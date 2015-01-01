पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Fruits, Vegetables Sales At Delhi’s Wholesale Market Down 30% Due To Farmers’ Protest 

किसान आंदोलन का प्रभाव:किसानों के विरोध के कारण दिल्ली के होलसेल मार्केट प्रभावित; फल और सब्जियों की बिक्री में आई 30% की गिरावट

नई दिल्ली3 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली के विभिन्न बाॅर्डरों पर हरियाणा और पंजाब के किसानों द्वारा चलाए जा रहे आंदोलन के चलते दिल्ली के थोक बाजार में कीमतों में गिरावट आई है। दिल्ली व आसपास के इलाकों में फलों और सब्जियों की बिक्री में 30% की गिरावट देखी गई है।हरियाणा, उत्तर प्रदेश और राजस्थान के खरीदार मंडी तक नहीं पहुंच पा रहे हैं जिससे व्यापार को नुकसान पहुंच रहा है। आजादपुर मंडी के एक व्यापारी अनिल मल्होत्रा ​​ने कहा कि सब्जी की बिक्री एक महीने पहले की तुलना में 30% कम हो गई है।

ट्रकों की कमी से भी कारोबार प्रभावित

आजादपुर मंडी में श्री राम ट्रेडिंग कंपनी के राम बरन ने कहा कि दिल्ली से सब्जी भारत के उत्तरी और पूर्वी राज्यों में सप्लाई की जाती थी। वर्तमान में यह राजस्थान और गुजरात के जरिए सप्लाई की जा रही है। वहीं, आलू और प्याज की आपूर्ति सीधे जम्मू-कश्मीर और हिमाचल प्रदेश से गुजरात जा रही है। परिवहन किराया बढना और ट्रकों की कमी से भी कारोबार प्रभावित हो रहा है।

गाजर और फूलगोभी की कीमतें 50% घटी

भजन सिंह और कंपनी के सब्जी व्यापारी भजन सिंह ने कहा कि उत्तर भारतीय राज्यों में प्याज, लौकी, करेला, अदरक, लहसुन की बिक्री में कमी आई है। टमाटर और मटर की कीमतों में पिछले सप्ताह 30% की गिरावट देखी गई है और क्रमशः 20 किलोग्राम और 12 किलोग्राम है।

गाजर और फूलगोभी की कीमतें 50% से घटकर 4-5 रुपये प्रति किलोग्राम और 1.5-2 रुपये प्रति किलोग्राम पर आ गई हैं। जम्मू और कश्मीर और हिमाचल प्रदेश में बर्फबारी के कारण आजादपुर मंडी में कन्नौज और नारंगी व्यापारी दीपक धवन की मांग में गिरावट आई है। पिछले एक हफ्ते में कीमतें 15% घटकर 20-30 किलो प्रति किलोग्राम हो गई हैं।

