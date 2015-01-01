पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

MSME पर ध्यान दे सरकार:जिन आर्थिक क्षेत्रों को सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान हुआ है उनकी मदद के लिए फिर आगे आ सकती है सरकार

15 मिनट पहले
  • सितंबर क्वॉर्टर में इकनॉमिक रिकवरी 'सुखद आश्चर्य', लेकिन अर्थव्यवस्था में बनी हुई हैं कुछ समस्याएं
  • उत्पादन क्षमता बेहतर होने से कंपनियों का मुनाफा बढ़ा है, प्रॉडक्टिविटी में आया सुधार कायम रहेगा

जानेमाने बैंकर के वी कामत का कहना है कि माइक्रो, स्मॉल और मीडियम एंटरप्राइजेज (MSME) सहित जिन इकनॉमिक सेक्टर को सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान हुआ है, उनकी मदद के लिए सरकार जल्द और उपायों का एलान कर सकती है।

अर्थव्यवस्था को सचमुच गहरी चोट पहुंची है

उन्होंने कहा है कि अर्थव्यवस्था को सचमुच गहरी चोट पहुंची है, इसलिए सरकार को उसकी मदद करने की सख्त जरूरत है। अगर सरकार पहली तिमाही में आर्थिक समस्याओं को MSME तक समेटे रखने में कामयाब रही थी तो वह चौथी तिमाही में भी कर सकती है।

सितंबर क्वॉर्टर में इकनॉमिक रिकवरी 'सुखद आश्चर्य'

कामत ने कहा कि सितंबर क्वॉर्टर में इकनॉमिक रिकवरी 'सुखद आश्चर्य' हो सकती है लेकिन अर्थव्यवस्था में कुछ समस्या बनी हुई है। उनका यह भी मानना है कि आर्थिक गतिविधियों में सचमुच बढ़ोतरी हुई है और यह टिकाऊ रहेगी।

उत्पादन क्षमता बेहतर होने से कंपनियों का मुनाफा बढ़ा

कामत ने कहा, “सितंबर अक्तूबर में आर्थिक स्थिति में सचमुच सुधार आया है, इसलिए ज्यादा लोग भी उबर गए हैं। असल में हुआ यह है कि उत्पादन क्षमता बेहतर होने से कंपनियों का इबिट्डा यानी मुनाफा बढ़ा है और प्रॉडक्टिविटी में आया सुधार कायम रहेगा।”

बैंकों ने फिर से जुटा ली है अपने जरूरत की पूंजी

कामत के मुताबिक, पिछले कुछ वर्षों में कंपनियों ने अपनी बैलेंसशीट से लोन का काफी बोझ हटाया है जिसका सबूत उनकी तरफ से लोन रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग के लिए बैंकों के पास आने वाले एप्लिकेशन में कमी है। बैंकिंग सिस्टम और टॉप 26 सेक्टर की बड़ी कंपनियों से जुड़े आंकड़ों को देखने पर पता चला कि कॉरपोरेट्स ने अपनी बैलेंसशीट से कर्ज का बोझ अप्रत्याशित रूप से काफी कम कर लिया है। बैंकों ने भी अपने जरूरत की पूंजी फिर से जुटा ली है और बैलेंस शीट के साथ उनकी वित्तीय स्थिति अच्छी है।

कंपनियों ने बैलेंस शीट से घटाया कर्ज का बोझ

कामत ने 2000 से अब तक के डेटा के हवाले से कहा कि तब कंपनियों का डेट टू इक्विटी रेशियो यानी उनके पास शेयरहोल्डर्स के पैसों के मुकाबले बाजार से लिया गया कर्ज चार गुना था जो 2009 में घटकर 1.8 गुना रह गया था। उन्होंने कहा, “आप अब सेंसेक्स कंपनियों की बैलेंसशीट पर नजर डालेंगे तो आधी कंपनियों के ऊपर कर्ज का बहुत कम बोझ पाएंगे। बाकी कंपनियों का डेट टू इक्विटी रेशियो 0.5:1 है।”

लोन रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग के एप्लिकेशन बहुत कम आए

कामत की अगुआई में रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (RBI) की बनाई कमेटी ने लोन रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग सुविधा की जरूरत वाले 26 इकनॉमिक सेक्टर की पहचान की थी। 31 दिसंबर की अंतिम समय सीमा करीब होने के बावजूद इन सेक्टर की कंपनियों की तरफ से लोन रिस्ट्रक्चरिंग के लिए आए एप्लिकेशन की संख्या एनालिस्टों और रेटिंग एजेंसियों के अनुमान से बहुत कम रही है।

