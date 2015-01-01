पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Business
  • Government Implemented PLI Scheme In 10 Sectors To Encourage Domestic Manufacturing

सरकारी योजना:घरेलू मैन्युफैक्चरिंग को बढ़ावा देने के लिए सरकार ने 10 सेक्टरों में लागू की PLI स्कीम

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस स्कीम के तहत 5 सालों में लगभग 1.46 लाख करोड़ रुपए का आवंटन किया जाएगा
  • कुछ सेक्टर्स में यह पहले ही लागू हो चुका है

कैबिनेट ने आज की बैठक में 10 सेक्टर्स में प्रोडक्शन लिंक्ड इंसेंटिव्स (PLI) लागू करने की मंजूरी दे दी है। इस स्कीम के तहत 5 सालों में लगभग 1.46 लाख करोड़ रुपए का आवंटन किया जाएगा। सूत्रों के अनुसार ऑटो कंपोनेंट्स और ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर को 57,000 करोड़ रुपए की अधिकतम प्रोत्साहन राशि मिली है। वहीं जिन अन्य सेक्टरों को इसके तहत सहायता दी जाएगी उनमें एडवांस सेल केमिकल बैटरी, फार्मास्युटिकल्स, खाद्य उत्पाद और वाइट गुड्स शामिल हैं।

इस योजना के अनुसार, केंद्र अतिरिक्त उत्पादन पर प्रोत्साहन प्रदान करेगा और कंपनियों को भारत में बने उत्पादों को निर्यात करने की अनुमति देगा। पिछले महीने नीति आयोग के वाइस चेयरमैन राजीव कुमार के अनुसार PLI स्कीम का लक्ष्य प्रतिस्पर्धात्मक माहौल बनाने के लिए निवेशकों को प्रोत्साहित करना है।

इन सेक्टर्स में PLI स्कीम पहले से चल रही
सरकार ने इससे पहले कुछ सेक्टर्स में इसे लागू कर दिया है, जैसे कि फॉर्मा, मेडिकल डिवाइसेज, मोबाइल फोन और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मैनुफैक्चरिंग कंपनीज। इन सभी सेक्टर्स के बाद अब सरकार की योजना इसे अन्य सेक्टर में भी लागू करने की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में लगातार सातवें दिन एक लाख केस, यूरोप में अब तक तीन लाख लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें