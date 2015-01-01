पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

IPO लिस्टिंग:शेयर बाजार में ग्लैंड फार्मा की ग्रैंड इंट्री, कंपनी का शेयर NSE में 14% प्रीमियम पर लिस्ट हुआ

मुंबई34 मिनट पहले
  • ​ ग्लैंड फार्मा के IPO का साइज 6500 करोड़ रुपए था
  • ग्लैंड फार्मा ने 70 एंकर निवेशकों से 1,944 करोड़ रुपए जुटाया था

फार्मा कंपनी ग्लेंड फार्मा के IPO की शेयर बाजार में आज शानदार लिस्टिंग हुई। शुक्रवार को शेयर इश्यू प्राइस से 14% प्रीमियम पर लिस्ट हुआ है। आईपीओ के लिए इश्यू प्राइस 1500 रुपए था, जो 210 रुपए बढ़त के साथ 1710 रुपए पर NSE पर लिस्ट हुआ है। वहीं, BSE में 13.40% प्रीमियम पर 1701 रुपए पर लिस्ट हुआ है। फार्मा सेक्टर में ग्लैंड फार्मा अबतक किसी भी फार्मा कंपनी द्वारा लाया गया सबसे बड़ा IPO है। ​इस आईपीओ का साइज 6500 करोड़ रुपए था।

शेयर में शानदार तेजी

लिस्टिंग के बाद शेयर में शानदार बढ़त देखने को मिल रहा है। सुबह 10.19 बजे BSE में कंपनी का शेयर 20% ऊपर 1831.40 पर पहुंच गया। हालांकि, एक समय शेयर ने 1850 के स्तर को भी टच किया।

2 नवंबर को 150 रुपए का प्रीमियम

2 नवंबर को इसका प्रीमियम 150 रुपए प्रति शेयर था। 4 नवंबर को यह 170 रुपए पर पहुंच गया था। पर उसके बाद से इसमें गिरावट दिखने लगी थी। 11 नवंबर को यह 25 रुपए पर पहुंच गया था। बता दें कि पिछले 3 सालों में यह पहली फार्मा कंपनी है जिसने IPO लाया है। यह अब तक का सबसे बड़ा फार्मा IPO है। इसके जरिए कंपनी ने 6,480 करोड़ रुपए की रकम जुटाई थी।

ग्लैंड फार्मा ने 70 एंकर निवेशकों से 1,944 करोड़ रुपए जुटाया था। एंकर निवेशकों के लिए 1.29 करोड़ शेयर जारी किए गए थे। कंपनी ने IPO के लिए 1,490 से 1,500 रुपए का भाव तय किया था।

9-11 नवंबर के बीच आया था आईपीओ

कंपनी ने अपना IPO 9 से 11 नवंबर के बीच लाया था। यह 2.6 गुना भरा था। ग्लैंड फार्मा में 1,250 करोड़ रुपए ऑफर फॉर सेल (OFS) के जरिए जुटाया गया था। कंपनी ने 3.48 करोड़ शेयरों को जारी किया था। ग्लैंड फार्मा की प्रमोटर चीन की फोसन कंपनी है। यह इस साल का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा IPO है। इससे पहले SBI कार्ड एवं पेमेंट ने 10,355 करोड़ रुपए का IPO लाया था। पिछले कुछ समय से फार्मा सेक्टर बेहतर रिटर्न दे रहा है। कोविड की वजह से फार्मा सेक्टर स्टॉक अच्छे चल रहे हैं। निफ्टी फार्मा ने अब तक मार्च से 83% का रिटर्न दिया है।

फार्मा सेक्टर का सबसे बड़ा आईपी

दरअसल देश में अब तक फार्मा सेक्टर का सबसे बड़ा IPO एरिस लाइफ साइंसेस लाई थी। इसने 2017 में 1,741 करोड़ रुपए IPO के जरिए जुटाया था। इसके बाद 2015 में अल्केम लैब ने 1,350 करोड़ और 2016 में लौरस लैब ने 1,350 करोड़ रुपए जुटाया था। 2017 के बाद यह पहली फार्मा कंपनी है शेयर बाजार में लिस्ट होने जा रही है।

