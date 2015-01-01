पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली के पहले सरकार का एक और पैकेज:इसी हफ्ते में 1.5 लाख करोड़ रुपए का राहत पैकेज ला सकती है सरकार

मुंबई21 मिनट पहले
सरकार एक स्कीम को प्रधानमंत्री रोजगार प्रोत्साहन योजना के तहत नए रूप में पेश कर सकती है। दूसरे कदम के तहत सरकार केवी कामथ कमेटी द्वारा पहचाने गए सभी 26 दबाव और परेशानी से गुजर रहे सेक्टरों के लिए इमरजेंसी क्रेडिट का प्रावधान कर सकती है
  • सरकार ने बुधवार को ही 1.46 लाख करोड़ रुपए की PLI स्कीम को मंजूरी दे दी है जिससे अर्थव्यवस्था को मदद मिलेगी
  • 57 हजार करोड़ रुपए की अधिकतम इंसेंटिव्स हासिल करने वाले सेक्टर्स में ऑटो कंपोनेंट्स और ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर्स हो सकते हैं

सरकार एक बार फिर राहत पैकेज लेकर आ सकती है। खबर है कि इस बार 1.5 लाख करोड़ रुपए का पैकेज आ सकता है। इससे सरकार को अर्थव्यवस्था को तेजी देने में मदद मिलेगी। यह राहत पैकेज दिवाली से पहले आ सकता है।

मुश्किल वाले सेक्टर्स पर होगा फोकस

जानकारी के मुताबिक सरकार मुश्किल वाले सेक्टर्स पर फोकस करेगी। इसके जरिए वह अर्थव्यवस्था को उबारने की कोशिश करेगी। बता दें कि कैबिनेट ने बुधवार को ही बैठक में 10 सेक्टर्स में प्रोडक्शन लिंक्ड इंसेंटिव्स (PLI) लागू करने की मंजूरी दे दी है। PLI के तहत अगले 5 सालों में 1.46 लाख करोड़ रुपए का आवंटन किया जाएगा। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, 57 हजार करोड़ रुपए की अधिकतम इंसेंटिव्स हासिल करने वाले सेक्टर्स में ऑटो कंपोनेंट्स और ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर्स हो सकते हैं।

इसके अलावा जिन सेक्टर्स को इसका फायदा होगा उनमें एडवांस सेल केमिस्ट्री, बैटरी, फार्मा, फूड प्रोडक्ट्स और व्हाइट गुड्स शामिल हैं।

अतिरिक्त प्रोडक्शन पर इंसेंटिव

इस स्कीम के तहत केंद्र सरकार अतिरिक्त प्रोडक्शन करने पर कंपनियों को इंसेंटिव्स और उन्हें निर्यात करने की भी मंजूरी देगी। पिछले महीने नीति आयोग के वाइस चेयरमैन राजीव कुमार ने ऐलान किया था कि सरकार प्रोडक्शन लिंक्ड इंसेंटिव्स लेकर आएगी ताकि घरेलू मैन्युफैक्चरिंग सेक्टर्स को सपोर्ट किया जा सके। उन्होंने कहा था कि PLI स्कीम का मकसद देश में पैसा लगाने वाले इनवेस्टर्स को इंसेटिंव्स देना है। ताकि घरेलू कंपनियों को भी दुनिया के बराबर लाया जा सके।

दो मुद्दों पर होगा फोकस

सूत्रों के मुताबिक इस बात की संभावना है कि कल या परसों तक ही किसी राहत पैकेज का एलान हो सकता है। अगले राहत पैकेज में दो मुद्दों पर खास फोकस रहने वाला है। पहला मुद्दा है रोजगार। ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को रोजगार कैसे दिया जाए इस पर इस राहत पैकेज में खास फोकस हो सकता है। इसके लिए सरकार PF (प्रॉविडेंड फंड) के जरिए 10 फीसदी सब्सिडी देने का एलान कर सकती है।

कर्मचारी के पीएफ का 10 पर्सेंट हिस्सा सरकार देगी

जो नए कर्मचारी होंगे उनके पीएफ का 10 फीसदी हिस्सा सरकार देगी और कर्मचारी के लिए जो इम्प्लायर का योगदान होता है उसमें भी सरकार 10 फीसदी हिस्सा देगी। इसको सरकार प्रधानमंत्री रोजगार प्रोत्साहन योजना के तहत नए रूप में पेश कर सकती है। दूसरे कदम के तहत सरकार केवी कामथ कमेटी द्वारा पहचाने गए सभी 26 दबाव और परेशानी से गुजर रहे सेक्टरों के लिए इमरजेंसी क्रेडिट का प्रावधान कर सकती है। इसके अलावा अलग-अलग सेक्टर के लिए अलग-अलग राहत प्रावधान भी किए जा सकते हैं।

