  Hindi News
  Business
  Gland Pharma IPO News Update; Gland Pharma Raised Rs 1943.86 Crore Initial Public Offering

फार्मा सेक्टर का सबसे बड़ा आईपीओ:IPO से पहले ग्लैंड फार्मा ने 70 एंकर निवेशकों से जुटाया 1,943 करोड़ रुपए

मुंबई33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिन एंकर निवेशकों ने पैसा लगाया है उसमें स्माल कैप वर्ल्ड फंड ने 6.62 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है। इसके बाद गवर्नमेंट ऑफ सिंगापुर ने 5.32 पर्सेंट, नोमुरा ट्रस्ट एंड बैंकिंग ने 4.16 पर्सेंट, गोल्डमैन सैक्श ने 3.31, एक्सिस म्यूचुअल फंड ने 3.02 पर्सेंट, फ्रैंकलिन टेंपल्टन म्यूचुअल फंड ने 3.02 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है
  • 70 एंकर निवेशकों को कंपनी ने 1.29 करोड़ शेयरों को 1,500 रुपए के मूल्य पर जारी किया
  • इसमें1,250 करोड़ रुपए का नया इश्यू होगा जबकि OFS में 3.48 करोड़ शेयरों की बिक्री होगी

देश में अब तक के सबसे बड़े फार्मा इनीशियल पब्लिक ऑफरिंग (IPO) ग्लैंड फार्मा को आईपीओ से पहले 1,943.86 करोड़ रुपए मिला है। यह पैसा 70 एंकर निवेशकों से मिला है। इसके एवज में कंपनी ने 1.29 करोड़ शेयरों को जारी किया। यह शेयर आईपीओ के तय मूल्य 1,500 रुपए पर जारी किया गया।

9 नवंबर से खुलेगा आईपीओ

बता दें कि आईपीओ 9 नवंबर से खुल रहा है। कंपनी ने इसके लिए 1,490 से 1,500 रुपए का भाव तय किया है। ग्लैंड फार्मा इंजेक्टेबल फोकस वाली कंपनी है। जिन एंकर निवेशकों ने पैसा लगाया है उसमें स्माल कैप वर्ल्ड फंड ने 6.62 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है। इसके बाद गवर्नमेंट ऑफ सिंगापुर ने 5.32 पर्सेंट, नोमुरा ट्रस्ट एंड बैंकिंग ने 4.16 पर्सेंट, गोल्डमैन सैक्श ने 3.31, एक्सिस म्यूचुअल फंड ने 3.02 पर्सेंट, फ्रैंकलिन टेंपल्टन म्यूचुअल फंड ने 3.02 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है।

एसबीआई म्यूचुअल फंड, बिरला म्यूचुअल फंड ने भी ली हिस्सेदारी

इसी तरह देश के सबसे बड़े फंड हाउस एसबीआई म्यूचुअल फंड ने 3.02 पर्सेंट, आदित्य बिरला सन लाइफ म्यूचुअल फंड ने 2.84 पर्सेंट, आईसीआईसीआई प्रूडेंशियल म्यूचुअल फंड ने 2.84 पर्सेंट, निप्पोन इंडिया म्यूचुअल फंड ने 2.84 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है। कोटक म्यूचुअल फंड ने 2.46 पर्सेंट, मोर्गन स्टेनली इंडिया ने 2.27 पर्सेंट, एचएसबीसी ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टमेंट ने 2.27 पर्सेंट, पायोनियर इन्वेस्टमेंट ने 1.89 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है। इसी तरह एचडीएफसी लाइफ, मिरै म्यूचुअल फंड, फिडेलिटी फंड, कैनरा रोबैको, एचएसबीसी, इन्वेस्को और एलएंडटी म्यूचुअल फंड आदि ने हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है।

कंपनी 6,479 करोड़ रुपए जुटाएगी आईपीओ से

देश में फार्मा सेक्टर का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा ग्लैंड फार्मा का इश्यू 9 को खुलकर 11 नवंबर को बंद होगा। आईपीओ के ऊपरी भाव यानी 1,500 रुपए के आधार पर कंपनी 6,479 करोड़ रुपए इससे जुटाएगी। IPO के लीड मैनेजर में सिटी, नोमुरा और कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक हैं।

चीन की कंपनियां हैं प्रमोटर

ग्लैंड फार्मा (gland Pharma) मूलरूप से फोसन सिंगापुर और शंघाई फोसन फार्मा द्वारा प्रमोटेड है। एंकर निवेशकों के लिए यह इश्यू 6 नवंबर को खुलेगा। आईपीओ में 1,250 करोड़ रुपए का नया इश्यू होगा जबकि ऑफर फार सेल (OFS) के जरिए 3.48 करोड़ शेयरों की बिक्री की जाएगी। ऑफर फॉर सेल में 1.93 करोड़ शेयरों की बिक्री कंपनी की प्रमोटर फोसन फार्मा करेगी जबकि एक करोड़ शेयरों की बिक्री ग्लैंड सेलस बायो केमिकल करेगी। एम्पावर 35.73 लाख शेयरों को बेचेगी जबकि निलय कंपनी 18.74 लाख शेयरों को बेचेगी।

एरिस लाइफ लाई थी सबसे बड़ा आईपीओ

दरअसल देश में अब तक फार्मा सेक्टर का सबसे बड़ा IPO एरिस लाइफ साइंसेस लाई थी। इसने 2017 में 1,741 करोड़ रुपए IPO के जरिए जुटाया था। इसके बाद 2015 में अल्केम लैब ने 1,350 करोड़ और 2016 में लौरस लैब ने 1,350 करोड़ रुपए जुटाया था। 2017 के बाद यह पहली फार्मा कंपनी है शेयर बाजार में लिस्ट होने जा रही है। कंपनी का रेवेन्यू मार्च 2020 में 2,772 करोड़ रुपए था जबकि एक साल पहले मार्च 2019 में यह 2,129.7 करोड़ रुपए था।

शंघाई फोसन फार्मा की मेजोरिटी हिस्सेदारी वाली ग्लैंड फार्मा के IPO (इनीशियल पब्लिक ऑफरिंग) को सेबी की मंजूरी पिछले हफ्ते मिली थी। चीन की मेजोरिटी हिस्सेदारी वाली किसी कंपनी का यह पहला IPO होगा।

इंजेक्टेबल दवाओं को बनाती है कंपनी

बता दें कि ग्लैंड फार्मा हैदराबाद की कंपनी है। यह इंजेक्टेबल दवाओं को बनाती है। यह हाल के समय का सबसे बड़ा IPO है। सेबी की ये मंजूरी उस समय आई है जब भारत में फार्मा सेक्टर में जोरदार तेजी है और भारत और चीन के बीच पूर्वी लद्दाख में सीमा विवाद गहरा गया है। हाल के समय में फार्मा स्टॉक ने अच्छा रिटर्न दिया है। ऐसे में ग्लैंड फार्मा के IPO को बेहतर रिस्पांस मिल सकता है।

तीन सालों में फार्मा कंपनी का पहला IPO

हाल में कई आईपीओ लॉन्च हुए हैं लेकिन इस साल अभी तक बाजार में किसी नई फार्मा कंपनी की लिस्टिंग नहीं हुई है। फार्मा कंपनी का आखिरी IPO 2017 में आया था। उस समय एरिस लाइफसाइंसेस ने IPO लाया था। ग्लैंड फार्मा IPO में प्राइमरी और सेंकेंडरी दोनों तरह के इश्यू होंगे। इस इश्यू के जरिए चीन का फोसन ग्रुप (Fosun group) और कंपनी के भारतीय फाउंडर अपनी हिस्सेदारी बेचेंगे। इस आईपीओ से मिलने वाले ज्यादातर पैसे का इस्तेमाल कंपनी के भारतीय कारोबार के को बढ़ाने के लिए निवेश और वर्किंग कैपिटल जरूरतों को पूरा करने के लिए करेगी।

1978 में स्थापित हुई थी कंपनी

ग्लैंड फार्मा की स्थापना 1978 में पीवीएन राजू ने की थी। कंपनी मुख्यत: जेनरिक इंजेक्टेबल फार्मा प्रोडक्ट बनाती है। हॉन्ग कॉन्ग में लिस्टेड फोसन ने 1.09 अरब डॉलर के निवेश से अक्टूबर 2017 में प्राइवेट इक्विटी फर्म केकेआर से ग्लैंड फार्मा में 74 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी खरीदी थी।

