फार्मा सेक्टर का सबसे बड़ा आईपीओ:ग्लैंड फार्मा का IPO 9 नवंबर को खुलेगा, 1,490 से 1,500 रुपए तय हुआ मूल्य, जुटाएगी 6,479 करोड़ रुपए

मुंबई42 मिनट पहले
3 साल बाद फार्मा सेक्टर का यह पहला आईपीओ है। हाल में कई आईपीओ लॉन्च हुए हैं लेकिन इस साल अभी तक बाजार में किसी फार्मा कंपनी की लिस्टिंग नहीं हुई है। फार्मा कंपनी का आखिरी IPO 2017 में आया था। उस समय एरिस लाइफसाइंसेस ने IPO लाया था
  • एंकर निवेशकों के लिए यह आईपीओ 6 नवंबर को खुलेगा। लीड मैनेजर में सिटी, नोमुरा और कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक हैं
  • ऑफर फॉर सेल के जरिए कंपनी 3.48 करोड़ शेयरों को बेचेगी और इससे 1,250 करोड़ रुपए शेयर बेचने वालों को मिलेंगे

देश में फार्मा सेक्टर का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा इनीशियल पब्लिक ऑफर (IPO) 9 नवंबर को आ रहा है। ग्लैंड फार्मा का इश्यू 9 को खुलकर 11 नवंबर को बंद होगा। कंपनी ने IPO के लिए 1,490-1,500 रुपए का भाव तय किया है। आईपीओ के ऊपरी भाव यानी 1,500 रुपए के आधार पर कंपनी 6,479 करोड़ रुपए इससे जुटाएगी। IPO के लीड मैनेजर में सिटी, नोमुरा और कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक हैं।

चीन की कंपनियां हैं प्रमोटर

ग्लैंड फार्मा (gland Pharma) मूलरूप से फोसन सिंगापुर और शंघाई फोसन फार्मा द्वारा प्रमोटेड है। एंकर निवेशकों के लिए यह इश्यू 6 नवंबर को खुलेगा। आईपीओ में 1,250 करोड़ रुपए का नया इश्यू होगा जबकि ऑफर फार सेल (OFS) के जरिए 3.48 करोड़ शेयरों की बिक्री की जाएगी। ऑफर फॉर सेल में 1.93 करोड़ शेयरों की बिक्री कंपनी की प्रमोटर फोसन फार्मा करेगी जबकि एक करोड़ शेयरों की बिक्री ग्लैंड सेलस बायो केमिकल करेगी। एम्पावर 35.73 लाख शेयरों को बेचेगी जबकि निलय कंपनी 18.74 लाख शेयरों को बेचेगी।

एरिस लाइफ लाई थी सबसे बड़ा आईपी

दरअसल देश में अब तक फार्मा सेक्टर का सबसे बड़ा IPO एरिस लाइफ साइंसेस लाई थी। इसने 2017 में 1,741 करोड़ रुपए IPO के जरिए जुटाया था। इसके बाद 2015 में अल्केम लैब ने 1,350 करोड़ और 2016 में लौरस लैब ने 1,350 करोड़ रुपए जुटाया था। 2017 के बाद यह पहली फार्मा कंपनी है शेयर बाजार में लिस्ट होने जा रही है। कंपनी का रेवेन्यू मार्च 2020 में 2,772 करोड़ रुपए था जबकि एक साल पहले मार्च 2019 में यह 2,129.7 करोड़ रुपए था।

शंघाई फोसन फार्मा की मेजोरिटी हिस्सेदारी वाली ग्लैंड फार्मा के IPO (इनीशियल पब्लिक ऑफरिंग) को सेबी की मंजूरी पिछले हफ्ते मिली थी। चीन की मेजोरिटी हिस्सेदारी वाली किसी कंपनी का यह पहला IPO होगा।

इंजेक्टेबल दवाओं को बनाती है कंपनी

बता दें कि ग्लैंड फार्मा हैदराबाद की कंपनी है। यह इंजेक्टेबल दवाओं को बनाती है। यह हाल के समय का सबसे बड़ा IPO है। सेबी की ये मंजूरी उस समय आई है जब भारत में फार्मा सेक्टर में जोरदार तेजी है और भारत और चीन के बीच पूर्वी लद्दाख में सीमा विवाद गहरा गया है। हाल के समय में फार्मा स्टॉक ने अच्छा रिटर्न दिया है। ऐसे में ग्लैंड फार्मा के IPO को बेहतर रिस्पांस मिल सकता है।

तीन सालों में फार्मा कंपनी का पहला IPO

हाल में कई आईपीओ लॉन्च हुए हैं लेकिन इस साल अभी तक बाजार में किसी नई फार्मा कंपनी की लिस्टिंग नहीं हुई है। फार्मा कंपनी का आखिरी IPO 2017 में आया था। उस समय एरिस लाइफसाइंसेस ने IPO लाया था। ग्लैंड फार्मा IPO में प्राइमरी और सेंकेंडरी दोनों तरह के इश्यू होंगे। इस इश्यू के जरिए चीन का फोसन ग्रुप (Fosun group) और कंपनी के भारतीय फाउंडर अपनी हिस्सेदारी बेचेंगे। इस आईपीओ से मिलने वाले ज्यादातर पैसे का इस्तेमाल कंपनी के भारतीय कारोबार के को बढ़ाने के लिए निवेश और वर्किंग कैपिटल जरूरतों को पूरा करने के लिए करेगी।

1978 में स्थापित हुई थी कंपनी

ग्लैंड फार्मा की स्थापना 1978 में पीवीएन राजू ने की थी। कंपनी मुख्यत: जेनरिक इंजेक्टेबल फार्मा प्रोडक्ट बनाती है। हॉन्ग कॉन्ग में लिस्टेड फोसन ने 1.09 अरब डॉलर के निवेश से अक्टूबर 2017 में प्राइवेट इक्विटी फर्म केकेआर से ग्लैंड फार्मा में 74 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी खरीदी थी।

