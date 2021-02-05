पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Gold Rate 46900; Gold Silver Price 16 February 2021 Latest Update

उतार-चढ़ाव:सोने की कीमतें 9 रुपए गिरकर 46,900 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम तक पहुंची; चांदी 95 रुपए बढ़कर 69,530 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हुई

नई दिल्ली43 मिनट पहले
  • न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.18% की बढ़त के साथ 1,819.90 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था
  • न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 1.20% की बढ़त के साथ 27.66 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी

मंगलवार (16, फरवरी) को सर्राफा बाजार में सोने की कीमतों में गिरावट है। सोने की कीमतें अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में 9 रुपए की गिरावट के साथ 46,900 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई। पिछले कारोबार में सोने की कीमत 46,909 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम पर बंद हुई थी। इधर, चांदी 95 रुपए की बढ़त के साथ 69,530 प्रति किलो पर पहुंच गई। इससे पहले ये 69,435 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम पर बंद हुई थी।

HDFC सिक्योरिटीज के सीनियर एनालिस्ट तपन पटेल ने कहा, "दिल्ली में 24 कैरेट के सोने की कीमतों में 9 रुपए की मामूली गिरावट आई।" अंतर्राष्ट्रीय बाजार में सोना 1,821 अमरीकी डॉलर प्रति औंस और चांदी 27.60 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर बंद हुआ।

फ्यूचर गोल्ड और सिल्वर की कीमतें

मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में अप्रैल में डिलीवर होने वाले सोने की कीमत 132 रुपए या 0.28 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 47,373 रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम हो गई, जिसमें 12,472 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में सोना 0.18% की बढ़त के साथ 1,819.90 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा था।

मल्टी कमोडिटी एक्सचेंज में मार्च डिलीवर के लिए चांदी की कीमत 92 रुपए या 0.13 प्रतिशत की बढ़त के साथ 70,221 रुपए प्रति किग्रा हो गई, जिसमें 13,034 लॉट के लिए कारोबार हुआ। न्यूयॉर्क में चांदी 1.20% की बढ़त के साथ 27.66 डॉलर प्रति औंस पर कारोबार कर रहा थी।

