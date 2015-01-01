पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

RIL-फ्यूचर डील में नया मोड़:फ्यूचर ग्रुप पर इनसाइडर ट्रेडिंग का आरोप, अमेजन ने सेबी से कहा डील को रोकी जाए

मुंबई23 मिनट पहले
रिलायंस और फ्यूचर की डील को लेकर लंबे समय से अमेजन आरोप लगा रहा है। अब इसने इनसाइडर ट्रेडिंग का आरोप लगाया है
  • RIL और फ्यूचर रिटेल के बीच अगस्त में 24,713 करोड रुपए की डील हुई थी
  • अमेजन तभी से इस डील को लेकर सेबी, सिंगापुर और दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट तक पहुंचा है

अमेरिका की ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी अमेजन ने कहा है कि फ्यूचर ग्रुप ने इनसाइडर ट्रेडिंग की है। इसलिए रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (RIL) के साथ उसकी डील रोकी जाए। यह डील अगस्त में हुई थी जिसमें 3.4 अरब डॉलर में RIL ने फ्यूचर ग्रुप की कई यूनिट को खरीदा था।

2019 में हुआ था एग्रीमेंट

अमेजन ने सेबी से कहा है कि 2019 में फ्यूचर के साथ एग्रीमेंट किया था। इस एग्रीमेंट के मुताबिक, फ्यूचर ग्रुप रिटेल असेट्स को कई पार्टियों को नहीं बेच सकती है जिसमें RIL भी शामिल है। सेबी को 8 नवंबर को दिए गए पत्र में आरोप लगाया गया है कि फ्यूचर रिटेल्स ने सिंगापुर के एक मध्यस्थ कोर्ट में RIL के सेंसिटिव प्राइस का खुलासा किया था।

अमेजन के लिए बढ़ रहा है सरदर्द

भारत में अमेजन के लिए काफी सरदर्द बढ़ रहा है क्योंकि यह एंटीट्रस्ट में फंसा हुआ है। बता दें कि 25 अक्टूबर को अमेजन ने एक बयान जारी कर कहा था कि वह सिंगापुर मध्यस्थता कोर्ट का फैसला स्वीकार करता है। हालांकि उसी समय RIL ने स्टॉक एक्सचेंज में अपनी फाइलिंग में कहा कि वह ऑर्बिट्रेशन ऑर्डर को देखी है और वह फ्यूचर ग्रुप के साथ बिना कोई देरी किए डील को पूरा करने का अधिकार रखती है।

25 अक्टूबर को अमेजन ने लगाया था आरोप

अमेजन ने 25 अक्टूबर को अपने 20 पेज की फाइलिंग में कहा था कि अंबानी समूह ने प्राइस सेंसिटिव के डिटेल्स को जारी किया है। अमेजन ने कहा कि ऑर्बिट्रेशन प्रोसीडिंग में अंबानी ग्रुप पार्टी नहीं है और वह इसकी पूरी डिटेल्स केवल फ्यूचर रिटेल से ही या उसके प्रमोटर से ले सकता है। फ्यूचर समूह ने हालांकि इस मामले में आरोपों को खारिज किया है और कहा है कि जो भी आदेश है वह पब्लिक डोमेन में है।

सेलर्स के गलत डाटा का उपयोग

इससे पहले सेलर्स के डाटा का गलत तरीके से उपयोग करने का आरोप भी यूरोपियन यूनियन में अमेजन पर लगा है। अगर यह आरोप साबित हो जाता है तो अमेजन को 1.38 लाख करोड़ रुपए की फाइन भरनी पड़ सकती है। ईयू कमीशन ने कहा कि इन आरोपों को कंपनी के पास भेज दिया गया है। ऐसा कहा जा रहा है कि अमेजन ने अपने मार्केट प्लेस पर अपने खुद के लेबल वाले सामानों की बिक्री बढ़ाने के लिए थर्ड पार्टी सेलर्स के डाटा का उपयोग किया है। कमीशन ने इसी के साथ एक नई जांच भी शुरू की है।

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने अमेजन से मांगा जवाब

दूसरी ओर उधर दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने किशोर बियानी की कंपनी फ्यूचर रिटेल लि. (FRL) की रिलायंस डील में हस्तक्षेप नहीं करने की याचिका पर अमेजन से जवाब मांगा है। फ्यूचर रिटेल ने आरोप लगाया है कि ई-कॉमर्स सेक्टर की कंपनी सिंगापुर के इंटरनेशनल आर्बिट्रेटर के एक अंतरिम आदेश के आधार पर 24,713 करोड़ रुपए के इस डील में कथित तौर पर हस्तक्षेप कर रही है।

