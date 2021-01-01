पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये पांच सेक्टर बनेंगे दशक के ग्रोथ इंजन:इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर से लेकर एग्रीकल्चर तक दिखेगा देश का दम, इन सेक्टरों को प्रोत्साहन योजना में किया शामिल

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
  • अगले 10 सालों में भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था तीसरी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था बन जाएगी
  • भारत में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरणों की मांग तेजी से बढ़ रही है

दुनिया मान रही है कि यह दशक भारत के नाम रहेगा। अगले 10 सालों में भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था न केवल दुनिया की सबसे तेज बढ़ती अर्थव्यवस्था होगी, बल्कि जापान, जर्मनी और ब्रिटेन को पीछे छोड़ तीसरी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था बन जाएगी। पहली बार तेजी सर्विस सेक्टर की वजह से नहीं, बल्कि मैन्युफैक्चरिंग की वजह से आएगी। इसमें भी पांच सेक्टर अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए ग्रोथ इंजन का काम करेंगे। सरकार ने इन सभी सेक्टरों को उत्पादन आधारित प्रोत्साहन योजना में शामिल कर रखा है। केयर रेटिंग के मुख्य अर्थशास्त्री मदन सबनवीस कहते हैं, कुछ खास सेक्टर हैं, जो अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए ग्रोथ इंजन बन सकते हैं। इनमें फार्मा, एग्रीकल्चर, इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्रमुख हैं।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक: दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा मोबाइल उत्पादक होगा देश
भारत में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरणों की मांग तेजी से बढ़ रही है। इसी के साथ उत्पादन में भी तेजी आ रही है। भारत दुनिया का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा मोबाइल फोन निर्माता बन चुका है। पिछले चार वर्षों में यह सेक्टर 16% से अधिक की दर से बढ़ा है। अब तक देश में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वस्तुओं की मांग का 35 फीसदी आयात से पूरा होता है। इसे अगले पांच साल में घटाकर 12.6% करने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। जानकारों का कहना है कि नीति गत समर्थन, भारीभरकम निवेश के चलते इस दशक में देश का इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मैन्युफैक्चरिंग कारोबार तेजी से बढ़ेगा। इस दशक में भारत दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा मोबाइल फोन निर्माता बन जाएगा।

सोलर पीवी: सोलर में आयात रुकेगा, निर्यातक बनेगा देश
भारत में सोलर एनर्जी का उत्पादन तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। वर्ष 2018 में भारत इंस्टाल्ड कैपेसिटी के मामले में दुनिया में पांचवे स्थान पर था और अगले ही साल यानी 2019 में तीसरे स्थान पर आ गया। हालांकि, सोलर प्लांट में इस्तेमाल होने वाले सोलर पीवी के लिए भारत आयात पर भी निर्भर रहा है। देश में सोलर पीवी का उत्पादन बढ़ाने के लिए अगले पांच वर्षों में पीएलआई योजना के तहत मैन्युफैक्चरर्स को 4500 करोड़ रुपए का प्रोत्साहन दिया जाएगा। विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि सब कुछ ठीक रहा तो भारत इस दशक में दुनियाभर को न सिर्फ सोलर पीवी की सप्लाई करेगा, बल्कि सोलर पार्क स्थापित करने में भी बड़ी भूमिका निभाएगा।

फार्मास्युटिकल: दूसरा सबसे बड़ा फार्मा बाजार होगा भारत
भारत को दुनिया का फार्मेसी कैपिटल कहा जाता है। भारत दुनिया का तीसरा सबसे बड़ा फार्मास्युटिकल मार्केट है। कोरोना काल में और अब वैक्सीनेशन के दौर में दुनिया ने भारत की ताकत देखी है। भारत से सालाना डेढ़ लाख करोड़ रुपए का निर्यात किया जाता है। चीन से टकराव के बाद भारत ने अब दवाओं में इस्तेमाल होने वाले कच्चे माल एपीआई में भी आत्मनिर्भरता हासिल करने का लक्ष्य बनाया है। अगले तीन साल में एपीआई का उत्पादन बढ़ाने के लिए देश में एक लाख करोड़ रुपए का निवेश किया जाएगा। अनुमान है कि इस दशक में भारत की फार्मास्युटिकल इंडस्ट्री दुनिया की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी फार्मा इंडस्ट्री बन जाएगी।​​​​​​

एग्रीकल्चर: बर्बादी रोकने से ही बच जाएंगे एक लाख करोड़ रु.
यूनाइटेड नेशंस के फूड एंड एग्रीकल्चर ऑर्गनाइजेशन के मुताबिक, भारत में उत्पादित खाद्य पदार्थों में से 40 फीसदी रखरखाव के अभाव में खराब हो जाते हैं। इसकी कीमत एक लाख करोड़ रुपए से अधिक है। यह बर्बादी रोकने भर से कृषि की जीडीपी में एक लाख करोड़ रुपए जुड़ सकते हैं। इसके अलावा, वैल्यू एडिशन से भी एग्रीकल्चर की जीडीपी बढ़नी है। बीते कुछ वर्षों में सिंचाई की सुविधा, वेयरहाउस और कोल्ड स्टोरेज में इजाफा हुआ है। इसमें और विस्तार के लिए भारत सरकार ने 10 हजार करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की पीएलआई योजना शुरू की है। इन सब के चलते एग्रीकल्चर इस दशक में ग्रोथ इंजन साबित होगा।

इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर: 125 लाख करोड़ रु. का निवेश आएगा 10 सालों में
इस दशक में इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर पर सबसे अधिक निवेश करने वाला देश भारत होगा। अाने वाले कुछ वर्षों में इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर में 75 लाख करोड़ रुपए खर्च होने हैं। इसके अलावा, 50 लाख करोड़ का निवेश रेलवे इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर में आने की संभावना है। इसके लिए सरकार ने नेशनल इन्वेस्टमेंट एंड इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर फंड और इंडिया इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर फाइनेंस कंपनी बनाई है। बड़े पैमाने पर निवेश से सीमेंट, स्टील और मशीनरी को रफ्तार मिलेगी। नॉर्थ ईस्ट राज्यों में जापान की सहायता से इंफ्रा डेवलपमेंट होगा। इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर से डिविडेंड डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन टैक्स खत्म हो जाने के बाद से दुनिया के बड़े पेंशन फंड देश के इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर में निवेश की रुचि दिखा रहे हैं।

