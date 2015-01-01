पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्पष्टीकरण:गूगल पे भारतीय यूजर्स से मनी ट्र्रांसफर शुल्क नहीं लेगी, कंपनी ने कहा उसकी घोषणा सिर्फ अमेरिकी बाजार के लिए है

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
गूगल पे अमेरिका में अपने यूजर्स के लिए इंस्टैंट मनी ट्रांसफर पर शुल्क जोड़ेगी
  • गूगल ने एक सपोर्ट पेज पर स्पष्ट किया कि ऑरिजिनल गूगल पे ऐप जनवरी में अमेरिका में काम करना बंद कर देगा
  • पैसे भेजने या स्वीकार करने के लिए अमेरिकी यूजर्स नए गूगल पे ऐप का उपयोग कर सकेंगे

गूगल इंडिया ने बुधवार को स्पष्ट किया कि इंस्टैंट मनी ट्रांसफर पर शुल्क लगाने की घोषणा सिर्फ अमेरिकी बाजार के लिए है और भारत में उसके ऐप्स पर इसका कोई असर नहीं होगा। गूगल ने पहले कहा था कि वह जनवरी 2021 से अपने डिजिटल पेमेंट प्लेटफॉर्म गूगल पे से पीयर-टू-पीयर पेमेंट सर्विस बंद करने जा रही है। कंपनी इस सर्विस के बदले इंस्टैंट मनी ट्रांसफर पेमेंट सिस्टम जोड़ेगी, लेकिन इसके लिए यूजर्स को चार्ज देना होगा।

कंपनी ने वेब ऐप पर एक नोटिस जारी किया है, जिसमें यूजर्स को सूचित किया गया है कि वेबसाइट अगले साल जनवरी से काम नहीं करेगा। 9to5Google ने एक रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि गूगल जनवरी में अपने डिजिटल पेमेंट प्लेटफॉर्म गूगल पे से पीयर-टू-पीयर पेमेंट सर्विस बंद करने जा रही है। इसके अलावा वह इंस्टैंट मनी ट्रांसफर के लिए यूजर्स से शुल्क लेगी।

भारत में गूगल पे या गूगल पे फॉर बिजनेस ऐप्स पर शुल्क नहीं लगेगा

गूगल इंडिया ने कहा कि ये शुल्क सिर्फ अमेरिका के लिए हैं और यह भारत में गूगल पे या गूगल पे फॉर बिजनेस ऐप्स पर लागू नहीं होंगे। गूगल ने एक सपोर्ट पेज पर स्पष्ट किया कि ऑरिजिनल गूगल पे ऐप जनवरी में अमेरिका में काम करना बंद कर देगा।

अमेरिकी यूजर्स जनवरी से pay.google.com का उपयोग नहीं कर पाएंगे

कंपनी ने अमेरिका के अपने यूजर्स को सूचित किया है कि 2021 शुरू होते ही आप किसी अन्य आदमी को पैसे भेजने या उससे पैसे स्वीकार करने के लिए pay.google.com का उपयोग नहीं कर पाएंगे। पैसे भेजने या स्वीकार करने के लिए नए गूगल पे ऐप का उपयोग कीजिए। गूगल पे अमेरिका में अपने यूजर्स के लिए इंस्टैंट मनी ट्रांसफर पर एक शुल्क भी जोड़ेगी।

अमेरिका में डेबिट कार्ड से पैसा ट्रांसफर करने पर 1.5% या 0.31 डॉलर (जो भी ज्यादा हो) शुल्क लगता है

कंपनी ने अपने सपोर्ट पेज पर कहा कि जब आप अपने बैंक खाते में पैसे ट्रांसफर करते हैं, तो पैसों के ट्रांसफर होने में एक से तीन कार्यदिवस का वक्त लग सकता है। डेबिट कार्ड से पैसे तुरंत ट्रांसफर हो जाते हैं। जब आप डेबिट कार्ड से पैसा ट्रांसफर करते हैं, तो 1.5% या 0.31 डॉलर (जो भी ज्यादा हो) शुल्क लगता है।

