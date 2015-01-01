पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिपोर्ट में दावा:सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म शेयरचैट को खरीद सकता है गूगल, 7,600 करोड़ रुपए में हो सकता सौदा

नई दिल्ली2 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोनाकाल में शेयरचैट के मासिक एक्टिव यूजर्स में 166% की बढ़ोतरी
  • लॉकडाउन के कारण सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर बढ़ी यूजर्स की संख्या

अमेरिका की दिग्गज टेक कंपनी गूगल बेंगलुरु के सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म शेयरचैट को खरीद सकती है। यह सौदा 1.03 बिलियन डॉलर करीब 7,600 करोड़ रुपए में हो सकता है। इस मामले से वाकिफ सूत्रों के हवाले से एक मीडिया रिपोर्ट में यह दावा किया गया है।

कोरोनाकाल में एवरेज यूजर टाइम बढ़ा

कोरोनाकाल में शेयरचैट के मासिक एक्टिव यूजर्स में 166% की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। कंपनी के को-फाउंडर और CTO भानू प्रताप सिंह के मुताबिक, कोरोनाकाल में शेयरचैट के एक्टिव मासिक यूजर 60 मिलियन से बढ़कर 160 मिलियन पर पहुंच गए हैं। इसके अलावा इन महीनों में प्लेटफॉर्म पर रोजाना बिताया जाने वाला औसत समय 24 मिनट से बढ़कर 31 मिनट पर पहुंच गया है।

टिकटॉक के बैन और लॉकडाउन का फायदा मिला

2020 में शेयरचैट के एक्टिव यूजर्स बढ़ने में चीन के वीडियो शेयरिंग ऐप टिकटॉक पर बैन और लॉकडाउन का काफी योगदान है। मार्च में लॉकडाउन के बाद लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर जमकर समय बिताया था। कैरेट इंडिया के डाटा के मुताबिक, भारत में सोशल मीडिया कंजम्पशन बढ़कर 280 मिनट प्रतिदिन पर पहुंच गया है। जून में टिकटॉक पर बैन के बाद यूजर्स ने घरेलू सोशल मीडिया ऐप्स पर नया ठिकाना बनाया था।

शेयरचैट ने अब तक 222.8 मिलियन डॉलर जुटाए

क्रंचबेस पर उपलब्ध डाटा के मुताबिक, शेयरचैट 8 राउंड की फंडिंग में अब तक 222.8 बिलियन डॉलर की राशि जुटा चुका है। अगस्त 2019 में हुए पिछले D सीरिज राउंड में शेयरचैट ने 100 मिलियन डॉलर की राशि जुटाई थी। 2021 में शेयरचैट की वैल्यूएशन 1 बिलियन डॉलर तक होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है।

2015 में हुई थी शेयरचैट की स्थापना

अंकुश सचदेवा, भानु प्रताप सिंह और फरीद अहसान ने 2015 में शेयरचैट की स्थापना की थी। अंकुश इस समय कंपनी के CEO हैं। भानु प्रताप CTO और फरीद COO हैं। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इस सौदे में शेयरचैट के फाउंडर छोटी हिस्सेदारी अपने पास रख सकते हैं। हालांकि, इस सौदे को लेकर गूगल या शेयरचैट ने कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी है।

