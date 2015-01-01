पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • GDP Growth May Remain Below Zero Percent In The Current Financial Year: SBI

आर्थिक स्थिति में सुधार जारी:GDP ग्रोथ मौजूदा व‍ित्‍त वर्ष में रह सकती है शून्‍य से 7.4 पर्सेंट नीचे: SBI

23 मिनट पहले
  • देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक ने तीसरी तिमाही में GDP ग्रोथ लगभग 0.1 पर्सेंट रहने का अनुमान दिया है
  • फिस्कल डेफिसिट के अनुमान को SBI ने बेहतर बनाते हुए उसको GDP का 8 पसेंट कर दिया है

SBI ने मौजूदा व‍ित्‍त वर्ष में GDP ग्रोथ शून्‍य से 7.4 पर्सेंट नीचे रहने का अनुमान दिया है। उसने यह कदम इकनॉमिक रिकवरी उम्मीद से बेहतर रहने पर उठाया है। SBI ने पहले GDP ग्रोथ रेट मौजूदा वित्त वर्ष में शून्‍य से 10.9 पर्सेंट नीचे रहने का अनुमान दिया था। देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक SBI ने नया अनुमान अपने नाउकास्टिंग मॉडल के हिसाब से दिया है। उसका यह मॉडल इंडस्ट्री एक्टिविटी, सर्विस एक्टिविटी और ग्लोबल इकनॉमी से जुड़े 41 हाई फ्रिक्वेंसी इंडिकेटर पर आधारित है। SBI ने इस मॉडल के आधार पर तीसरी तिमाही में GDP ग्रोथ शून्य से नीचे जाने के जोखिम के साथ लगभग 0.1 पर्सेंट रहने का अनुमान दिया है।

बेस इफेक्ट के चलते वित्त वर्ष 2022 में 11 पर्सेंट रहेगी आर्थिक वृद्धि दर

मौजूदा वित्त वर्ष के लिए फिस्कल डेफिसिट के अनुमान को भी SBI ने बेहतर बनाते हुए उसको GDP का 8 पसेंट कर दिया है। उसने बेस इफेक्ट के चलते अगले वित्त वर्ष में आर्थिक वृद्धि दर 11 पर्सेंट रहने का अनुमान दिया है। हालांकि उसने अनुमान देते हुए कहा है कि यह तब होगा जब देश में कोविड-19 की दूसरी लहर नहीं चलेगी। बैंक का मानना है कि इकनॉमिक ग्रोथ को नॉमिनल बेसिस पर कोविड-19 से पहले वाली स्थिति में आने में मौजूदा वित्त वर्ष की अंतिम तिमाही से कम-से-कम सात तिमाही लगेगी। उसने GDP में लगभग 9 पर्सेंट की स्थायी गिरावट आने की बात कही है।

बेहतर होती इकनॉमिक ग्रोथ के बीच सरकार के खर्च में खासी कमी आई

SBI ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में बेहतर होती इकनॉमिक ग्रोथ के बीच सरकार के तिमाही खर्च में खासी कमी आने की भी बात कही है। मौजूदा वित्त वर्ष की दूसरी तिमाही में सरकार ने 3.62 लाख करोड़ रुपये खर्च किए जबकि पहली तिमाही में उसका खर्च 4.86 लाख करोड़ रुपये था। अक्टूबर के आंकड़े बताते हैं कि उस महीने तो सरकार का कुल खर्च सितंबर के मुकाबले और कम रहा। लेकिन सरकार के खर्च की प्रकृति बताती है कि वह इकनॉमिक ग्रोथ को बढ़ावा देने के लिए चौथी तिमाही में ज्यादा खर्च कर सकती है।

बैंकों के रिटेल लोन पोर्टफोलियो पर प्राकृतिक आपदाओं का संकट

SBI ने बैंकों और क्रेडिट ब्यूरो के रिटेल लोन स्कोरिंग मॉडल से भी एक नतीजा निकाला है। उसने पाया कि 2008 से 2020 के बीच बैंकों के रिटेल लोन पोर्टफोलियो पर छाए संकट के बादलों की वजह आर्थिक नहीं बल्कि प्राकृतिक आपदाएं थीं। इसके अलावा, बैंकों के रिटेल लोन पोर्टफोलियो को लगे हर झटके का आर्थिक असर पहले वाले से ज्यादा रहा। SBI का कहना है कि ऐसे में इंडिविजुअल बॉरोअर्स की लोन की चुकाने की क्षमता पर ऐसे संकट के असर का आकलन लगाना जरूरी हो गया है।

