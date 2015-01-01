पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Godrej Housing Finance| Demand For Home Loans On The Rise After Six Month Six Months Since Lockdown

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुधार के संकेत:6 महीने की सुस्ती के बाद होम लोन की मांग में 10%से ज्यादा की बढ़त, घरों की बिक्री भी बढ़ी

मुंबई9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जनवरी से सितंबर के दौरान कुल 2.3 अरब डॉलर का निवेश PE ने रियल्टी सेक्टर में किया है
  • SBI का होम लोन सालाना आधार पर 10.34% बढ़कर 4.68 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया है

पिछले 6 महीनों से सुस्ती में चल रहे होम लोन में फिर मांग दिख रही है। इससे होम लोन देनेवाली कंपनियों और बैंकों को आगे आने वाले समय में और उम्मीद दिख रही है। कोविड के बाद यह पहली बार है जब फाइनेंस कंपनियों को होम लोन में तेजी दिख रही है।

होम लोन की ब्याज दरें निचले स्तर पर

बता दें कि इस समय होम लोन की ब्याज दरें ऐतिहासिक रूप से निचले स्तर पर हैं। यह 6.69% पर चली गई है। हाल में फाइनेंस सेक्टर में उतरने वाले गोदरेज ग्रुप ने गोदरेज हाउसिंग फाइनेंस के जरिए होम लोन 6.69% पर देने की घोषणा की है। यह होम लोन की सबसे कम ब्याज दर है। इसके बाद यूनियन बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की ब्याज दर 6.70% है।

एसबीआई, एचडीएफसी, आईसीआईसीआई होम लोन में लीडर

होम लोन में बड़े बैंक जैसे भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI), ICICI बैंक, HDFC ने कहा है कि होम लोन की मांग मे तेजी दिख रही है। इसमें 10% से ज्यादा की ग्रोथ है। इन सभी बैंकों और कंपनियों को अप्रैल से अक्टूबर के दौरान होम लोन की उधारी में अच्छी खासी मांग दिख रही है।

अप्रैल से अगस्त के दौरान होम लोन बढ़ा

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) के आंकड़े बताते हैं कि बैंकों की ओर से दिए जाने वाले होम लोन में अप्रैल से अगस्त के दौरान विस्तार देखा गया है। इसका यह संकेत है कि डिमांड बढ़ रही है। सितंबर अक्टूबर में इसमें तेजी देखी गई है। मुंबई में अक्टूबर में 7,929 घरों की बिक्री हुई है। यह सितंबर की तुलना में 42% ज्यादा है। यह इसलिए क्योंकि महाराष्ट्र ने स्टैंप ड्यूटी में कटौती की थी और साथ ही त्यौहारी सीजन भी है।

आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के होम लोन में बढ़त

ICICI बैंक ने बुधवार को कहा था कि वह अपने रिटेल लोन में मासिक आधार पर अक्टूबर महीने में अब तक की सबसे ज्यादा तेजी देखा है। उसका होम लोन पोर्टफोलियो सालाना आधार पर 11% बढ़कर 2.11 लाख करोड़ रुपए हो गया है। यह एक साल पहले 1.87 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है। देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक SBI का होम लोन सालाना आधार पर 10.34% बढ़कर 4.68 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है। जबकि एचडीएफसी की सालाना ग्रोथ 10% की रही है और इसका होम लोन पोर्टफोलियो 5.4 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा है।

एलआईसी हाउसिंग फाइनेंस का होम लोन 38 पर्सेंट बढ़ा

एलआईसी हाउसिंग फाइनेंस की बात करें तो इसने कहा कि इसका अक्टूबर में डिस्बर्समेंट पिछले साल की तुलना में 38% ज्यादा रहा है। आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के कार्यकारी निदेशक (ED) अनूप बागची ने कहा कि हमने अपने होम लोन पोर्टफोलियो को कई शहरों तक बढ़ाया है। बैंक की मौजूदगी अब 1,100 लोकेशन तक है जो दूसरे, तीसरे और चौथे स्तर के शहरों तक है। इसके अलावा महानगरों में पहले से ही बैंक की मौजूदगी है।

पीई का निवेश बढ़ रहा है

भारतीय रिटेल इस्टेट इंडस्ट्री में प्राइवेट इक्विटी (PE) का लगातार निवेश बढ़ रहा है। जनवरी से सितंबर के दौरान कुल 2.3 अरब डॉलर का निवेश PE ने किया है। इसमें से ऑफिस सेगमेंट में 1.87 अरब डॉलर का निवेश किया गया है जो कुल निवेश का 81% है। वेयरहाउसिंग में 10 पर्सेंट और रेसिडेंशियल में 9 पर्सेंट का निवेश है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने केंद्र के साथ बनाया नया टेस्ट; 90 मिनट में मिलेंगे नतीजे, अगले महीने से बिक्री - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें