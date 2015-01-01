पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  GDP Growth May Remain 8.5% In FY2021 22, Economic Growth Rate Will Remain Positive Throughout Calendar Year

ऑल इज वेल:FY2021-22 में 8.5 पर्सेंट रह सकती है GDP ग्रोथ, पूरे कैलेंडर ईयर में पॉजिटिव रहेगी वृद्धि दर

36 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कोविड-19 ब्लैक स्वान इवेंट रहा जिसने समूची दुनिया में तेजी से फैलकर आर्थिक समस्याएं पैदा कीं
  • भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था कोरोना वायरस के चलते इस साल तकनीकी तौर पर मंदी के गर्त में चली गई थी

भारत की आर्थिक वृद्धि दर मौजूदा वित्त वर्ष में शून्य से 7.5 पर्सेंट कम रह सकती है लेकिन अगले फाइनेंशियल ईयर में यह बढ़कर 8.5 पर्सेंट पर पहुंच सकती है। ICICI सिक्योरिटीज ने इस अनुमान के साथ ही GDP ग्रोथ अगले पूरे कैलेंडर ईयर में शून्य से ऊपर रहने का अनुमान दिया है। ब्रोकरेज फर्म के मुताबिक मौजूदा वित्त वर्ष की चौथी तिमाही यानी नए कैलेंडर ईयर के पहले क्वॉर्टर में GDP ग्रोथ 0.8 पर्सेंट रह सकती है। इसका कहना है कि बेस इफेक्ट और GDP ग्रोथ क्वॉर्टरली बेसिस पर बढ़ते रहने से आर्थिक वृद्धि दर वित्त वर्ष 2022 की पहली तिमाही यानी नए कैलेंडर ईयर के दूसरे क्वॉर्टर में 20 पर्सेंट तक पहुंच सकती है।

ग्लोबल इकनॉमी के लिए ब्लैक स्वान इवेंट रहा कोविड-19

ICICI सिक्योरिटीज के मुताबिक कोविड-19 ब्लैक स्वान इवेंट यानी समूची दुनिया की अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए अप्रत्याशित घटना रही है, जिसने समूची दुनिया में तेजी से फैलकर स्वास्थ्य और आर्थिक समस्याएं पैदा कीं। बहुत से देशों ने इसको काबू में करने की मशक्कत की लेकिन कामयाबी टिक नहीं पाई। बहुत से विकसित देशों में कोविड-19 की दूसरी लहर चली जहां उससे निपटने के लिए सख्त कदम उठाए गए। जहां तक भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था की बात है तो इसके चलते यह इस साल तकनीकी तौर पर मंदी के गर्त में चली गई थी। दरअसल, जब GDP लगातार दो तिमाही सिकुड़ती है तो मान लिया जाता है कि देश में मंदी आ गई है। लेकिन भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था की हालत में उम्मीद से तेज सुधार आ रहा है और GDP ग्रोथ की रफ्तार आने वाली तिमाहियों में भी बने रहने का अनुमान है।

2021 खत्म होते-होते 4.3 पर्सेंट पर आ सकती है महंंगाई

ICICI सिक्योरिटीज का अनुमान है कि सामान की सप्लाई में दिक्कत के चलते महंगाई नए साल की शुरुआत में ऊंचे लेवल पर बनी रह सकती है। ब्रोकरेज फर्म के मुताबिक खुदरा महंगाई मार्च में खत्म होने वाली तिमाही में औसतन 6 पर्सेंट रह सकती है और उससे अगली यानी जून तिमाही में यह 5.6 पर्सेंट पर आ सकती है लेकिन 2021 खत्म होते-होते यह घटकर 4.3 पर्सेंट पर आ सकती है। महंगाई की रफ्तार को देखते हुए रिजर्व बैंक अहम ब्याज दर यानी रेपो रेट को नए वित्त वर्ष की सितंबर तिमाही तक जस का तस बनाए रख सकता है। इसके अलावा वह इकनॉमिक रिकवरी को सपोर्ट देने के मकसद से वित्तीय स्थितियों को सुगम बनाए रखने के उपाय करता रह सकता है।

ग्लोबल इकनॉमिक ग्रोथ 2021 में 5.2 पर्सेंट रह सकती है: IMF

इंटरनेशनल मॉनेटरी फंड (IMF) ने ग्लोबल इकनॉमिक ग्रोथ 2020 में शून्य से 4.4 पर्सेंट नीचे और 2021 में 5.2 पर्सेंट रहने का अनुमान दिया है। ग्लोबल ग्रोथ में आई कमी को देखते हुए ग्लोबल ट्रेड 2020 में 10 पर्सेंट घटने जबकि 2021 में 8 पर्सेंट बढ़ने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। ग्लोबल ट्रेड में बनी कमजोरी के चलते इंडिया का एक्सपोर्ट मौजूदा वित्त वर्ष में सालाना आधार पर 11 पर्सेंट घट सकता है लेकिन वित्त वर्ष 2022 में यह 13 पर्सेंट बढ़ सकता है। जहां तक आयात की बात है तो घरेलू अर्थव्यवस्था में कमजोरी और कमोडिटी के दाम कम रहने की वजह से उसमें इस वित्त वर्ष 25 पर्सेंट की गिरावट आ सकती है। वित्त वर्ष 2022 में इकनॉमिक रिकवरी, कमोडिटी प्राइस में बढ़ोतरी और कम बेस के चलते आयात 22 पर्सेंट बढ़ सकता है।

