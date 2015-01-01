पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेक दिग्गजों की सांठगांठ:गूगल पर मुकदमा, ऑनलाइन ऐड मार्केट में जोड़तोड़ के लिए फेसबुक से सांठगांठ करने का आरोप

5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गूगल पर पब्लिशर्स को हेडर बिडिंग के बजाए गूगल की सर्विसेज से ऐड स्पेस खरीदने के लिए बरगलाने का भी आरोप
  • हेडर बिडिंग से बचाव के लिए गूगल ने एक ऐसा प्रोग्राम तैयार किया जो चुपके से अपने एक्सचेंज को बिड में जिता देता था

अल्फाबेट इंक के गूगल के खिलाफ ऐड मार्केट में कॉम्पिटिशन को नुकसान पहुंचाने का मुकदमा किया गया है। टेक्सास के अटॉर्नी जनरल केन पैक्सटन ने उस पर इसके लिए चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी फेसबुक इंक के साथ सांठगांठ करने का आरोप लगाया है। पैक्सटन का कहना है कि गूगल ने ऑनलाइन ऐड की नीलामी को अपने हिसाब से तोड़ने मरोड़ने के लिए फेसबुक के साथ अवैध करार किया है। बताया जाता है कि गूगल ने इस सेक्रेट डील को स्टार वॉर कैरेक्टर का नाम दिया था।

ओपन बिडिंग में फेसबुक का एक्सक्लूसिव पार्टिसिपेशन नहीं: गूगल

पैक्सटन की शिकायत के मुताबिक, “इतने बड़े दो प्रतिस्पर्धियों के हाथ मिलाने से प्रतिस्पर्धा संबंधी नियमों के पालन को लेकर खतरे की घंटी बजनी चाहिए थी। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ।" गूगल ने आरोप को खारिज करते हुए कहा है कि उसने कोई गलत काम नहीं किया है। उसने ईमेल स्टेटमेंट में कहा है, “आरोप गलत हैं। फेसबुक ऑडियंस नेटवर्क (FAN) हमारे ओपन बिडिंग प्रोग्राम में भागीदारी करनेवाली 25 से ज्यादा कंपनियों में एक है। उनका कोई एक्सक्लूसिव पार्टिसिपेशन नहीं है और उन्हें कोई स्पेशल डेटा नहीं मिलता। ओपन बिडिंग का मकसद हमारे पब्लिशर पार्टनर्स के लिए अहम ऐड नेटवर्क्स और एक्सचेंजों के साथ काम करना है।"

वेब पब्लिशर्स के लिए कमाई बढ़ाने वाला टूल है हेडर बिडिंग

गूगल के खिलाफ शिकायत डिजिटल ऐड को लाइव ऑक्शन तक पहुंचाने वाली हेडर बिडिंग नाम की ऑटोमेटेड ऐड टेक्नोलॉजी से जुड़ी है। हेडर बिडिंग को इस तरह से डिजाइन किया गया है कि इसके जरिए न्यूज आउटलेट जैसे वेब पब्लिशर्स अपने ऐड रियल एस्टेट से होने वाली कमाई बढ़ा सकें। ज्यादा सोर्स से ज्यादा बिड आने पर ऐड का रेट बढ़ता है।

गूगल के ऐड एक्सचेंज के लिए खतरा बन गई थी हेडर बिडिंग

2016 तक 70 पर्सेंट पब्लिशर्स तरह तरह की छोटी ऐड टेक कंपनियों की हेडर बिडिंग (इसमें ऐड स्पेस को एक ही साथ कई ऐड एक्सचेंजों पर ऑफर किया जाता है) का इस्तेमाल किया करते थे। यह गूगल के ऐड एक्सचेंज सिस्टम के लिए खतरा बन गई थी क्योंकि उससे बिडिंग प्रोसेस दूसरे एक्सचेंजों के लिए भी ओपन हो गया था। टेक्सास में हुए मुकदमे में आरोप लगाया गया है कि इसी वजह से गूगल ने एक ऐसा प्रोग्राम तैयार किया जो चुपके से अपने एक्सचेंज को बिड में जिता देता था।

टॉप लेवल पर हुई थी गूगल-फेसबुक की जेडाई ब्लू डील

फेसबुक ने 2017 में अपने ऐड सेलिंग टूल्स के लिए हेडर बिडिंग शुरू की और साल भर बाद उसे मोबाइल ऐप पर ले आया। इस टूल से फेसबुक को इंस्टाग्राम ही नहीं, वेब और मोबाइल फोन पर बिकने वाले ऐड में अपना हिस्सा लेने में मदद मिलती थी। मुकदमे में आरोप लगाया गया है कि टॉप लेवल पर हुई इस डील से फेसबुक को मोबाइल एप्स पर ज्यादा तेजी से ऐड सेल करने में मदद मिलती थी। वॉल स्ट्रीट जर्नल के मुताबिक, इस डील को जेडाई ब्लू नाम दिया गया था।

गूगल को था फेसबुक के कॉम्पिटिशन से रेवेन्यू लॉस का डर

शिकायत के मुताबिक गूगल समझ गई थी कि फेसबुक बाजार में उतरती है और हेडर बिडिंग को सपोर्ट करती है तो उसकी पोजिशन को कितना नुकसान होगा, इसलिए उसने फेसबुक से डील कर ली। गूगल पर यह भी आरोप है कि उसने पब्लिशर्स को हेडर बिडिंग के बजाए गूगल की सर्विसेज से ऐड स्पेस खरीदने के लिए बरगलाया।

