अच्छी खबर:इस साल सोने ने दिया 32% रिटर्न; यह 9 साल का सबसे बेहतर आंकड़ा, 2011 में 38% रिटर्न मिला था

मुंबई6 मिनट पहले
मंगलवार को भी सोना वायदा मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज (MCX) पर 11 रुपए बढ़कर 50,841 प्रति 10 ग्राम (तोला) पर बंद हुआ।
  • सोने में निवेशकों को बीते 10 सालों में 85% का रिटर्न मिला

इस साल सोने ने निवेशकों को 32% रिटर्न दिया। पिछले साल दिवाली पर यह आंकड़ा 21% था। 2020 में अमेरिका और चीन के बीच ट्रेड वॉर और कोरोना वैक्सीन की उम्मीद से सोने के भाव काफी ऊपर-नीचे हुए। मंगलवार को भी सोना वायदा मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज (MCX) पर 11 रुपए बढ़कर 50,841 प्रति 10 ग्राम (तोला) पर बंद हुआ।

9 सालों में सबसे बेहतर रिटर्न

रिटर्न के लिहाज से सोने ने इस साल दिवाली पर 9 साल का सबसे बेहतर रिटर्न दिया। 2011 में सोने ने निवेशकों को 38% का रिटर्न दिया था। 2011 में दिवाली पर MCX फ्यूचर पर सोने का भाव 27,359 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम था, जो इस साल 50,679 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम रहा। इस लिहाज से सोने में निवेशकों को बीते 10 सालों में 85% का रिटर्न मिला।

भाव में लगातार उतार-चढ़ाव रहा

इस साल अगस्त में कोरोना वैक्सीन की उम्मीद से सोने का भाव बढ़कर 56,191 पर पहुंच गया था, जो इसका सर्वोच्च स्तर भी है। बाजार के जानकार मानते हैं कि 2020 में कोरोना महामारी, यूएस-चीन ट्रेड वार और क्रूड ऑयल के उत्पादन पर हितों के टकराव जैसी घटनाओं के चलते सोने के भाव में उतार-चढ़ाव देखने को मिला।

MCX पर दिसंबर में डिलिवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 11 रुपए या 0.02 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 50,841 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई, जिसमें 8,460 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। वहीं, न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.17% की बढ़त के साथ 1,884.50 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था।

