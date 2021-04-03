पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिजिटल पेमेंट का किंग कौन:वॉलेट से बैंक ट्रांसफर में लगने वाले 5% चार्ज ने बिगाड़ा पेटीएम का गेम, फोनपे और गूगल पे UPI ट्रांजेक्शन में अव्वल

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डिजिटल पेमेंट सर्विस ने लोगों की लाइफ को आसान बनाया है। बात खुले पैसे देने की हो या फिर बड़ा अमाउंट ट्रांसफर करने की, सभी तरह के ट्रांजेक्शन स्मार्टफोन से मैनेज हो जाते हैं। भारत में डिजिटल पेमेंट की शुरुआत सबसे पहले जनवरी 2014 में पेटीएम ने की थी। इसके बाद देश में फोनपे, गूगल पे, मोबीक्विक, अमेजन, जियो मनी जैसे कई डिजिटल पेमेंट प्लेटफॉर्म आ गए। हालांकि, मार्केट शेयर में फोनपे अब सबसे ऊपर और पेटीएम तीसरे नंबर पर है।

भारत में गूगल पे की शुरुआत अगस्त 2017 में हुई थी। तब इसका नाम तेज था। एक साल बाद अगस्त 2018 को इसका नाम बदलकर गूगल पे कर दिया गया। पेटीएम के 3 साल बाद लॉन्च होने के बाद भी गूगल पे उससे काफी आगे निकल गया। वहीं, फोनपे की शुरुआत 2016 में हुई थी।

फोनपे का मार्केट शेयर 40% से ज्यादा हुआ
नेशनल पेमेंट्स कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (NPCI) द्वारा जारी किए गए दिसंबर 2020 के आंकड़े के मुताबिक, फोनपे का यूनिफाइड पेमेंट्स इंटरफेस (UPI) मार्केट शेयर 40.4% रहा। 38.2% मार्केट शेयर के साथ गूगल पे दूसरे नंबर पर रहा। जबकि 11.7% मार्केट शेयर के साथ पेटीएम तीसरे स्थान पर रहा। फोनपे नवंबर 2020 में दूसरे स्थान पर और गूगल पे पहले स्थान पर था।

UPI पेमेंट में पिछड़ने को लेकर पेटीएम ने बताया कि डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म पर कई तरह से पेमेंट होते हैं। इनमें UPI भी शामिल है। हम अकेले ऐसे प्लेटफॉर्म हैं जो UPI के साथ वॉलेट, नेट बैंकिंग, कार्ड पेमेंट जैसी दूसरी सुविधाएं भी देते हैं। हमने हमेशा सभी तरह के प्लेटफॉर्म पर फोकस किया है। हालांकि, जब इसे परसेंटेज के आधार पर देखा जाता है तब ऐसा लगता है कि UPI तेजी से आगे बढ़ रहा है। हालांकि, देश में सभी तरह के डिजिटल पेमेंट तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं।

गूगल पे से मुकाबले में फोनपे आगे बढ़ा और पेटीएम पिछड़ता गया
2020 में कोरोनावायरस की वजह से कई लोगों ने UPI ऐप्स का इस्तेमाल शुरू कर दिया था। अप्रैल 2020 में गूगल पे पर ट्रांजेक्शन की संख्या 44 करोड़ थी। जो दिसंबर 2020 में बढ़कर 85 करोड़ हो गई। इसी तरह अप्रैल 2020 में फोनपे पर ट्रांजेक्शन की संख्या 37 करोड़ थी, जो दिसंबर 2020 में बढ़कर 90 करोड़ हो गई। वहीं, पेटीएम पर अप्रैल में ट्रांजेक्शन की संख्या 12 करोड़ थी, जो दिसंबर में 25 करोड़ रही।

अपनी ग्रोथ को लेकर फोनपे ने कहा कि हमारा ध्यान ग्राहक सुविधा पर फोकस है। हमने ग्राहकों को उनकी प्राथमिकताओं जैसे UPI, डेबिट और क्रेडिट कार्ड्स, वॉलेट्स (फोनपे और थर्ड-पार्टी वॉलेट) के अनुसार सभी पेमेंट ऑप्शन देने के लिए प्लेटफॉर्म बनाया है। हमारा मर्चेंट अप्रूवल नेटवर्क धीरे-धीरे बढ़ रहा है। आज भारत के 500 शहरों में 1.6 करोड़ व्यापारियों हमारे नेटवर्क पर हैं।

पेटीएम ने बताया कि कई कंपनियां UPI पेमेंट को पर्सन टू पर्सन ट्रांसफर ड्राइव कर रहा है। यानी कुछ यूजर्स मिलकर अमाउंट का लेनदेन आपस में करते रहते हैं। इससे उन्हें कई बार कैशबैक मिल जाता है। पर्सन टू पर्सन में ट्रांजेक्शन के नंबर्स और अमाउंट को बढ़ाया जा सकता है, लेकिन इसे बिजनेस नहीं कहा जा सकता। हमारा फोकस पर्सन टू मर्चेंट पर है। पर्सन टू मर्चेंट में हमारा मार्केट शेयर 50% से ऊपर है, जिसमें UPI पेमेंट भी शामिल हैं।

पेटीएम का कहना है हम देश के सबसे बड़े पेमेंट गेटवे सर्विस प्रोवाइडर हैं। देश में हर महीने 70 करोड़ पेमेंट गेटवे ट्रांजेक्शन होते हैं, उनमें से 40 से 45 करोड़ ट्रांजेक्शन हम करते हैं। IRCTC के 15 पेमेंट गेटवे हैं। इसका 90% पेमेंट गेटवे ट्रांजेक्शन हम कर रहे हैं।

इन वजहों से इन ऐप्स की हिस्सेदारी बढ़ी या घटी

पेटीएम की हिस्सेदारी घटी

  • UPI सर्विस शुरू होने से पहले कंपनी वॉलेट में जमा कराती थी। जबकि गूगल पे शुरू से ही बैंक अकाउंट से जुड़ा था।
  • छोटे दुकानदार जैसे पानवाला, सब्जीवाला, नाश्ते की दुकान पर छोटे-छोटे ट्रांजेक्शन ही होते हैं।
  • वॉलेट के पैसे को जब बैंक अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर किया जाता है तब कंपनी 5% फीस लेती है।
  • पेटीएम बैंक अकाउंट से पैसे बिना फीस के ट्रांसफर कर सकते हैं, लेकिन इसके लिए अकाउंट में फिक्स मनी रखना जरूरी है।
  • गूगल ने सिंतबर 2020 में नियमों के उल्लंघन के चलते पेटीएम को प्ले स्टोर से हटा दिया था।
  • मई 2020 में पेटीएम के अंदर 10 करोड़ रुपए के घोटाले की बात सामने आई थी। इसका असर कंपनी के ट्रांजेक्शन पर हुआ था।

पेटीएम ने बताया कि वॉलेट से बैंक में पैसा ट्रांसफर करने लगने वाला 5% चार्ज RBI के निर्देश पर लगाया गया है। पहले ज्यादातर यूजर्स क्रेडिट कार्ड से पेटीएम वॉलेट में पैसा डालकर उसे बैंक में ट्रांसफर कर देते थे। जिसके बाद RBI ने इसे चार्जेबल करने के निर्देश दिए।

उसने आगे कहा कि सरकार की तरफ से बीते साल SBI को 700 करोड़ और पेटीएम पेमेंट बैंक को 594 करोड़ डिजिटल ट्रांजेक्शन का टारगेट मिला था। वहीं, ICICI बैंक, HDFC बैंक और एक्सिस बैंक को 120 से 140 करोड़ ट्रांजेक्शन का टारगेट मिला था। पेटीएम ने इस टारगेट का 90% से ऊपर अचीव किया था।

फोनपे की हिस्सेदारी तेजी से बढ़ी

  • शुरुआत में कंपनी वॉलेट में पैसा रखवाती थी, लेकिन बाद में इसे ऑप्शनल कर दिया।
  • बॉलीवुड स्टार आमिर खान को ब्रांड एंबेसडर बनाया। लुभावने विज्ञापन के साथ लोगों को ऐप के फीचर्स के बारे में बताया।
  • विज्ञापन की दम पर इसके ऐप डाउनलोड के नंबर्स गूगल पे और पेटीएम के बराबर पहुंच गए।
  • कंपनी ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान कैशबैक देना शुरू किया, जिससे इसकी लोकप्रियता ज्यादा बढ़ गई।
  • 26.5 करोड़ से अधिक यूजर्स 18,000 से अधिक शहरों में फैले हुए हैं। ये भारत के कुल 95% क्षेत्रों को कवर करते हैं।
  • महामारी के दौरान फोनपे में नए यूजर्स की संख्या में 50% की वृद्धि हुई। इनमें 85% छोटे शहरों और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से थे।
  • दिसंबर 2020 में ऐप पर एक अरब (100 करोड़) का लेन-देन हुआ। ये जून 2020 के बाद से 100% वृद्धि को दर्शाता है।

फोनपे ने बताया कि हमने 11 भाषाओं के साथ-साथ हमारी हेल्पलाइन और ग्राहक सहायता भी कई अलग-अलग भाषाओं में उपलब्ध कराई। पहली बार ग्राहकों को इन्हें अपनाने और सुधार करने के लिए, हमने आसान आर्टिकल और वीडियो कंटेंट पर काम किया। UPI पेमेंट की जरूरी बातें - जैसे भीम UPI पिन सेट करना, बैंक लिंक्ड, निवेश या सोना खरीद की प्रक्रिया को आसान बनाया।

गूगल पे की हिस्सेदारी बढ़ी

  • फोन में ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम से लेकर यूजफुल ऐप्स गूगल के होते हैं, इससे लोगों में गूगल पे को लेकर भरोसा बढ़ा।
  • रिफरेंस कोड से ऐप इन्स्टॉल करने पर 51 रुपए का कैशबैक दिया। छोटे-छोटे ट्रांजेक्शन पर कैशबैक दिया।
  • बड़े ट्रांजेक्शन के लिए ज्यादातर यूजर्स गूगल पे का इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं।
