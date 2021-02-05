पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Kishore Biyani; Future Group Kishore Biyani Gets Relief From Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT)

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भेदिया कारोबार का मामला:सैट से किशोर बियानी को राहत, सेबी ने लगाया था एक साल का बैन

मुंबई13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
SEBI के मुताबिक, बियानी भाइयों ने फ्यूचर रिटेल के कुछ बिजनेस के डी-मर्जर से पहले अनपब्लिश्ड सेंसेटिव इन्फॉर्मेशन के आधार पर एक ग्रुप कंपनी के जरिए फ्यूचर रिटेल के शेयरों की खरीदारी की। -फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
SEBI के मुताबिक, बियानी भाइयों ने फ्यूचर रिटेल के कुछ बिजनेस के डी-मर्जर से पहले अनपब्लिश्ड सेंसेटिव इन्फॉर्मेशन के आधार पर एक ग्रुप कंपनी के जरिए फ्यूचर रिटेल के शेयरों की खरीदारी की। -फाइल फोटो

फ्यूचर ग्रुप के ओनर किशोर बियानी को सिक्योंरिटी अपीलेट ट्रिब्यूनल यानी सैट से राहत मिली है। सैट ने किशोर बियानी और अन्य पर सिक्योरिटी मार्केट से लगे बैन के सेबी के आदेश पर रोक लगा दी है। अब फ्यूचर ग्रुप के प्रमोटर्स को अंतरीम उपाय के तहत 11 करोड़ रुपए जमा करने को कहा गया है।

फ्यूचर कॉर्पोरेट रिसोर्सेज प्राइवेट लिमिटेड (FCRPL) ने कहा कि सैट ने 15 फरवरी को हुई एक सुनवाई में सेबी के आदेश पर रोक लगा दी है, जिसमें उसने फ्यूचर रिटेल के शेयरों की मार्च 2017 को हुई एक खरीद को लेकर फ्यूचर ग्रुप के प्रमोटर्स पर इनसाइडर ट्रेडिंग (भेदिया कारोबार) का आरोप लगाया है।

सेबी ने करीब 18 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया था
सेबी ने तीन फरवरी को किशोर बियानी और फ्यूचर रीटेल लिमिटेड के कुछ अन्य प्रमोटर्स पर सिक्योरिटी मार्केट में हिस्सा लेने पर से एक साल के लिए बैन लगा दिया था। इसके अलावा किशोर बियानी, अनिल बियानी और फ्यूचर कॉर्पोरेट रिसोर्सेस पर एक-एक करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना लगाा था। उन्हें गलत तरीके से कमाए गए 17.78 करोड़ रुपए 12% की ब्याज के साथ जमा करने को कहा गया था। सैट मामले पर अगली सुनवाई 12 अप्रैल 2021 को करेगा।

मार्च-अप्रैल 2017 का है मामला
भेदिया कारोबार का यह मामला मार्च-अप्रैल 2017 का है। SEBI के मुताबिक, बियानी भाइयों ने फ्यूचर रिटेल के कुछ बिजनेस के डी-मर्जर से पहले अनपब्लिश्ड सेंसेटिव इन्फॉर्मेशन के आधार पर एक ग्रुप कंपनी के जरिए फ्यूचर रिटेल के शेयरों की खरीदारी की। इस कदम से फ्यूचर रिटेल के शेयरों में तेजी आ गई। SEBI ने जांच में पाया कि बियानी भाइयों ने फ्यूचर कॉरपोरेट रिसोर्सेज प्राइवेट लिमिटेड नाम के ट्रेडिंग अकाउंट खोलकर शेयरों की खरीद-फरोख्त की थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 साल पहले अमेरिका के रखे प्लूटोनियम पैक की वजह से तो हादसा नहीं हुआ? उत्तराखंड सरकार चाहती है जांच हो - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें