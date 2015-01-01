पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कॉर्पोरेट:माइंडस्पेस बिजनेस पार्क रिट ने डिबेंचर के माध्यम से जुटाए 200 करोड़ रुपए

मुंबई33 मिनट पहले
माइंडस्पेस बिजनेस पार्क रिट ने प्राइवेट प्लेसमेंट आधार पर डिबेंचर जारी कर 200 करोड़ रुपए जुटाए। रेगुलेटरी फाइलिंग के मुताबिक कंपनी ने इसके लिए 10 लाख रुपए के फेस वैल्यू पर दो हजार नॉन-कन्वर्टिबल डिबेंचर (NCD) जारी किए थे।

कंपनी ने NCD को बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज (BSE) के होलसेल डेट मार्केट (WDM) में लिस्ट करने का प्रस्ताव भी दिया है। यह डिबेंचर सालाना 6.45% के कूपन रेट के साथ 3 साल की अवधि के लिए है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक कंपनी रिट से जुटाई गई रकम का इस्तेमाल कर्ज और ब्याज दरों में कटौती के लिए करेगा।

IPO के जरिए भी जुटाई रकम

इससे पहले माइंडस्पेस बिजनेस पार्क रिट ने IPO के जरिए 4,500 करोड़ रुपए कंपनी ने जुटाई थी। यह IPO 13 गुना भरा था। 27 से 29 जुलाई के दौरान यह खुला था और कंपनी ने 6.77 करोड़ इक्विटी शेयरों को जारी किया था। बाजार में इसकी लिस्टिंग 12 अगस्त को हुई थी। BSE में कंपनी का शेयर हल्की बढ़त के साथ 327.79 पर कारोबार कर रहा है।

माइंडस्पेस बिजनेस पार्क रिट भारत का दूसरा रिट (रियल एस्टेट इन्वेस्टमेंट ट्रस्ट) है। भारत का पहला रिट एंबेसी ऑफिस पार्क है, जो पिछले साल अप्रैल में एक्सचेंज पर लिस्ट हुआ था। कंपनी ने IPO के जरिए 4.5 हजार करोड़ रुपए जुटाए थे।

