गोल्ड मार्केट:फाइजर के कोरोना वैक्सीन ट्रायल में 90% सफलता की घोषणा के महज 1 मिनट बाद ही गिरा सोने का भाव; कीमत 1000 रुपए/10 ग्राम घटी

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
  • दिसंबर के गोल्ड फ्यूचर्स का भाव प्रति दस ग्राम 2% गिरकर 51,165 रुपए पर पहुंच गया
  • फाइजर और जर्मन पार्टनर BioNTech से एक कोरोनावायरस वैक्सीन बना रही है

फार्मा कंपनी फाइजर की कोविड की दवा की घोषणा के बाद महज एक मिनट में सोने की कीमतें 1000 रुपए प्रति दस ग्राम घट गई। जबकि चांदी की कीमतें भी 2000 रुपए प्रति किलो घट गई।

दरअसल, फाइजर ने कहा है कि वह जो दवा बना रही है वह 90 फीसदी प्रभावी है और इसमें कोई आब्जेक्शन नहीं मिला है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि कोरोना की दवा आने के बाद स्थितियों में सुधार होगा और सोने की कीमतें नीचे की ओर जाएंगी। फाइजर और जर्मन पार्टनर BioNTech से एक कोरोनावायरस वैक्सीन बना रही है। बता दें कि फाइजर अमेरिकन और BioNTech जर्मन दवा कंपनी है।

मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज यानी कि एमसीएक्स पर, दिसंबर के गोल्ड फ्यूचर्स का भाव प्रति दस ग्राम 2 फीसदी या एक हजार रुपए गिर कर 51,165 रुपए पर पहुंच गया। आज सेशन के दौरान, एमसीएक्स पर सोना 52520 से 50677 रुपए पर कारोबार कर रहा है। वहीं, वैश्विक बाजारों में हाजिर सोना 2 फीसदी गिरकर 1,909.99 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर आ गया।

उछाल:सोने की कीमतें 308 रुपए बढ़कर 52,475 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम तक पहुंची; चांदी 969 रुपए बढ़कर 66,304 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हुई

फायदे की बात:इस दिवाली गोल्ड में निवेश करने का शानदार मौका, बाजार भाव से 3330 रुपए कम में सरकार बेच रही सोना

न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.43% की बढ़त के साथ 1,960 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था। वहीं, न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 0.75% की बढ़त के साथ 25.86 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी।

फाइजर के सीईओ एलिस बोर्ला ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, "विज्ञान और इंसान दोनों के लिए आज का दिन बहुत अच्छा है। क्योंकि हमारे फेज 3 में चल रही COVID-19 के लिए वैक्सीन का ट्रायल किया गया। फाइजर ने कहा कि अब तक क्लीनिकल ट्रायल के दौरान कोई भी गंभीर सेफ्टी इश्यू सामने नहीं आया है।

ट्रायल में अमेरिका और दूसरे देशों में करीब 44,000 लोगों पर परीक्षण किया जा रहा है। हालांकि, अभी यह स्पष्ट नहीं है कि वैक्सीन से लोगों में कितने लंबे समय तक कोरोना के प्रति इम्यूनिटी विकसित होगी।

