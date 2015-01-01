पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हवाई यात्रियों के लिए अच्छी खबर:सरकार ने बढ़ाई घरेलू उड़ानों की संख्या, एयरलाइंस को मिली 70% कैपेसिटी के साथ उड़ान भरने की छूट

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहले
  • हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने बताया कि अब घरेलू एयरलाइन कंपनियां 70 फीसदी कैपेसिटी के साथ उड़ान भर सकती हैं।

त्योहारी सीजन में घरेलू हवाई यात्रियों की बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए केन्द्र सरकार ने इंडियन एयरलाइंस को 70 फीसदी कैपेसिटी के साथ उड़ान भरने की छूट दे दी है। नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने बुधवार को इंडियन एयरलाइन को ज्यादा कैपेसिटी के साथ उड़ान भरने की छूट की घोषणा की।

कैपेसिटी 60% से बढ़ाकर 70% करने की अनुमति

पुरी ने बताया कि अब घरेलू एयरलाइन कंपनियां 70 फीसदी कैपेसिटी के साथ उड़ान भर सकती हैं। बता दें कि इस समय डोमेस्टिक एयरलाइंस को 60 फीसदी कैपेसिटी के साथ फ्लाइट ऑपरेशन्स की मंजूरी है। पुरी ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि घरेलू परिचालन 25 मई को 30 हजार यात्रियों के साथ शुरू हुआ था जो आठ नवंबर 2020 को 2.06 लाख तक पहुंच गया। अब घरेलू एयरलाइंस को पूर्व-कोविड कैपेसिटी अनुमति के उनके परिचालन को 60 फीसदी से बढ़ाकर 70 फीसदी करने की अनुमति दी जा रही है।

मांग बढ़ने के साथ मिलती गई छूट

बता दें कि लॉकडाउन में रोक के दो महीने बाद केंद्र सरकार ने 25 मई से घरेलू उड़ान सेवा शुरू करने की मंजूरी दी थी। उस वक्त एयरलाइंस को अधिकतम 33 फीसदी कैपेसिटी के साथ ही फ्लाइट्स ऑपरेट करने की छूट दी गई थी। इसके बाद मांग बढ़ने पर सरकार ने 26 जून को इस सीमा को बढ़ाकर 45 फीसदी और 2 सितंबर को 60 फीसदी कर दिया गया। बाद में 2 सितंबर को किए गए ऐलान में सरकार ने ये नहीं बताया था कि ये सीमा कब तक लागू रहेगी। इसके बाद पिछले हफ्ते सरकार की ओर से कहा गया कि ये सीमा 24 फरवरी 2021 तक लागू रहेगी।

मंत्रालय की तरफ से दो सितंबर को कहा गया था कि भारतीय एयरलाइन कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते मौजूदा स्थिति की वजह से पूर्व कोविड स्तर की अपनी घरेलू उड़ानों में से अधिकतम 60 फीसदी का परिचालन कर सकती हैं। इसने 29 अक्तूबर को स्पष्ट किया था कि 60 फीसदी की सीमा 24 फरवरी 2021 तक या अगले आदेशों तक जारी रहेगी।

