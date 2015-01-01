पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पक्षपात का आरोप:NPCI ने UPI बेस्ड थर्ड पार्टी पेमेंट ऐप के ट्रांजेक्शन पर लिमिट लगाई, गूगल-फोन-पे ने आपत्ति जताई

नई दिल्ली25 मिनट पहले
UPI ट्रांजेक्शन में वॉलमार्ट की डिजिटल पेमेंट कंपनी फोनपे की 40% हिस्सेदारी रही है। लगभग इसी हिस्सेदारी के साथ गूगल-पे दूसरे नंबर पर है।
  • 1 जनवरी 2021 से लागू होगा 30% लिमिट का फैसला
  • जियो पेमेंट्स बैंक-पेटीएम पर लागू नहीं होगा यह नियम

डिजिटल पेमेंट रेगुलेटर नेशनल पेमेंट्स कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ इंडिया (NPCI) ने यूनिफाइड पेमेंट्स इंटरफेस (UPI) आधारित थर्ड पार्टी पेमेंट्स ऐप्स के लिए नियमों में बदलाव किया है। NPCI ने कहा है कि थर्ड पार्टी पेमेंट ऐप UPI फ्रेमवर्क के कुल ट्रांजेक्शन के 30% से अधिक वॉल्यूम में ट्रांजेक्शन नहीं कर सकेंगे। यह लिमिट 1 जनवरी 2021 से लागू होगी। NPCI के इस फैसले पर गूगल, फोन-पे जैसी पेमेंट कंपनियों ने आपत्ति जताई है।

तेजी से बढ़ती डिजिटल पेमेंट इकोनॉमी में बाधा पैदा होगी

दिग्गज ग्लोबल कंपनी गूगल ने NPCI के फैसले की आलोचना की है। गूगल का कहना है कि इस फैसले से भारत की तेजी से बढ़ती डिजिटल पेमेंट्स इकोनॉमी में बाधा पैदा होगी। NPCI के इस फैसले से फेसबुक, गूगल और वॉलमार्ट की ओर से दी जा रही पेमेंट सर्विसेज की ग्रोथ पर रोक लग सकती है। वहीं, इससे रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के जियो पेमेंट्स बैंक और सॉफ्टबैंक ग्रुप समर्थित पेटीएम को फायदा होगा। इसका कारण यह है कि इन दोनों पेमेंट सर्विस के पास बैंक परमिट है।

UPI ट्रांजेक्शन में फोनपे की 40% हिस्सेदारी

देश में UPI ट्रांजेक्शन में तेजी से बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। अक्टूबर में देश में 2.07 बिलियन से ज्यादा UPI ट्रांजेक्शन रिकॉर्ड किए गए हैं। NPCI के मुताबिक, इसमें वॉलमार्ट की डिजिटल पेमेंट कंपनी फोन-पे की 40% हिस्सेदारी रही है। लगभग इसी हिस्सेदारी के साथ गूगल-पे दूसरे नंबर पर है। पेटीएम समेत अन्य दर्जनों ऐप की हिस्सेदारी 20% से भी कम है। फोन-पे और गूगल-पे पहले ही NPCI की ओर से तय की गई लिमिट को पार कर चुके हैं। NPCI ने नए नियमों का पालन करने के लिए कंपनियों को दो साल का वक्त दिया है।

फाइनेंशियल इन्क्लूजन का लक्ष्य प्रभावित होगा: साजिथ शिवानंदन

गूगल-पे इंडिया के बिजनेस हेड साजिथ शिवानंदन ने एक बयान जारी कर कहा है कि यह फैसला काफी चौंकाने वाला है। इस फैसले से UPI के जरिए रोजाना भुगतान करने वाले लाखों यूजर प्रभावित होंगे। इसके अलावा UPI अपनाने और फाइनेंशियल इन्क्लूजन का लक्ष्य प्रभावित होगा। शिवानंदन के मुताबिक, नई लिमिट रिलायंस के जियो पेमेंट्स बैंक और पेटीएम पर लागू नहीं होगी। क्योंकि इनके पास बैंकिंग लाइसेंस है और यह कंपनियां थर्ड पार्टी ऐप कैटेगरी में शामिल नहीं होती हैं।

पक्षपात कर रही है NPCI

एक डिजिटल पेमेंट कंपनी के सीनियर एक्जीक्यूटिव ने NPCI पर पक्षपात का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि यह फैसला कुछ हद तक भारतीय बनाम विदेशी कंपनियों के सिद्धांत पर आधारित है। NPCI इस लिमिट को सभी कंपनियों पर लागू करने के लिए क्यों नहीं कहती है? केवल थर्ड पार्टी प्रोवाइडर्स पर ही लिमिट क्यों लगाई जा रही है? पेटीएम के प्रवक्ता का कहना है कि UPI सिस्टम की ग्रोथ के लिए NPCI ने सही कदम उठाया है। फोनपे के फाउंडर और CEO समीर निगम का कहना है कि NPCI के नए नियमों का पालन किया जाएगा।

स्वस्थ प्रतिस्पर्धा के लिए सही फैसला

डिजिटल पेमेंट स्ट्रैटिजिस्ट और NPCI के पूर्व एक्जीक्यूटिव राम रस्तोगी ने इस फैसले को सही ठहराया है। रस्तोगी का कहना है कि ट्रांजेक्शन पर लिमिट से सभी थर्ड पार्टी प्रोवाइडर्स को स्वस्थ प्रतिस्पर्धा में कारोबार का मौका मिलेगा। रस्तोगी ने कहा कि यदि दो सर्विस प्रोवाइडर्स के पास करीब 80% हिस्सेदारी है तो यह सिस्टैमिक रिस्क पैदा करेगा। NPCI ने इस रिस्क को खत्म करने के लिए लिमिट लगाई है।

