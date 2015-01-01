पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फार्मा का सबसे बड़ा आईपीओ:ग्लैंड फार्मा के IPO को मिला 2.05 गुना रिस्पांस, मार्केट कैप के लिहाज से टॉप 100 कंपनियों में शामिल

मुंबई12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ग्लैंड फार्मा के आईपीओ को पहले दिन और दूसरे दिन बहुत अच्छा रिस्पांस नहीं मिला था। पर बाजार की तेजी में इस आईपीओ को तीसरे दिन पूरा रिस्पांस मिल गया
  • तीन साल बाद फार्मा कंपनी का पहला आईपीओ, कंपनी 6,480 करोड़ रुपए जुटाने के लिए बाजार में उतरी थी
  • कंपनी को कुल 6.19 करोड़ शेयरों के लिए आवेदन मिला है। इसमें क्यूआईबी का हिस्सा 6.4 गुना भरा है

अब तक के सबसे बड़े फार्मा आईपीओ का रिकॉर्ड ग्लैंड फार्मा के नाम हो गया है। कंपनी का आईपीओ अंतिम दिन 2.05 गुना भर गया। यह कंपनी 6,480 करोड़ रुपए जुटाने के लिए बाजार में उतरी थी। इसी के साथ मार्केट कैपिटलाइजेशन के लिहाज से यह देश में टॉप 100 कंपनियों में शामिल हो गई है।

सोमवार को खुला था आईपीओ

कंपनी का IPO सोमवार को खुला था और बुधवार को बंद हुआ। 1490 से 1500 रुपए इसके आईपीओ का भाव तय किया गया था। शुक्रवार को 70 एंकर निवेशकों ने इसमें 1,943.86 करोड़ रुपए लगाए थे। इसके एवज में इसने 1.29 करोड़ शेयर जारी किए थे। एंकर निवेशकों में ग्लोबल और घरेलू कंपनियां शामिल थीं। यह इसी आईपीओ के साथ टॉप 15 फार्मा कंपनियों में शामिल हो गई है।

6.19 करोड़ शेयरों के लिए मिला आवेदन

कंपनी को कुल 6.19 करोड़ शेयरों के लिए आवेदन मिला है। इसमें क्यूआईबी का हिस्सा 6.4 गुना भरा है। रिटेल का हिस्सा 50 पर्सेंट भरा है। हालांकि दूसरे दिन इसे 21% ही सब्सक्रिप्शन मिल पाया था। इसमें रिटेल के हिस्से को 14% सब्सक्रिप्शन मिला था। दूसरे दिन इसमें क्यूआईबी का हिस्सा 47.8 पर्सेंट और रिटेल का हिस्सा 14 पर्सेंट भरा था। इसे कुल 65 लाख शेयरों के अप्लीकेशन मिला था।

पहले दिन ग्लैंड फार्मा के आईपीओ में क्वालीफाइड इंस्टीट्यूशनल बायर्स (QIB) का हिस्सा 86 पर्सेंट भरा था। जबकि रिटेल निवेशकों ने अपने हिस्सा का 7.7 पर्सेंट निवेश किया है।

इन एंकर निवेशकों ने लगाया है पैसा

ग्लैंड फार्मा इंजेक्टेबल फोकस वाली कंपनी है। जिन एंकर निवेशकों ने पैसा लगाया है उसमें स्माल कैप वर्ल्ड फंड ने 6.62 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है। इसके बाद गवर्नमेंट ऑफ सिंगापुर ने 5.32 पर्सेंट, नोमुरा ट्रस्ट एंड बैंकिंग ने 4.16 पर्सेंट, गोल्डमैन सैक्श ने 3.31, एक्सिस म्यूचुअल फंड ने 3.02 पर्सेंट, फ्रैंकलिन टेंपल्टन म्यूचुअल फंड ने 3.02 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है।

एसबीआई म्यूचुअल फंड, बिरला म्यूचुअल फंड ने भी ली हिस्सेदारी

इसी तरह देश के सबसे बड़े फंड हाउस एसबीआई म्यूचुअल फंड ने 3.02 पर्सेंट, आदित्य बिरला सन लाइफ म्यूचुअल फंड ने 2.84 पर्सेंट, आईसीआईसीआई प्रूडेंशियल म्यूचुअल फंड ने 2.84 पर्सेंट, निप्पोन इंडिया म्यूचुअल फंड ने 2.84 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है। कोटक म्यूचुअल फंड ने 2.46 पर्सेंट, मोर्गन स्टेनली इंडिया ने 2.27 पर्सेंट, एचएसबीसी ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टमेंट ने 2.27 पर्सेंट, पायोनियर इन्वेस्टमेंट ने 1.89 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है।

ओएफएस के जरिए भी बेची हिस्सेदारी

आईपीओ में 1,250 करोड़ रुपए का नया इश्यू है जबकि ऑफर फार सेल (OFS) के जरिए 3.48 करोड़ शेयरों की बिक्री की जाएगी। ऑफर फॉर सेल में 1.93 करोड़ शेयरों की बिक्री कंपनी की प्रमोटर फोसन फार्मा करेगी जबकि एक करोड़ शेयरों की बिक्री ग्लैंड सेलस बायो केमिकल करेगी। एम्पावर 35.73 लाख शेयरों को बेचेगी जबकि निलय कंपनी 18.74 लाख शेयरों को बेचेगी।

एरिस लाइफ लाई थी सबसे बड़ा आईपीओ

दरअसल देश में अब तक फार्मा सेक्टर का सबसे बड़ा IPO एरिस लाइफ साइंसेस लाई थी। इसने 2017 में 1,741 करोड़ रुपए IPO के जरिए जुटाया था। इसके बाद 2015 में अल्केम लैब ने 1,350 करोड़ और 2016 में लौरस लैब ने 1,350 करोड़ रुपए जुटाया था। 2017 के बाद यह पहली फार्मा कंपनी है शेयर बाजार में लिस्ट होने जा रही है। कंपनी का रेवेन्यू मार्च 2020 में 2,772 करोड़ रुपए था जबकि एक साल पहले मार्च 2019 में यह 2,129.7 करोड़ रुपए था।

भारत और चीन 3 दिन तक रोज 30% सैनिक वापस बुलाएंगे, पैंगॉन्ग से तीन फेज में होगी सेना की वापसी

