iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
सुरक्षित निवेश में बढ़ी निवेशकों की रुचि:गोल्ड ETF ने सितंबर तिमाही में 2,426 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश हासिल किया

नई दिल्ली13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोनावायरस महामारी के कारण बनी आर्थिक अनिश्चितता के कारण गोल्ड में निवेश बढ़ा है
  • Amfi के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक सितंबर 2019 तिमाही में गोल्ड ETF में 172 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश हुआ था
  • इस असेट क्लास का परफॉर्मेंस इस साल अब तक अच्छा रहा है और इसमें 5,957 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश हुआ है

कोरोनावायरस महामारी की आर्थिक अनिश्चितता के कारण गोल्ड एक्सचेंज ट्रेडेड फंड्स (ETF) में सितंबर तिमाही में 2,426 करोड़ का निवेश हुआ। एसोसिएशन ऑफ म्यूचुअल फंड्स इन इंडिया (Amfi) के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक एक साल पहले की समान तिमाही में इस असेट क्लास में 172 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश हुआ था। इस असेट क्लास ने इस साल अब तक अच्छा परफॉर्म किया है और इसे 5,957 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश मिला है।

ग्रीन पोर्टफोलियो के को-फाउंडर दिवम शर्मा ने कहा कि पिछले एक साल में गोल्ड ETF के बेहतर रिटर्न के कारण इस असेट में निवेश बढ़ा है। ग्रो के को-फाउंडर हर्ष जैन ने कहा कि कोरोनावायरस महामारी के कारण बनी आर्थिक अनिश्चितता के कारण गोल्ड में निवेश बढ़ा है। दुनियाभर के बाजार गिरावट से उबर चुके हैं, लेकिन आने वाले समय को लेकर अनिश्चितता बनी हुई है।

इस साल गोल्ड ETF में निवेश का हर महीने का हिसाब

जनवरी : 202 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश

फरवरी : 1,483 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश

मार्च : 195 करोड़ रुपए की शुद्ध बिकवाली

अप्रैल : 731 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश

मई : 815 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश

जून : 494 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश

जुलाई : 921 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश

अगस्त : 908 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश

सितंबर : 597 करोड़ रुपए का शुद्ध निवेश

गोल्ड में अभी जारी रह सकता है निवेश

शर्मा ने कहा कि दुनियाभर में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। बाजार में नकदी बनी हुई है। दुनियाभर के केंद्रीय बैंकों की ब्याज दर नीचे है। शेयर बाजार प्री-कोविड लेवल पर पहुंच चुके हैं। ऐसे में निवेश सरप्लस नकदी गोल्ड जैसे सेफ असेट्स में लगाना जारी रख सकते हैं।

गोल्ड फंड्स का एयूएम सितंबर अंत में 13,590 करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंचा

निवेश बढ़ने के कारण गोल्ड फंड्स का एयूएम सितंबर 2020 के अंत में बढ़कर 13,590 करोड़ रुपए पर पहुंच गया। सितंबर 2019 के अंत में यह 5,613 करोड़ रुपए के लेवल पर था। गोल्ड ETF पैसिव इनवेस्टमेंट इंस्ट्रूमेंट है, जो प्राइस मूवमेंट आौर फिजिकल गोल्ड में होने वाले निवेश से गाइड होता है।

