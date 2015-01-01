पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Fuel Demand Declined By 5% In November This Year Compared To Last Year, But Demand For LPG And Petrol Increased

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ओवरऑल फ्यूल डिमांड में गिरावट:पिछले साल की तुलना इस साल नवंबर में फ्यूल डिमांड 5% घटी, लेकिन रसोई गैस और पेट्रोल की मांग बढ़ी

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक रसोई गैस (LPG) की भी बिक्री 3.5% बढ़कर 23.5 लाख टन रही। वहीं नेफ्था की बिक्री भी पिछले साल की तुलना में 7.3% बढ़कर 13.5 लाख टन रही। -फाइल फोटो

देश में फ्यूल डिमांड नवंबर माह में पिछले साल की तुलना में 5% नीचे फिसल गई। ऑयल मिनिस्ट्री के पेट्रोलियम प्लानिंग एंड एनालिसिस सेल (PPAC) के मुताबिक नवंबर में यह 1.78 करोड़ टन रही। इसी दौरान पेट्रोल की बिक्री 5.2% बढ़कर 26.7 लाख टन रही।

रसोई गैस और पेट्रोल की बिक्री बढ़ी

जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक रसोई गैस (LPG) की भी बिक्री 3.5% बढ़कर 23.5 लाख टन रही। वहीं नेफ्था की बिक्री भी पिछले साल की तुलना में 7.3% बढ़कर 13.5 लाख टन रही। सड़क निर्माण में काम आने वाली बिटुमन की बिक्री 25.1% बढ़ी है। पिछले साल नवंबर के मुकाबले इस साल नवंबर महीने में फ्यूल ऑयल के इस्तेमाल में भी 4.4% बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई है।

डीजल और पेट्रोल के भाव रिकॉर्ड

देश में इस समय तेल की रिटेल भाव अक्टूबर 2018 के बाद सबसे अधिक हैं। राजधानी दिल्ली में आज पेट्रोल की कीमत 83.71 रुपए प्रति लीटर और डीजल का भाव 73.87 रुपए प्रति लीटर चल रहा है। यह 4 अक्टूबर 2018 के 84 रुपए प्रति लीटर के ऑलटाइम हाई से थोड़ा कम है। दो साल ऑयल प्राइस में रिकॉर्ड बढ़त इंटरनेशनल मार्केट में क्रूड ऑल की कीमत 81.03 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पहुंचने के कारण थी, जो अभी यह 50 डॉलर से कम है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइमरान ने चीन से लिए 11 हजार करोड़ रु, 3 महीने में दूसरी बार सऊदी का कर्ज चुकाने के लिए लोन मांगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें