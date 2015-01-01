पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

49 हजार के नीचे हुआ गोल्ड:सोने की कीमतों में 1,049 रुपए प्रति दस ग्राम की गिरावट, चांदी भी हुई सस्ती

मुंबई34 मिनट पहले
बता दें कि कोरोना शुरू होने के कारण सोना और चांदी में भारी तेजी आई थी। उस दौरान एमसीएक्स पर सोना 56 हजार के पार चला गया था। चांदी ने भी एमसीएक्स पर 76 हजार का स्तर पार कर रिकॉर्ड हाई बनाया था
  • पिछले एक हफ्ते की बात करें तो सोने की कीमत ढाई पर्सेंट और चांदी की कीमत 3.5 पर्सेंट गिरी है
  • निवेशकों ने सोना और चांदी से पैसा निकालकर इक्विटी की ओर शिफ्ट करना शुरू कर दिया है

लगातार बढ़ रही सोने और चांदी की कीमतों में भारी गिरावट आई है। सोने की कीमतों में प्रति दस ग्राम 1,049 रुपए की गिरावट आई है। कीमत अब 49 हजार से नीचे पहुंच गई है। इसी तरह चांदी की कीमत में प्रति किलो 1,588 रुपए की कमी आई है। यह 59,301 रुपए पर पहुंच गई है।

वैश्विक बाजारों में भी गिरी कीमत

सोने और चांदी की कीमतों में गिरावट दरअसल वैश्विक बाजारों में आई कमी की वजह से हुई है। साथ ही डॉलर की तुलना में रुपए में मजबूती भी एक कारण रहा है। भारत में अब शादी-ब्याह का सीजन शुरू हो रहा है। ऐसे में सोने की कीमतों में गिरावट से रिटेल खासकर ज्वैलरी की खरीदारी तेज हो सकती है।

कोरोना की वैक्सीन आने की उम्मीद से घटी कीमतें

विश्लेषकों के मुताबिक कोरोना वायरस की वैक्सीन की उम्मीद मजबूत होने और अमेरिका में बाइडेन को सत्ता मिलने से सोने की कीमतों में शुरुआती कारोबार से ही गिरावट का रुख जारी रहा। इसका असर घरेलू बाजार पर भी देखा गया। वहीं, रुपए में मजबूती का असर भी सोने की कीमतों पर देखा गया। पिछले एक हफ्ते की बात करें तो सोने की कीमत ढाई पर्सेंट और चांदी की कीमत 3.5 पर्सेंट गिरी है।

अमेरिका में कारोबारी गतिविधियां सुधरीं

मोतीलाल ओसवाल फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेज के वाइस प्रेसिडेंट नवनीत दमानी का कहना है कि अमेरिका में कारोबारी गतिविधियां उम्मीद से अधिक बेहतर हुई हैं। साथ ही कोविड19 वैक्सीन को लेकर सकारात्मक प्रगति से अर्थव्यवस्था में रिकवरी की संभावनाएं मजबूत हुई है। इसके चलते निवेशकों का रुझान सोने से बाजार की तरफ हुआ है।

कल 2 पर्सेंट टूटा सोना

अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में सोना सोमवार को 2 पर्सेंट से ज्यादा टूटा जबकि चांदी में 3 पर्सेंट से ज्यादा की गिरावट आई। यह गिरावट मुनाफा वसूली की वजह से आई है, जिसका कनेक्शन सीधे तौर पर कोरोना वैक्सीन से है। पिछले हफ्ते के सोमवार को सोना 50 हजार 931 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम पर खुला था। लेकिन हफ्ते के अंत में यह 50 हजार 212 रुपए पर बंद हुआ था। बीते 6 दिनों से सोने और चांदी में गिरावट जारी है।

कई कंपनियां बना रही हैं वैक्सीन

असल में अब बाजार में कोरोना वायरस की रोकथाम करने वाली वैक्सीन के जल्द आने की उम्मीद बढ़ी है। मॉडर्ना, फाइजर, कोवैक्सीन, फाइजर जैसी कंपनियों द्वारा बनाई जा रही वैक्सीन ट्रॉयल में असरदार साबित हुई हैं और जल्द बाजार में आने वाली है। इन खबरों से शेयर बाजार में एक बार फिर तेजी आई है और निवेशकों ने सोना और चांदी के निवेश से पैसा निकालकर इक्विटी की ओर शिफ्ट करना शुरू कर दिया है।

सोना-चांदी में भारी तेजी थी

बता दें कि कोरोना शुरू होने के कारण सोना और चांदी में भारी तेजी आई थी। उस दौरान एमसीएक्स पर सोना 56 हजार के पार चला गया था। चांदी ने भी एमसीएक्स पर 76 हजार का स्तर पार कर रिकॉर्ड हाई बनाया था। आर्थिक अनिश्चितता की स्थिति में सोने को निवेश के लिए सुरक्षित एसेट क्लास माना जाता है।

