पर्सनल फाइनेंस:गायब हो गई आपकी ज्वेलरी तो चिंता मत कीजिए, कई ज्वेलर्स गहनों पर मुफ्त में दे रहे हैं बीमा

मुंबई4 मिनट पहले
  
ज्वेलरी पर बीमा का क्लेम आप तभी कर सकते हैं जब आपकी गलती ना हो। उदाहरण के तौर पर अगर आप की अंगूठी होटल में छूट गई है तो ऐसी स्थिति में आप दावा नहीं कर सकते हैं। क्योंकि इसमें आपकी गलती है
  • ज्वेलरी पर मुफ्त बीमा को लेकर कई सारी शर्तें भी हैं जिन्हें आपको पालन करना होगा
  • आपको बिल, पुलिस की एफआईआर कॉपी सहित अन्य सभी कागजात भी रखने होंगे

अगर आपकी ज्वेलरी यात्रा के दौरान खो जाती है या कहीं चुरा ली जाती है तो अब आपको इसकी चिंता नहीं होनी चाहिए। क्योंकि अब कुछ ज्वेलर्स ऐसे हैं जो ज्वेलरी की खरीदी पर मुफ्त बीमा दे रहे हैं। अगर आपने यह बीमा लिया है तो आपको ऐसे समय में इसका बहुत बड़ा फायदा हो सकता है।

ये ज्वेलर्स दे रहे हैं ज्वेलरी पर बीमा

देश में जो प्रमुख ज्वेलर्स फिलहाल ज्वेलरी पर मुफ्त बीमा दे रहे हैं उसमें पी.सी. ज्वेलर्स, पोपले ज्वेलर्स, पीएनजी ज्वेलर्स मलबार गोल्ड एंड डायमंड्स, ओरा, कार्टलेन, एसएलजी ज्वेलर्स, रत्नालय ज्वेल्स, ई.जौहरी डॉटकॉम और कल्याण ज्वेलर्स हैं। इन सभी ने मुफ्त बीमा देना शुरू किया है। बीमा कवर मूलरूप से आपके गहनों को तब सुरक्षा देता है जब आपके गहने चोरी हो जाएं, या खो जाएं। या फिर दंगों या भूकंप जैसी स्थितियों में इसे नुकसान पहुंचे। इसके एवज में आपको कोई पॉलिसी डॉक्यूमेंट नहीं दिया जाएगा।

वेबसाइट और विज्ञापन में दे रहे हैं जानकारी

ये सभी स्टोर फिलहाल फ्री इंश्योरेंस का प्रचार अपनी वेबसाइट और विज्ञापनों में कर रहे हैं। हालांकि इस तरह का बीमा लेने से पहले आपको इसकी पूरी जांच करना चाहिए। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि यह स्टैंडर्डराइज्ड नहीं है। यह सभी बीमा एक तय समय तक के लिए ही आपको दिए जाएंगे। ओरा पहले साल ग्राहक से प्रीमियम लेगी। दूसरे साल से ग्राहक के ऊपर यह होगा कि वह इसे रिन्यूअल करेगा या नहीं। मुफ्त बीमा के तहत जो प्रोडक्ट दिए जाते हैं वह एक सीमित प्रोडक्ट होते हैं। जैसे सैंकों गोल्ड और एसएलजी ज्वेलर्स इसे केवल डायमंड ज्वेलरी पर ही देते हैं।

10 हजार से कम प्रोडक्ट पर बीमा नहीं मिलेगा

मुफ्त बीमा गिफ्ट कार्ड और उन प्रोडक्ट पर लागू नहीं होंगे जो 10 हजार रुपए से कम कीमत के हैं। कई ज्वेलर्स मुफ्त ट्रांजिट बीमा भी देते हैं। अगर आप ऑन लाइन खरीद रहे हैं और आपका गहना डिलिवरी के समय गायब हो गया तो यह बीमा के दायरे में रहेगा। पीएनजी ज्वेलर्स इस तरह का बीमा दे रहा है।हालांकि इस तरह के बीमा के दावे में कुछ शर्तें भी हैं। जैसे आपकी ज्वेलरी किस तरह गायब हुई है। अगर यह आपकी गलती से गायब हुई है तो आपको बीमा का दावा नहीं मिलेगा।

पुलिस एफआईआर होने पर ही दावा मिलेगा

पोपले ज्वेलर्स का कहना है कि आपको किसी भी गायब हुई ज्वेलरी का बीमा कवर तभी मिलेगा जब इसकी पुलिस में एफआईआर दर्ज होगी। उदाहरण के तौर पर अगर आप की अंगूठी होटल में छूट गई है तो ऐसी स्थिति में आप दावा नहीं कर सकते हैं। क्योंकि इसमें आपकी गलती है। पोपले के मुताबिक इस तरह के दो बीमा के दावे उनके पास आए थे। एक ग्राहक जब मंदिर में था, उसी समय उसका गहना चोरी हो गया। इसकी शिकायत पुलिस में दर्ज हुई। इस मामले में बीमा का दावा ग्राहक को दिया गया।

बीमा सलाहकारों की मदद लें

हालांकि आपको इस तरह के बीमा के दावे के लिए बीमा सलाहकारों की मदद लेनी होगी। क्योंकि बीमा का कवर उन्हीं के जरिए आपको दिया जाता है। ऐसी स्थिति में ज्वेलर्स का स्टोर या उसका कॉल सेंटर आपको किसी दावा का पेमेंट नहीं करेगा। वह इसके लिए जिम्मेदार नहीं है। बीमा का दावा पाने के लिए आपको एफआईआर कॉपी, इनवॉयस, घटना का विवरण और अन्य जानकारी भी रखनी होगी। साथ ही अगर आपने ज्वेलरी के इस बीमा का रिन्यूअल नहीं कराया तो भी आप बीमा का दावा पाने के योग्य नहीं होंगे।

मुफ्त बीमा के तहत ज्वेलरी का जो वैल्यू कवर होता है, वह अलग-अलग भी हो सकता है। उदाहरण के तौर पर आपके पास एक जोड़ा कंगन है। आपने इसका जीएसटी दिया है। तो आपको इस आधार पर दावा मिलेगा। इसके तहत आप ओरिजिनल प्रोडक्ट के वैल्यू का 95 पर्सेंट दावा कर सकते हैं।

