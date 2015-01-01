पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सबसे बड़ा फार्मा आईपीओ:ग्लैंड फार्मा के IPO को दूसरे दिन 21% सब्सक्रिप्शन मिला, रिटेल का रिजर्व हिस्सा 14% भरा

मुंबई18 मिनट पहले
देश में अब तक फार्मा सेक्टर का सबसे बड़ा IPO एरिस लाइफ साइंसेस लाई थी। इसने 2017 में 1,741 करोड़ रुपए IPO के जरिए जुटाया था। इसके बाद 2015 में अल्केम लैब ने 1,350 करोड़ और 2016 में लौरस लैब ने 1,350 करोड़ रुपए जुटाया था
  • 2017 के बाद ग्लैंड फार्मा पहली फार्मा कंपनी है जो शेयर बाजार में लिस्ट होने जा रही है
  • कंपनी का रेवेन्यू मार्च 2020 में 2,772 करोड़ रुपए था। मार्च 2019 में यह 2,129.7 करोड़ रुपए था

ग्लैंड फार्मा के इनीशियल पब्लिक ऑफरिंग (IPO) को दूसरे दिन महज 21% ही सब्सक्रिप्शन मिल पाया। इसमें रिटेल के हिस्से को 14% सब्सक्रिप्शन मिला। यह आईपीओ सोमवार को खुला था और बुधवार को बंद होगा। इसमें क्यूआईबी का हिस्सा 47.8 पर्सेंट और रिटेल का हिस्सा 14 पर्सेंट भरा था। इसे कुल 65 लाख शेयरों के अप्लीकेशन मिला है। जबकि कंपनी ने 3.02 करोड़ शेयर जारी किया है।

पहले दिन 4.5% रिस्पांस मिला था

पहले दिन भी इस आईपीओ को खराब रिस्पांस मिला था। पहले दिन महज 4.5 पर्सेंट ही रिस्पांस मिला था। 6,479 करोड़ रुपए के इस आईपीओ की प्रमोटर चीनी कंपनियां हैं। इसलिए निवेशक दुविधा में हैं। कंपनी ने 3.2 करोड़ शेयर जारी किया है। पहले दिन ग्लैंड फार्मा के आईपीओ में क्वालीफाइड इंस्टीट्यूशनल बायर्स (QIB) का हिस्सा 86 पर्सेंट भरा था। जबकि रिटेल निवेशकों ने अपने हिस्सा का 7.7 पर्सेंट निवेश किया है।

एंकर निवेशकों से 1,944 करोड रुपए जुटाया था

इससे पहले शुक्रवार को ही कंपनी ने 70 एंकर निवेशकों से 1,944 करोड़ रुपए जुटाया था। एंकर निवेशकों के लिए 1.29 करोड़ शेयर जारी किए गए थे। कंपनी ने आईपीओ के लिए 1,490 से 1,500 रुपए का भाव तय किया है।

इन एंकर निवेशकों ने लगाया है पैसा

ग्लैंड फार्मा इंजेक्टेबल फोकस वाली कंपनी है। जिन एंकर निवेशकों ने पैसा लगाया है उसमें स्माल कैप वर्ल्ड फंड ने 6.62 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है। इसके बाद गवर्नमेंट ऑफ सिंगापुर ने 5.32 पर्सेंट, नोमुरा ट्रस्ट एंड बैंकिंग ने 4.16 पर्सेंट, गोल्डमैन सैक्श ने 3.31, एक्सिस म्यूचुअल फंड ने 3.02 पर्सेंट, फ्रैंकलिन टेंपल्टन म्यूचुअल फंड ने 3.02 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है।

एसबीआई म्यूचुअल फंड, बिरला म्यूचुअल फंड ने भी ली हिस्सेदारी

इसी तरह देश के सबसे बड़े फंड हाउस एसबीआई म्यूचुअल फंड ने 3.02 पर्सेंट, आदित्य बिरला सन लाइफ म्यूचुअल फंड ने 2.84 पर्सेंट, आईसीआईसीआई प्रूडेंशियल म्यूचुअल फंड ने 2.84 पर्सेंट, निप्पोन इंडिया म्यूचुअल फंड ने 2.84 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है। कोटक म्यूचुअल फंड ने 2.46 पर्सेंट, मोर्गन स्टेनली इंडिया ने 2.27 पर्सेंट, एचएसबीसी ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टमेंट ने 2.27 पर्सेंट, पायोनियर इन्वेस्टमेंट ने 1.89 पर्सेंट हिस्सेदारी खरीदी है।

चीन की कंपनियां हैं प्रमोटर

ग्लैंड फार्मा (gland Pharma) मूलरूप से फोसन सिंगापुर और शंघाई फोसन फार्मा द्वारा प्रमोटेड है। आईपीओ में 1,250 करोड़ रुपए का नया इश्यू है जबकि ऑफर फार सेल (OFS) के जरिए 3.48 करोड़ शेयरों की बिक्री की जाएगी। ऑफर फॉर सेल में 1.93 करोड़ शेयरों की बिक्री कंपनी की प्रमोटर फोसन फार्मा करेगी जबकि एक करोड़ शेयरों की बिक्री ग्लैंड सेलस बायो केमिकल करेगी। एम्पावर 35.73 लाख शेयरों को बेचेगी जबकि निलय कंपनी 18.74 लाख शेयरों को बेचेगी।

एरिस लाइफ लाई थी सबसे बड़ा आईपीओ

दरअसल देश में अब तक फार्मा सेक्टर का सबसे बड़ा IPO एरिस लाइफ साइंसेस लाई थी। इसने 2017 में 1,741 करोड़ रुपए IPO के जरिए जुटाया था। इसके बाद 2015 में अल्केम लैब ने 1,350 करोड़ और 2016 में लौरस लैब ने 1,350 करोड़ रुपए जुटाया था। 2017 के बाद यह पहली फार्मा कंपनी है शेयर बाजार में लिस्ट होने जा रही है। कंपनी का रेवेन्यू मार्च 2020 में 2,772 करोड़ रुपए था जबकि एक साल पहले मार्च 2019 में यह 2,129.7 करोड़ रुपए था।

