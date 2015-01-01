पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

2023 में भारत में जी-20 सम्मेलन:G-20 के सदस्य देशों ने सप्लाई चेन खोलने और ग्लोबल ट्रांसपोर्ट शुरू करने के लिए पहल की

मुंबईएक मिनट पहले
रविवार को शिखर सम्मेलन के अंत में नेताओं ने घोषणा करते हुए कहा कि हम रियाद शिखर सम्मेलन की सफल मेजबानी और G-20 प्रक्रिया में इसके योगदान के लिए सऊदी अरब को धन्यवाद देते हैं। हम 2021 में इटली, 2022 में इंडोनेशिया, 2023 में भारत और 2024 में ब्राजील में अपनी अगली बैठकों में हिस्सा लेने के लिए तैयार हैं
  • भारत अपनी आजादी की 75 वीं वर्षगांठ पर 2022 में G-20 शिखर सम्मेलन की मेजबानी करने वाला था
  • अब भारत 2023 में शिखर सम्मेलन की मेजबानी करेगा। इसने इंडोनेशिया के साथ मेजबानी की अदला-बदली कर ली है

G-20 के सदस्य देशों ने इस बात पर एकजुटता और सहमति दिखाई कि सप्लाई चेन खुलना चाहिए। साथ ही वैश्विक परिवहन के जो भी साधन हैं वे भी खुलें और कोविड-19 के प्रति सुरक्षा भी बरती जाए। G-20 के शिखर सम्मेलन का समापन रविवार को स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष, पूर्वानुमानित और स्थिर व्यापार और निवेश का वातावरण बनाने के लक्ष्य के साथ हुआ।

आर्थिक सुधार सुनिश्चित करने की पहल

G-20 के सदस्य देशों ने कोविड-19 के विपरीत प्रभाव के बाद आर्थिक सुधार सुनिश्चित करने की पहल की। G-20 के नेताओं ने वायरस के फैलाव को नियंत्रण में लाने की तत्काल जरूरत पर जोर दिया। नेताओं ने कहा कि ऐसा करना वैश्विक आर्थिक सुधार का मार्ग सुनिश्चित करने के लिए अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण है। G-20 ने घोषणा की कि शीर्ष 20 अर्थव्यवस्थाओं ने वैश्विक स्वास्थ्य में तत्काल फाइनेंन्सिंग की जरूरतों को पूरा करने के लिए संसाधन जुटाए हैं।

इससे यह फायदा होगा कि कोविड-19 के हल के लिए सुरक्षित हेल्थ और वैक्सीन का रिसर्च, विकास, मैन्युफैक्चरिंग और डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन किया जा सकेगा।

मल्टीलेटरल ट्रेडिंग सिस्टम का समर्थन रहेगा

सदस्य देशों के नेताओं ने कहा कि बहुपक्षीय व्यापार (मल्टीलेटरल ट्रेडिंग) प्रणाली का समर्थन भी हमेशा की तरह महत्वपूर्ण है। हम एक स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष, गैर-भेदभावपूर्ण, पारदर्शी और स्थिर व्यापार और निवेश वातावरण के लक्ष्य को साकार करने और अपने बाजारों को खुला रखने का प्रयास करते हैं। नेताओं ने कहा कि हम एक सक्षम व्यावसायिक वातावरण को बढ़ावा देने के लिए समान अवसर सुनिश्चित करने के लिए काम करना जारी रखेंगे।

जी-20 के कदमों का समर्थन करेंगे

सम्मेलन के अंत में G-20 नेताओं की घोषणा में कहा गया कि हम कोविड-19 के माहौल में विश्व व्यापार और निवेश का समर्थन करने के लिए G-20 द्वारा उठाए गए कदमों का समर्थन करते हैं। नेताओं ने यह भी सुनिश्चित करने की प्रतिबद्धता जताई कि हवा और समुद्री क्रूज सहित कोविड-19 से संबंधित किसी भी प्रतिबंधात्मक उपायों को पारदर्शी और अस्थायी बनाया जाए और इसका पालन अंतरराष्ट्रीय समझौतों के तहत दायित्वों के अनुसार किया जाए।

2022 में भारत में होना था जी-20

बता दें कि इससे पहले भारत 2022 में G-20 शिखर सम्मेलन की मेजबानी करने वाला था। क्योंकि इसी साल में भारतीय स्वतंत्रता की 75 वीं वर्षगांठ आ रही है। अब भारत 2023 में शिखर सम्मेलन की मेजबानी करेगा और इसके लिए इसने इंडोनेशिया के साथ मेजबानी की अदला-बदली कर ली है।

रियाद सम्मेलन सफल रहा

रविवार को शिखर सम्मेलन के अंत में नेताओं ने घोषणा करते हुए कहा कि हम रियाद शिखर सम्मेलन की सफल मेजबानी और G-20 प्रक्रिया में इसके योगदान के लिए सऊदी अरब को धन्यवाद देते हैं। हम 2021 में इटली, 2022 में इंडोनेशिया, 2023 में भारत और 2024 में ब्राजील में अपनी अगली बैठकों में हिस्सा लेने के लिए तैयार हैं।

