फार्मा सेक्टर का सबसे बड़ा IPO:पहले दिन ग्लैंड फार्मा के आईपीओ को खराब रिस्पांस मिला, महज 4.5% ही भरा

मुंबई4 मिनट पहले
शंघाई फोसन फार्मा की मेजोरिटी हिस्सेदारी वाली ग्लैंड फार्मा के IPO (इनीशियल पब्लिक ऑफरिंग) को सेबी की मंजूरी पिछले हफ्ते मिली थी। चीन की मेजोरिटी हिस्सेदारी वाली किसी कंपनी का यह पहला IPO होगा
  • पहले दिन कंपनी को 12.6 लाख शेयरों के लिए आवेदन मिला है। जबकि कुल 3.29 करोड़ शेयर जारी किए गए हैं
  • QIB का हिस्सा 86 पर्सेंट भरा, नॉन इंस्टीट्यूशनल इन्वेस्टर्स ने एक भी शेयर के लिए आवेदन नहीं किया है

देश में फार्मा सेक्टर के अब तक के सबसे बड़े इनीशियल पब्लिक ऑफर (IPO) को पहले दिन महज 4.5 पर्सेंट ही रिस्पांस मिला है। ग्लैंड फार्मा का आईपीओ सोमवार से खुला है। 6,479 करोड़ रुपए के इस आईपीओ की प्रमोटर चीनी कंपनियां हैं। इसलिए निवेशक दुविधा में हैं। कंपनी ने 3.2 करोड़ शेयर जारी किया है। जबकि रिस्पांस महज 12.6 लाख शेयरों के लिए मिला है।

क्यूआईबी और एनआईआई का भी रिस्पांस नहीं

पहले दिन ग्लैंड फार्मा के आईपीओ में क्वालीफाइड इंस्टीट्यूशनल बायर्स (QIB) का हिस्सा 86 पर्सेंट भरा है। नॉन इंस्टीट्यूशनल इन्वेस्टर्स ने कोई भी निवेश नहीं किया है। जबकि रिटेल निवेशकों ने अपने हिस्सा का 7.7 पर्सेंट निवेश किया है। इससे पहले शुक्रवार को ही कंपनी ने 70 एंकर निवेशकों से 1,944 करोड़ रुपए जुटाया था। एंकर निवेशकों के लिए 1.29 करोड़ शेयर जारी किए गए थे। कंपनी ने आईपीओ के लिए 1,490 से 1,500 रुपए का भाव तय किया है।

इन एंकर निवेशकों ने लगाया है पैसा

ग्लैंड फार्मा इंजेक्टेबल फोकस वाली कंपनी है। जिन एंकर निवेशकों ने पैसा लगाया है उसमें स्माल कैप वर्ल्ड फंड ने 6.62 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है। इसके बाद गवर्नमेंट ऑफ सिंगापुर ने 5.32 पर्सेंट, नोमुरा ट्रस्ट एंड बैंकिंग ने 4.16 पर्सेंट, गोल्डमैन सैक्श ने 3.31, एक्सिस म्यूचुअल फंड ने 3.02 पर्सेंट, फ्रैंकलिन टेंपल्टन म्यूचुअल फंड ने 3.02 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है।

एसबीआई म्यूचुअल फंड, बिरला म्यूचुअल फंड ने भी ली हिस्सेदारी

इसी तरह देश के सबसे बड़े फंड हाउस एसबीआई म्यूचुअल फंड ने 3.02 पर्सेंट, आदित्य बिरला सन लाइफ म्यूचुअल फंड ने 2.84 पर्सेंट, आईसीआईसीआई प्रूडेंशियल म्यूचुअल फंड ने 2.84 पर्सेंट, निप्पोन इंडिया म्यूचुअल फंड ने 2.84 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है। कोटक म्यूचुअल फंड ने 2.46 पर्सेंट, मोर्गन स्टेनली इंडिया ने 2.27 पर्सेंट, एचएसबीसी ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टमेंट ने 2.27 पर्सेंट, पायोनियर इन्वेस्टमेंट ने 1.89 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है। एचडीएफसी लाइफ, मिरै म्यूचुअल फंड, फिडेलिटी फंड, कैनरा रोबैको, एचएसबीसी, इन्वेस्को और एलएंडटी म्यूचुअल फंड आदि ने हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है।

चीन की कंपनियां हैं प्रमोटर

ग्लैंड फार्मा (gland Pharma) मूलरूप से फोसन सिंगापुर और शंघाई फोसन फार्मा द्वारा प्रमोटेड है। एंकर निवेशकों के लिए यह इश्यू 6 नवंबर को खुलेगा। आईपीओ में 1,250 करोड़ रुपए का नया इश्यू होगा जबकि ऑफर फार सेल (OFS) के जरिए 3.48 करोड़ शेयरों की बिक्री की जाएगी। ऑफर फॉर सेल में 1.93 करोड़ शेयरों की बिक्री कंपनी की प्रमोटर फोसन फार्मा करेगी जबकि एक करोड़ शेयरों की बिक्री ग्लैंड सेलस बायो केमिकल करेगी। एम्पावर 35.73 लाख शेयरों को बेचेगी जबकि निलय कंपनी 18.74 लाख शेयरों को बेचेगी।

एरिस लाइफ लाई थी सबसे बड़ा आईपीओ

दरअसल देश में अब तक फार्मा सेक्टर का सबसे बड़ा IPO एरिस लाइफ साइंसेस लाई थी। इसने 2017 में 1,741 करोड़ रुपए IPO के जरिए जुटाया था। इसके बाद 2015 में अल्केम लैब ने 1,350 करोड़ और 2016 में लौरस लैब ने 1,350 करोड़ रुपए जुटाया था। 2017 के बाद यह पहली फार्मा कंपनी है शेयर बाजार में लिस्ट होने जा रही है। कंपनी का रेवेन्यू मार्च 2020 में 2,772 करोड़ रुपए था जबकि एक साल पहले मार्च 2019 में यह 2,129.7 करोड़ रुपए था।

तीन सालों में फार्मा कंपनी का पहला IPO

हाल में कई आईपीओ लॉन्च हुए हैं लेकिन इस साल अभी तक बाजार में किसी नई फार्मा कंपनी की लिस्टिंग नहीं हुई है। फार्मा कंपनी का आखिरी IPO 2017 में आया था। उस समय एरिस लाइफसाइंसेस ने IPO लाया था। शंघाई फोसन फार्मा की मेजोरिटी हिस्सेदारी वाली ग्लैंड फार्मा के IPO (इनीशियल पब्लिक ऑफरिंग) को सेबी की मंजूरी पिछले हफ्ते मिली थी। चीन की मेजोरिटी हिस्सेदारी वाली किसी कंपनी का यह पहला IPO होगा।

