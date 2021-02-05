पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनलॉकिंग का सपोर्ट:दिसंबर क्वॉर्टर में 0.7% रह सकती है GDP ग्रोथ, निजी खपत और सरकारी खर्च में इजाफे का फायदा

एक घंटा पहले
  • खत्म हो जाएगी पिछले साल कोविड पर काबू के लिए लॉकडाउन से शुरू हुई मंदी
  • लेकिन एविएशन सेक्टर की ग्रोथ तीसरे क्वॉर्टर में भी शून्य से नीचे बनी हुई है​​​​

देश का जीडीपी ग्रोथ मौजूदा वित्त वर्ष के तीसरे क्वॉर्टर में पॉजिटिव हो सकता है। रेटिंग एजेंसी ICRA ने दिसंबर क्वॉर्टर में जीडीपी ग्रोथ 0.7% रहने का अनुमान दिया है। ऐसा होने पर पिछले साल कोविड पर काबू के लिए लॉकडाउन से शुरू हुई मंदी खत्म हो जाएगी। रेटिंग एजेंसी के मुताबिक दूसरी तिमाही में जीडीपी ग्रोथ शून्य से 7.5 पर्सेंट नीचे रही थी।

एविएशन सेक्टर की ग्रोथ शून्य से नीचे बनी हुई है

घरेलू खपत और सरकारी खर्च में इजाफे के चलते दिसंबर तिमाही में जीडीपी बढ़ने का अनुमान है। तीसरी तिमाही में पॉजिटिव ग्रोथ का अनुमान बताता है कि देश कोविड के चलते दो तिमाही बने मंदी के माहौल से उबर गया है। लेकिन एविएशन सेक्टर की ग्रोथ तीसरे क्वॉर्टर में भी शून्य से नीचे बनी हुई है।

नॉन-एग्री सेक्टर के लीड इंडिकेटर दे रहे पॉजिटिव संकेत

ICRA की प्रिंसिपल इकोनॉमिस्ट अदिति नायर कहती हैं, ‘सभी नॉन एग्री सेक्टर के लीड इंडिकेटर तीसरी तिमाही में पॉजिटिव ग्रोथ के संकेत दे रहे हैं। इसमें इकोनॉमी की अनलॉकिंग, त्योहारी सीजन में खपत में इजाफे और केंद्र की तरफ से खर्च में हुई बढ़ोतरी का हाथ रहा है। दिसंबर तिमाही में जीडीपी ग्रोथ पॉजिटिव रही है, लेकिन इसको पिछले वित्त वर्ष की तीसरी तिमाही के कम बेस का सपोर्ट मिला है।’

रॉ मैटीरियल का दाम बढ़ने से कुछ सेक्टर का मार्जिन घटा

ICRA के मुताबिक, औद्योगिक उत्पादन दर दिसंबर क्वॉर्टर में 1 पर्सेंट की बढ़ी है। हालांकि रॉ मैटीरियल के दाम में बढ़ोतरी होने के चलते कुछ सेक्टर का मार्जिन घटा है। ज्यादातर लिस्टेड कंपनियों का प्रॉफिट मार्जिन बढ़ा है। उनको कोविड के पीक के वक्त कॉस्ट कटिंग के उपायों का फायदा मिला है।

कोविड के चलते पैदा संकट से उबार चुकी है फॉर्मल इकोनॉमी

रेटिंग एजेंसी ने कहा है, ‘हमारे अनुमान के मुताबिक फॉर्मल इकोनॉमी कोविड के संकट से उबार चुकी है। छोटे और कम फॉर्मल सेक्टर की कीमत पर उसकी सेहत में सुधार आ रहा है। उसके चलते इकोनॉमी के फॉर्मलाइजेशन के प्रोसेस में तेजी आ रही है। इनफॉर्मल सेक्टर की हालत में सुधार धीरे-धीरे आएगा। ज्यादा इंडिकेटर नहीं होने से उनकी रिकवरी की पूरी जानकारी नहीं मिल पा रही है।’

