IT कंपनियां टॉप पर हैं। IT सेक्टर की 24% कंपनियां अगले तीन महीनों में हायरिंग के बारे में सोच रही हैं।

21% टेलीकॉम कंपनियों ने बनाया हायरिंग का प्लान

IT सेक्टर के बाद टेलीकॉम इंडस्ट्री की बारी आती है जिससे ताल्लुक रखने वाली 21% कंपनियों ने अप्रैल तक फ्रेशर्स हायर करने का प्लान बनाया है। इनके अलावा 19% स्टार्टअप ईकॉमर्स और टेक्नोलॉजी कंपनियां भी फ्रेशर्स हायर करने की योजना बना रही हैं। इनके बाद हेल्थकेयर और फार्मा कंपनियों, एफएमसीजी और फइानेंशियल सर्विसेज कंपनियों का नंबर है। सबसे कम हायरिंग ट्रैवल और हॉस्पिटैलिटी सेक्टर में होने की संभावना है।

इन शहरों में मिल सकती हैं सबसे ज्यादा नौकरियां

टीमलीज के सर्वे के मुताबिक अगले तीन महीनों में सबसे ज्यादा हायरिंग देश के तीन अहम शहरों में होने वाली है। बेंगलुरु में सबसे ज्यादा 41%, एंप्लॉयर्स फ्रेशर हायर करने के बारे में सोच रहे हैं जबकि मुंबई की 29% और दिल्ली की 24% कंपनियों ने इसका इरादा जताया है। इसके बाद चेन्नई, हैदरबाद और पुणे की कंपनियों का नंबर आता है। सर्वे के मुताबिक अप्रैल तक फ्रेशर्स और अनुभवी प्रोफेशनल्स की हायरिंग का प्लान करने वाली कंपनियों का कुल प्रतिशत 27% रह सकता है।

इन सॉफ्ट स्किल्स की डिमांड ज्यादा रह सकती है

कंपनियों की तरफ से कैंडिडेट में जिन सॉफ्ट स्किल की डिमांड ज्यादा रह सकती है, उनमें रीजनिंग, एनालिटिकल थिंकिंग, कॉम्प्लेक्स प्रॉब्लम सॉल्विंग, और एक्टिव लर्निंग शामिल हैं। टेक्निकल स्किल में स्प्रेडशीट स्किल, प्रॉडक्ट/सर्विस मार्केटिंग, डेटा एनालिटिक्स, वेब डेवलपमेंट और मोबाइल ऐप डेवलपमेंट की मांग सबसे ज्यादा रह सकती है।

