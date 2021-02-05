पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उछाल:सोने की कीमतें 234 रुपए बढ़कर 46,949 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम तक पहुंची; चांदी 873 रुपए बढ़कर 67,691 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हुई

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
फरवरी में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 234 रुपए या 0.5 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 46,949 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई - Dainik Bhaskar
फरवरी में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 234 रुपए या 0.5 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 46,949 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई
  • न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.44% की बढ़त के साथ 1,799 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था
  • न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 1.15% की बढ़त के साथ 26.54 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी

शुक्रवार को वायदा बाजार में सोने की मांग में तेजी के चलते सटोरियों ने अपनी पकड़ मजबूत कर ली, जिसके चलते सोने का भाव 234 रुपए बढ़कर 46,949 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम पर पहुंच गया। दूसरी तरफ, वायदा कारोबार में चांदी भी मजबूत मांग के चलते 873 रुपए बढ़कर 67,691 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम पर पहुंच गई।

सोने की कीमतों में बढ़त
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में फरवरी में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 234 रुपए या 0.5 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 46,949 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई, जिसमें 14,328 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.44% की बढ़त के साथ 1,799 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था।

चांदी की कीमत में बढ़त
मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में मार्च डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 873 रुपए या 1.81 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 67,691 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई, जिसमें 12,655 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 1.15% की बढ़त के साथ 26.54 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी।

गुरुवार को रही थी गिरावट
गुरुवार को मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में फरवरी में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 410 रुपए या 0.86 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 47,340 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई थी, जिसमें 31 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था। वहीं, मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में मार्च डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 1,136 रुपए या 1.66 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 67,429 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई थी, जिसमें 12,856 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ था।

